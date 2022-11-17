Lytrell Bundy is an American banker, laboratory scientist, and medical practitioner. She is popularly known as the older sister to award-winning American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Chris Brown.

Chris Brown's sister, Lytrell Bundy. Photo: @tharealtootie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lytrell is the daughter of Joyce Hawkins and Clifton Brown. She’s in the finance and health industry, a career path different from her brother’s, who is in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary and bio

Name Lytrell Bundy Gender Female Date of birth 26 November 1981 Age 41 years in 2022 Place of birth Tappahannock, Virginia, USA Zodiac sign Sagittarius Current residence Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Siblings Chris Brown College J Sargeant Reynolds James Madison University Occupation Banker, Laboratory scientist, Medical practitioner Net worth Approximately $1 million

Lytrell Bundy’s age

As of 2022, Lytrell will be 41 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 26 November of every year. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She was born in November 1981 in Tappahannock, Virginia, USA.

Lytrell Bundy’s parents

Joyce Hawkins is Lytrell’s mother. As of 2022, she is 58 years old and is well-known for being Lytrell’s younger brother, Chris Brown’s mother. She was once a director at a daycare centre but is currently an entrepreneur and a social media personality. She owns a clothing store called Rose Marron where she sells her clothing line.

Her father is 57-year-old Clinton Brown, who was a correction service officer at a local prison in Virginia. Details about his life are unknown since he is not on social media or in the media industry.

Photos of Joyce Hawkins. Photo: @mombreezyofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Furthermore, Clinton and Joyce were married for a long time but got divorced when Chris and Lytrell were still kids. The reasons surrounding their divorce are unknown. However, there have been reports explaining that their son, Chris Brown, has said his father was physically abusing his mother, Joyce.

Lytrell Bundy’s net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. It is understood that her positions in the finance and medical industry are the source of her net worth.

Is Lytrell Bundy Chris Brown’s sister?

Yes, Lytrell is his sister.

Who is Lytrell Bundy’s daughter?

Research has not found any reports about who Lytrell’s daughter is. Interestingly, reports say she has a son. Information about his name, date of birth, and where he was born is not available.

Lytrell Bundy’s social media profiles

Lytrell is off social media and the reasons for this are unknown. Several Instagram accounts impersonating her used to exist with pictures of her and her brother, have recently been deleted.

Lytrell Bundy’s career

She is a banker and a Chief Financial Officer at CBE LLC in Virginia. Apart from this, she is also a Medical Laboratory Scientist and Transfusion Medicine practitioner. Before this, she was associated with many banks and financial institutions. Information regarding when she started these roles and under which companies remains unavailable.

Chris Brown performs at the main stage during Day 1 of wireless festival at Crystal Palace Park in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WirelessImage

Source: Getty Images

Who is Chris Brown’s sister?

Chris Brown’s sister is Lytrell Bundy, an American banker and medical practitioner. Although she is popularly known as Chris’s sister, she has made a name for herself.

What nationality is Chris Brown?

The Grammy award-winning pop singer who was born in Tappahannock, Virginia is American.

How old is Chris Brown?

As of 2022, Christopher Maurice Brown, better known as Chris Brown, is 33 years old. He celebrates his birthday on May 05 of every year, thus making his zodiac sign Taurus.

What is Chris Brown’s net worth as of 2022?

As of 2022, Chris Brown’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million. This comes from the success that he has had in his music career since his debut in 2005.

Who is Chris Brown’s father?

Clinton Brown is the father of America’s best-selling artist, Chris Brown. Clinton has worked as a Correction Services Officer at a local prison in Virginia, USA. Not much is known about Chris Brown’s father as he keeps his life off social media.

Lytrell Bundy is an American banker and medical practitioner from Virginia, USA. She is the sister of Chris Brown, an American singer and songwriter. Lytrell has made a name for herself besides being popularly known as Christopher's sister. With an approximate net worth of $1 million, she sure is living a comfortable life.

READ ALSO: Who is Jazz Elle Agassi? Age, family, parents, height, career, college, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jazz Elle Agassi, an American celebrity child to Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi who are former tennis greats. She is currently in college and lives a lavish lifestyle afforded by her parents.

Source: Briefly News