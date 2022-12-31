What does Tammy Peterson do for a living, and is she married?

Tammy Peterson, a former massage therapist, is popularly known for being Jordan Peterson's wife. Her husband is a Canadian psychology professor often considered the most influential public intellectual in the Western world. He supports the Jungian concept of the hero's journey, where an ordinary person goes into the world to suffer, hoping to return with heightened self-knowledge. Who is his wife?

From left, Jordan, Mikhaila and Tammy during a trip to the UK in November 2021. Photo: @mikhailapeterson

Source: Instagram

Tammy Peterson made headlines in 2020 after a gut-wrenching experience with rare cancer with a high mortality rate. The disease offered her a bleak 0% chance of survival rate, but she unexpectedly bounced back, and the experience changed her perspective of life and how to live it.

Tammy Peterson's profile summary and bio

Full name Tammy M Peterson Gender Female Date of birth 3rd June 1962 Age 59 years (as of January 2023) Birthday 3rd June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Fairview, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian and American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kg 62 kg Weight in pounds 136 lbs Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Marital status Married Spouse Jordan Peterson Children Mikhaila and Julian Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

How old is Tammy Peterson?

Tammy Peterson's age is 59 years as of January 2023. She was born on 3rd June 1962, in Alberta, Canada.

Tammy Peterson's nationality

She is a Canadian national, although she also holds American citizenship.

Tammy Peterson's family

There is a paucity of information concerning her parents' identity and whether she had any siblings. Nonetheless, they allowed her to explore different passions like yoga, singing and playing the piano.

Education

Peterson went to high school and matriculated in 1979. She relocated to Edmonton and enrolled at the University of Alberta, although she never completed her studies there. She joined the University of Ottawa and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology in 1987.

What does Tammy Peterson do?

After graduating from the university, Tammy started a massage therapy business and ran it for over three decades in Boston and Montreal.

Art

She also taught yoga while nurturing her art career, thanks to her love for painting. She met with a fellow at McGill University who offered her art lessons; hence, she enrolled at the Ontario College of Art. Peterson uses charcoal for her works, and her projects have been displayed at Harvard University.

How did Jordan Peterson meet his wife?

Jordan Peterson is famously known for being a clinical psychologist, author and media personality. Photo: @Chris Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Tammy Peterson and Jordan Peterson were childhood friends and they started dating during their teenage years. They tied the knot in 1989. Tammy has supported her husband in nurturing his career as a renowned clinical psychologist, author and media personality.

What happened to Jordan Peterson?

In February 2020, Jordan spent eight days in a medically induced coma in a clinic in Russia. The ordeal came after Mikhaila's blog post hinting at her father struggling with a physical dependence on the drug clonazepam. Mikhaila revealed that he spent weeks in the ICU, could not write or speak, and had to take anti-seizure medication.

Are Jordan and Tammy Peterson still married?

The couple is still together for over three decades now, with two adult children.

Tammy Peterson's children

Mikhaila, Julian and Julian's little one. Photo: @mikhailapeterson and julianpeterson1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Peterson and Tammy Peterson have two children, Mikhaila, their daughter, and Julian, their son. Mikhaila is a diet and lifestyle blogger and podcaster famous on social media for propagating a beef, lamb, salt and water diet and has amassed over 812,000 subscribers on YouTube. Julian Peterson is a software developer with an app to his name and a musician.

Is Jordan Peterson's wife still alive?

Yes, she is still alive. Tammy had a near-death experience in 2019 after she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer with a 100% mortality rate with little to no studies regarding it. She underwent three surgeries, but they left her with many complications. According to her daughter, Tammy's situation suddenly changed when a Catholic lady visited and prayed for her in the hospital, and she bounced back to shape on her anniversary!

Tammy Peterson's podcast

The gut-wrenching experience prompted Tammy to start a podcast focusing on the purpose of life and the Biblical symbolism of life, prayer and having a relationship with God.

Tammy Peterson is doing well, and there are no records about her deteriorating health or information about her cancer returning.

READ ALSO: Laura Savini's bio: age, spouse, hair production, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published eye-opening details about Laura Savini. She is famous for being Jimmy Webb's wife. Her husband is a Grammy-award-winning American singer, composer and songwriter.

Even though Laura is a celebrity wife, she is an acclaimed star in her own right. She is the brains behind Untamed Hair productions, her TV production and marketing company.

Source: Briefly News