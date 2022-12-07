Who is Shaun Holguin, the first husband of Jodie Sweetin?

Shaun Holguin is an American police officer. He is widely recognized as the ex-husband of actress Jodie Sweetin. The actress is known for playing Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House, Vanesa in Just Swipe, and Michelle Blair in My Perfect Romance. Since his divorce from Jodie, Holguin has gone low-key. As a result, many people are curious to know what he is up to now. Did he remarry after the divorce?

Jodie Sweetin attends The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews Los Angeles for Netflix's 'Fuller House' in Beverly Hills Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Shaun Holguin primarily came into the limelight after marrying Jodie Sweetin. Their marriage, however, did not last long because of irreconcilable issues. She has since been in three marriages, but people are still curious to know what happened to her first husband.

Shaun Holguin's bio and profile summary

Full name Shaun Holguin Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Huntington Beach, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jodie Sweetin (m. 2002–2006) Profession Police officer Net worth $500,000

Shaun Holguin's bio

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-husband was born in Huntington Beach, California, United States of America. Therefore, he is an American national of white ethnicity. He keeps his personal life under wraps, making it challenging to establish about his family, parents and siblings.

How old is Shaun Holguin?

Shaun Holguin's age is 44 years as of 2022. The police officer was born on 29 June 1978, making him a Cancer.

Shaun Holguin's career

Holguin is reportedly working for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). He joined the department immediately after completing his high school studies. However, he shot into the limelight as a celebrity husband.

Shaun Holguin's net worth

Shaun and Jodie Sweetin were together, as a couple, between 2002 and 2006. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

The police officer has accumulated a considerable fortune working as a police officer. According to Indeed, an average salary of a police officer in Los Angeles is $74,124 per year. He has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Shaun Holguin's personal life

Shaun reportedly met with actress Jodie Sweetin in the late 2000s. In 2001, Holguin proposed to her at Casa Del Mur in Santa Monica, CA. The now ex-couple walked down the aisle on 27 July 2002.

The colourful wedding took place at The First Congregational Church based in LA. Interestingly, D.J Tanner from Fuller House was the matron honour while Jodie’s onscreen daughter, Natasha Bure, was the flower girl.

Jodie, the actress was a heavy drinker, and she was sent to rehab. As a result, her husband filed for divorce, and the process was finalized on 23 February 2006. Luckily, she finally got sober in December 2008 after struggling with addiction since her early twenties.

Who are Jodie Sweetin's kids?

Jodie Sweetin is a proud mother of two beautiful girls. Photo: @jodiesweetin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shaun Holguin did not have any children in his marriage with Jodie. Sweetin has two daughters from her other relationships. She gave birth to Zoie Laurel May Herpin in 2008, and her father is Cody Herpin. In 2010, she gave birth to Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle; her father is Morty Coyle.

Did Shaun Holguin remarry?

The Los Angeles-based police officer has not been in the limelight since his separation from Jodie. It is challenging to know whether he remarried or not. Jodie Sweetin from Full House has been in three more marriages since their divorce in 2006:

30 July 2022 - present: Mescal Wasilewski

15 March 2012 - 6 September 2016: Morty Coyle

14 July 2007 - 20 April 2010: Cody Herpin

Does Jodie Sweetin have siblings?

She was adopted and raised as an only child by her uncle named, Sam. Her parents were in prison when she was born.

Shaun Holguin's Instagram

Sweetin’s first husband has completely avoided social media. Anyone looking for him on Instagram will only get pseudo accounts.

Shaun Holguin is a familiar name, especially among Jodie Sweetin’s fans. He is a police officer, but he is widely known as the ex-husband of the Fuller House actress. The ex-couple was together between 2002 and 2006.

