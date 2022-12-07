Who is Shaun Holguin, the first husband of Jodie Sweetin?
Shaun Holguin is an American police officer. He is widely recognized as the ex-husband of actress Jodie Sweetin. The actress is known for playing Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House, Vanesa in Just Swipe, and Michelle Blair in My Perfect Romance. Since his divorce from Jodie, Holguin has gone low-key. As a result, many people are curious to know what he is up to now. Did he remarry after the divorce?
Shaun Holguin primarily came into the limelight after marrying Jodie Sweetin. Their marriage, however, did not last long because of irreconcilable issues. She has since been in three marriages, but people are still curious to know what happened to her first husband.
Shaun Holguin's bio and profile summary
|Full name
|Shaun Holguin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 June 1978
|Age
|44 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Huntington Beach, California, United States of America
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’9”
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Jodie Sweetin (m. 2002–2006)
|Profession
|Police officer
|Net worth
|$500,000
Shaun Holguin's bio
Jodie Sweetin’s ex-husband was born in Huntington Beach, California, United States of America. Therefore, he is an American national of white ethnicity. He keeps his personal life under wraps, making it challenging to establish about his family, parents and siblings.
How old is Shaun Holguin?
Shaun Holguin's age is 44 years as of 2022. The police officer was born on 29 June 1978, making him a Cancer.
Shaun Holguin's career
Holguin is reportedly working for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). He joined the department immediately after completing his high school studies. However, he shot into the limelight as a celebrity husband.
Shaun Holguin's net worth
The police officer has accumulated a considerable fortune working as a police officer. According to Indeed, an average salary of a police officer in Los Angeles is $74,124 per year. He has an alleged net worth of $500,000.
Shaun Holguin's personal life
Shaun reportedly met with actress Jodie Sweetin in the late 2000s. In 2001, Holguin proposed to her at Casa Del Mur in Santa Monica, CA. The now ex-couple walked down the aisle on 27 July 2002.
The colourful wedding took place at The First Congregational Church based in LA. Interestingly, D.J Tanner from Fuller House was the matron honour while Jodie’s onscreen daughter, Natasha Bure, was the flower girl.
Jodie, the actress was a heavy drinker, and she was sent to rehab. As a result, her husband filed for divorce, and the process was finalized on 23 February 2006. Luckily, she finally got sober in December 2008 after struggling with addiction since her early twenties.
Who are Jodie Sweetin's kids?
Shaun Holguin did not have any children in his marriage with Jodie. Sweetin has two daughters from her other relationships. She gave birth to Zoie Laurel May Herpin in 2008, and her father is Cody Herpin. In 2010, she gave birth to Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle; her father is Morty Coyle.
Did Shaun Holguin remarry?
The Los Angeles-based police officer has not been in the limelight since his separation from Jodie. It is challenging to know whether he remarried or not. Jodie Sweetin from Full House has been in three more marriages since their divorce in 2006:
- 30 July 2022 - present: Mescal Wasilewski
- 15 March 2012 - 6 September 2016: Morty Coyle
- 14 July 2007 - 20 April 2010: Cody Herpin
Does Jodie Sweetin have siblings?
She was adopted and raised as an only child by her uncle named, Sam. Her parents were in prison when she was born.
Shaun Holguin's Instagram
Sweetin’s first husband has completely avoided social media. Anyone looking for him on Instagram will only get pseudo accounts.
Shaun Holguin is a familiar name, especially among Jodie Sweetin’s fans. He is a police officer, but he is widely known as the ex-husband of the Fuller House actress. The ex-couple was together between 2002 and 2006.
Source: Briefly News