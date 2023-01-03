Why did Courtenay Chatman and Michael Jai White divorce?

Courtenay Chatman and Michael Jai White divorced over irreconcilable differences just as their marriage blossomed. The famous ex-wife is an American who became well-known because of her ex-husband, an actor. She is a gynaecologist with experience working in different hospitals in Los Angeles.

The obstetrician is an American who has African American roots. Photo: Jason Merritt

Courtenay Chatman frequently appeared in public with Michael Jai White but managed to keep her personal and professional life private. This leaves us with scanty information about the two, but we can get some details about why they divorced.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Courtenay Chatman Poucher Date of birth January 13 1978 Age 45 years (as of 2023) Horoscope Capricorn Gender Female Weight 68 kg Country of residence United States of America Height in inches 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Marital status Married Husband Garret Poucher Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Birthplace Los Angeles Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Kids 2 Instagram @aestheticsla. inc Facebook Courtenay Poucher Nationality American Profession Gynaecologist

Courtenay Chatman's age and early life

The medical practitioner was born on January 13, 1978, and is 45 years old as of 2023. Courtenay grew up in the United States with her parents, about whom little is known.

There were allegations of unfaithfulness that led to the divorce of the couple. Photo: Jim Spellman

She has never mentioned having siblings. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn, and she practices Christianity.

Courtenay Chatman's nationality

She is an American citizen who was raised in Los Angeles. The celebrity wife is a cosmetic gynaecologist at the Aesthetic Center of Santa Clarita.

Personal life

Chatman married Jai in 2005 after dating for several years. Michael Jai White is a prominent actor, stunt actor, and martial artist who acquired tremendous fame after the 1995 movie Tyson.

Why did Courtenay and Michael divorce?

It is unclear why the two split up, but there was talk of an extramarital affair. In 2011, rumours surfaced that Jai was dating TV host/model Claudia Jordan, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. However, the allegations were never proven to be true. Despite this, the couple separated that same year.

Is Michael Jai White married?

In 2015, White married actress and athlete Gillian Iliana Waters in Thailand. In 2020, the couple shared a collage of their fabulous wedding memories on Instagram.

Who is Michael Jai white married to?

He is married to an athlete and American actress who has been featured in many movies. Gillian is best known for her roles in How to Be a Player, JACIE Brown, Day of Our Lives, and Y Ghost Hunter.

Courtenay is also active on social media. She is on Instagram and Facebook. Photo: @aestheticsla (modified by author)

Michael Jai's children

The actor has had several children from various relationships. Jai reported that his oldest kid, aged 38, died of COVID-19, and he expressed his anguish after losing him to the dreadful disease.

During the interview, the actor avoided mentioning his late son's name; therefore, little is known about his identity. Devin White is another martial artist's son, born in 1990.

Jai Jordan, white's son

Jordan is Michael Jai's son, born in 1995. He is from a previous relationship and carries his father's middle name, but his mother's identity is unknown.

Who is Morgan Michelle White?

She is the actor's daughter from his marriage with Chatman. She was born on December 24 2008, and little is known about the 14-year-old girl since her parent's divorced in 2011.

Where is Michael Jai White now?

The Brooklyn-born martial arts expert and Gillian live with their three daughters in Los Angeles. He recently uploaded a video of himself and his two daughters on Instagram.

Courtenay Chatman's Instagram account

The obstetrician is on Instagram, and she has 3K followers. Courtenay Chatman has kept her personal life private despite being a celebrity wife.

Courtenay Chatman's height

The celebrity wife is 5'8" inches (1.73m) tall and weighs approximately 67 kg. Her body type is slim and slender, and she has a brown complexion, curly black hair, and black eyes.

Courtenay Chatman's net worth

Courtenay has not publicized her net worth or earnings in the media. Similarly, information about her salary has yet to be released.

Courtenay Chatman is a celebrity spouse as well as medical expert. She is well-known as the ex-wife of Michael Jai White, an actor, director, and martial artist. Their marriage partnership, however, terminated in divorce in 2011.

