Who was Tiki's first wife Ginny Cha? Age, marriage, divorce, net worth

A good number of celebrity wives are jolted out of their celebrity marriage status by a series of scandals from their partners. Ginny Cha's case was a typical example of those whose celebrity marriage was rocked by instances of cheating and other misdemeanours. She came to the limelight after marrying the American football player Tiki Barber, who played as a running back for the football club Giant in the NFL.

Tiki Barber and his ex-wife Ginny during The Fresh Air Fund Salute To American Heroes in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Who was Tiki's first wife? His first marriage was to Ginny Cha. She is known as a talented fashion publicist and promoter who has worked for many high-end fashion brands in the United States. After marrying Tiki Barber, she devoted much care to her children and built her fashion-related career.

Virginia Cha Barber's profile and bio summary

Full name Virginia Cha Barber Nickname Ginny Cho Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Alexandria, Virginia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Marital status Married Husband Hoffman Ex-husband Tiki Barber Children 4 Siblings 1 Education University of Virginia Profession Fashion publicist Net worth $600,000 Instagram account @gjcha

Background information

Ginny Cha was born Victoria Joy Cha in Alexandria, Virginia, United States of America. She was born on 7 April 1976, making Cha's age 47 years as of 2023. She was raised alongside her older sister Myong in Alexandria and attended primary and high school in the same city. Ginny has mixed ethnicity and holds American nationality.

She graduated from Siegel High School and subsequently enrolled at the University of Virginia, where she met her ex-husband, the NFL star, Atiim Kiambu Barber (Tiki Barber).

Cha's parents are Won and Nga Cha, who have Asian roots. Won was born in North Korea and served in the North Korean Special Forces before defecting to South Korea and later moving to Vietnam. It was in Vietnam that he met and married his wife. The family subsequently moved to the United States towards the round-up of the Vietnam War and settled in Northern Virginia with their first daughter.

Tiki at ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Career

Tiki Barber's first wife has loved the fashion industry from early in college and pined to get involved in fashion. After graduation from the university, she started working as a fashion publicist for Zegna, a men's designer clothing brand owned by Ermenegildo Zegna. When she became pregnant with her first child in 2002, she took time off for some years to take care of her home.

She returned to work for Zegna again in the same capacity as a publicist and worked for some time. Nonetheless, she later resigned to become a full-time stay-at-home wife, which she fulfilled until her marriage ended in 2010.

Is Ginny Barber married?

She was married to Tiki Barber, and their romance started while Ginny was still at the University of Virginia. She was still a freshman while Tiki was a sophomore. Their love for each other grew to an enviable height sustained throughout their years in and after the university.

What is the age difference between Tiki Barber and his wife?

Tiki Barber was also born on 7 April 1975, making their age the same. Tiki Barber was a football player with the Giants in the NFL when he married Cha on 15 May 1999. The couple enjoyed happiness for over nine years, and had four children, including a set of twins.

Divorce

A publication reported that Tiki cheated on Cha with Traci Lyn Johnson, an intern reporter at NBC. Still, they denied it, saying they were only friends until Tiki separated from his wife. A few days later, Ginny Cha filed for a divorce, which dragged on for two years with messy details.

Tiki and Ginny during the opening of Marc Packer's Bolzano's at Bolzano's in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The divorce was finalised in 2012, with Ginny and Tiki reaching an undisclosed settlement to the public. A mere 8 days after the divorce was finalised, Tiki Barber married Traci Lyn Johnson, with whom he was accused of cheating.

Did Ginny Cha remarry?

After their divorce, Ginny Cha disappeared from the public media. There are unconfirmed rumours that she remarried.

Who is Ginny Cha's new husband?

He is reportedly known as Hoffman, and this is because she changed her Instagram name to Ginny Cha Hoffman.

Ginny Cha's net worth

Ginny's net worth is reportedly estimated to be $600,000. She did not spend much time in her career as a fashion publicist but instead spent time as a stay-at-home wife. Her net worth accrues from her earnings and assets and the alimony from her ex-husband.

Ginny Cha became a sensation after marrying Tiki Barber, a celebrity in the NFL. They dated for a long time, married and lived happily until 2010, when scandals rocked their marriage. The couple later divorced and reportedly remarried. While Ginny's ex-husband went to live as a celebrity, Ginny decided to lead a quiet life while raising her children.

