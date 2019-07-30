12 Best female rappers from South Africa in 2023 and their top songs
South African female rappers are on top of theirs game. They use social media and music streaming site to reach out to their audience faster and easily. The South African female rap scene has witnessed several new names joining the industry with a bang in the past few years. Discover the best female rappers in SA.
South African female rappers are very talented. Some are better on the mic than the male counterparts. Female musicians in SA have diverse songwriting and singing styles. Some use beats from the 80s and 90s beats while others use today's trap and Afro beats.
The best female rappers in South Africa
Most well-known names in Hip Hop South Africa are mainly male rappers, but popularity does not indicate that the talent disparity is big. Some of the female rappers in South Africa are pretty dope, and they only need more support. This list features some of the popular South African female music artists.
1. Nadia Nakai
- Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini
- Born: 18 May 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- YouTube: @NadiaNakaiTV
Nadia Nakai's age is 32 years as of December 2022. She is one of the best female rappers in Africa. The South African-born Zimbabwean artist released her debut studio album, Nadia Naked, in 2019. She also co-hosted the popular MTV Base Hip Hop show, Yo! MTV Raps. Nadia Nakai's net worth is around $2.5 million. She was featured in Netflix's Young, Famous & African reality show in 2022. Some of Nakai's famous songs are:
- Naaa Meeaan ft. Cassper Nyovest
- Don't Cut It
- More Drugs
- Imma Boss
- Money Back
2. Fifi Cooper
- Full name: Refilwe Boingotlo Mooketsi
- Born: 24 October 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Montshiwa, Mahikeng, North West, South Africa
- YouTube: @mocooperrecords6187
Fifi Cooper owns the Mo Cooper Records. Her breakthrough song, Chechela Morago, came out in 2010. The rapper released her award-winning debut album, 20FIFI, in 2015. Fifi Cooper has a unique flow and sings in different languages. Some of her hit songs are:
- Kisses ft. Ab Crazy
- Kuze Kuse
- Truth or Dare
- Zwagala
- Net So
3. Rouge
- Full name: Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi
- Born: 13 September 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa
- YouTube: @Rougerapper
SA artist Rouge is the queen of rap in South Africa. She is also an author and television presenter. Rouge has won numerous awards including the Best Female Artist at the 2017 South African Hip Hop Awards. A short film created from her 2017 album, The New Sessions, won the Best Micro-Budget Film Award at the 2018 South African Film and Television Awards. Rouge has many tracks including:
- W.A.G ft Sarkodie & Yousspupha
- One By One ft. AKA
- What's Poppin (Freestyle)
- Gear Box ft. YoungstaCPT, Jackparow & Jay
- No Cap (Freestyle)
4. Gigi Lamayne
- Full name: Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney
- Born: 7 July 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa
- YouTube: @gigilamayne8170
Gigi Lamayne's age is 28 years in 2022. She released her debut mixtape, El Principio-16, at age 16. The rapper's first album, Colour Reign, came out in 2014. Gigi Lamayne's net worth is around $5 million. In August 2022, the singer tweeted with her experience with boyfriends and birthdays. Gigi Lamayne's boyfriend cheated on her while wearing a hoodie and sneakers she gifted him on his birthday. Some of Lamayne's best songs are:
- Ice Cream
- Jungle Fever
- Shisa ft. Duncan
- Is'gubhu ft. Duncan
- Lobola
5. Boity
- Full name: Boitumelo Thulo
- Born: 28 April 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa
- YouTube: @Boity
TV host Boity Thulo is among the richest female rappers in SA. She is also an actress, model, and business woman. Thulo was named among Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 for her contribution in entertainment. Her 2018 debut single, WuzDut, featured Nasty C. Other famous Boity songs are:
- Ndak'betha
- Own Your Throne
- Best Friend
- Thembi
- Satan O Wele
6. Yugen Blakrok
- Full name: Yugen Blakrok
- Born: 1980
- Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa
- YouTube: @YugenBlakrok
Yugen featured in the Black Panther soundtrack with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Future, and Jay Rock. Her Opps verse was perfect for the project. Yugen Blakrok joined the Lapetus Records, indie label, in 2009 and released her debut album. Her 2013 song Return of the Astro-Goth, gave her three nominations at the 2014 SA Hip-Hop awards. Some of Yugen's best songs are:
- Gorgon Madonna
- Picture Box
- House of Ravens
- Pedestal
- Morbid Abakus
7. Moozlie
- Full name: Nomuzi Mabena
- Born: 22 September 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Benoni, South Africa
- YouTube: @moozlievevo1070
Moozlie's age is 30 years in 2022. She won the MTV VJ Search for the year in 2012, and joined MTV Base as a VJ. Mabena joined VUZU and Channel O Africa in April 2016, released her debut mixtape, Versuse, in 2017, and established Nomuzi Mabena Music label in 2018. Moozlie's net worth is around $1 million. The rapper has been dating Sbuda Roc for over seven years. Moozlie's boyfriend is also her manager. Some of Mabena's best songs are:
- Vatel
- Ang’zanga
- Asibasabi
- Don't Panic
- I'm A Star
8. Patty Monroe
- Full name: Megan Steenkamp
- Born: 1996/1997
- Age: 25/26 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- YouTube: @misspattymonroe5379
Patty Monroe's real name is Megan Steenkamp. She has a bubbly energy and delivers smooth vibes. The rapper discovered her songwriting talent in Grade 9, and her older brother helped her to develop it. Patty Monroe's age is around 25/26 years in 2022. She matriculated in 2013 and was 19 years old in May 2015. Some of Patty's best songs are:
- Reminiscing
- Whiskey Sours
- Keep Winning
- I Don't Need a Break
- Came for the Top
9. Dope Saint Jude
- Full name: Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius
- Born: 11 April 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- YouTube: @DopeSaintJude
Rapper Dope Saint Jude doubles as a songwriter and producer. Her career kicked of in 2011, and people knew her as a drag king. The rapper looks up to Tupac and the Riot Grrrl. The queer rapper sometimes addresses sexuality and gender issues through her music. Catherine's music has an international appeal. Some of her top songs are:
- You're Gonna Make It
- Go High Go Low
- For You
- Keep Your Head Up
- Didn't Come to Play
10. Tyrant the Rapper
- Full name: Mmabutsi Jacqueline Mmatshepo Mathabathe
- Born: 26 June 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa
- YouTube: @mi-strorecords4725
Tyrant the Rapper was born in South Africa, but her ancestral roots are in Ntwane, Dennilton, in Limpopo. She draws inspiration from rappers Nas, Cassidy, Tech Nine, and The Roots. Mmabutsi Mathabathe has released several hit songs, including:
- Moon Light
- Scriptures
- Outro
- Stress of a Genius
- I Love Boombap
11. Kanyi Mavi
- Full name: Kanyi Mavi
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- YouTube: @kanyimavi3005
Rapper Kanyi Mavi is like a sorceress casting hexes with words and sound waves. The Xhosa lyricist hails from the smoke filled dungeons of rap in Cape Town. Rapper Kanyi has performed in Sweden, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Her 2019 track, Umsindo, poetically addressed gender-based violence in relationships. Not much is known about her personal life because she is keeps it private. Some of Kany's top songs are:
- Ngqangqa
- Andizenzi
- Ekukhanyeni
- Iinkwenkwezi
- Uzobuya
- Umsindo
- Lobola
12. Dee Koala
- Full name: Odwa Situma
- Born: 11 May 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa
- YouTube: @DeeKoala
The award-winning South African female rapper became popular because of her single, Koala. It was part of her EP 18-18 in 2016. She began rapping and doing poetry while in primary school. Dee Koala received the Best Female award at the South African Hip-Hop Awards in 2020. Some of her top songs are:
- Spazz
- Ungenaphi?
- Ndintswempu
- Sel'iwash Yodwa
- Play Your Part
You can support these South African female rappers by watching their songs on YouTube. Most of their tracks are also on Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music and other music steaming platforms.
