12 Best female rappers from South Africa in 2023 and their top songs

South African female rappers are on top of theirs game. They use social media and music streaming site to reach out to their audience faster and easily. The South African female rap scene has witnessed several new names joining the industry with a bang in the past few years. Discover the best female rappers in SA.

Female rappers from South Africa.

South African female rappers are very talented. Some are better on the mic than the male counterparts. Female musicians in SA have diverse songwriting and singing styles. Some use beats from the 80s and 90s beats while others use today's trap and Afro beats.

The best female rappers in South Africa

Most well-known names in Hip Hop South Africa are mainly male rappers, but popularity does not indicate that the talent disparity is big. Some of the female rappers in South Africa are pretty dope, and they only need more support. This list features some of the popular South African female music artists.

1. Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai wearing jumpers with writings on the chest.

Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini

Nadia Nakai Dlamini Born: 18 May 1990

18 May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)

32 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa YouTube: @NadiaNakaiTV

Nadia Nakai's age is 32 years as of December 2022. She is one of the best female rappers in Africa. The South African-born Zimbabwean artist released her debut studio album, Nadia Naked, in 2019. She also co-hosted the popular MTV Base Hip Hop show, Yo! MTV Raps. Nadia Nakai's net worth is around $2.5 million. She was featured in Netflix's Young, Famous & African reality show in 2022. Some of Nakai's famous songs are:

Naaa Meeaan ft. Cassper Nyovest

ft. Cassper Nyovest Don't Cut It

More Drugs

Imma Boss

Money Back

2. Fifi Cooper

Fifi Cooper donning peach and blonde braids.

Full name: Refilwe Boingotlo Mooketsi

Refilwe Boingotlo Mooketsi Born: 24 October 1991

24 October 1991 Age: 31 years (as of December 2022)

31 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Montshiwa, Mahikeng, North West, South Africa

Montshiwa, Mahikeng, North West, South Africa YouTube: @mocooperrecords6187

Fifi Cooper owns the Mo Cooper Records. Her breakthrough song, Chechela Morago, came out in 2010. The rapper released her award-winning debut album, 20FIFI, in 2015. Fifi Cooper has a unique flow and sings in different languages. Some of her hit songs are:

Kisses ft. Ab Crazy

ft. Ab Crazy Kuze Kuse

Truth or Dare

Zwagala

Net So

3. Rouge

Rapper Rogue in a summer clothe and jacket.

Full name: Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi

Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi Born: 13 September 1992

13 September 1992 Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)

30 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa YouTube: @Rougerapper

SA artist Rouge is the queen of rap in South Africa. She is also an author and television presenter. Rouge has won numerous awards including the Best Female Artist at the 2017 South African Hip Hop Awards. A short film created from her 2017 album, The New Sessions, won the Best Micro-Budget Film Award at the 2018 South African Film and Television Awards. Rouge has many tracks including:

W.A.G ft Sarkodie & Yousspupha

ft Sarkodie & Yousspupha One By One ft. AKA

ft. AKA What's Poppin (Freestyle)

(Freestyle) Gear Box ft. YoungstaCPT, Jackparow & Jay

ft. YoungstaCPT, Jackparow & Jay No Cap (Freestyle)

4. Gigi Lamayne

Gigi Lamayne looks good with long wigs.

Full name: Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney

Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney Born: 7 July 1994

7 July 1994 Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)

28 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa

Lenasia, South Africa YouTube: @gigilamayne8170

Gigi Lamayne's age is 28 years in 2022. She released her debut mixtape, El Principio-16, at age 16. The rapper's first album, Colour Reign, came out in 2014. Gigi Lamayne's net worth is around $5 million. In August 2022, the singer tweeted with her experience with boyfriends and birthdays. Gigi Lamayne's boyfriend cheated on her while wearing a hoodie and sneakers she gifted him on his birthday. Some of Lamayne's best songs are:

Ice Cream

Jungle Fever

Shisa ft. Duncan

ft. Duncan Is'gubhu ft. Duncan

ft. Duncan Lobola

5. Boity

Boity Thulo wearing red and brown clothes.

Full name: Boitumelo Thulo

Boitumelo Thulo Born: 28 April 1990

28 April 1990 Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)

32 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa

Potchefstroom, South Africa YouTube: @Boity

TV host Boity Thulo is among the richest female rappers in SA. She is also an actress, model, and business woman. Thulo was named among Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 for her contribution in entertainment. Her 2018 debut single, WuzDut, featured Nasty C. Other famous Boity songs are:

Ndak'betha

Own Your Throne

Best Friend

Thembi

Satan O Wele

6. Yugen Blakrok

Yugen Blakrok wearing brown and green hairstyles.

Full name: Yugen Blakrok

Yugen Blakrok Born: 1980

1980 Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)

42 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa YouTube: @YugenBlakrok

Yugen featured in the Black Panther soundtrack with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Future, and Jay Rock. Her Opps verse was perfect for the project. Yugen Blakrok joined the Lapetus Records, indie label, in 2009 and released her debut album. Her 2013 song Return of the Astro-Goth, gave her three nominations at the 2014 SA Hip-Hop awards. Some of Yugen's best songs are:

Gorgon Madonna

Picture Box

House of Ravens

Pedestal

Morbid Abakus

7. Moozlie

Moozlie with straight and curly wigs.

Full name: Nomuzi Mabena

Nomuzi Mabena Born: 22 September 1992

22 September 1992 Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)

30 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Benoni, South Africa

Benoni, South Africa YouTube: @moozlievevo1070

Moozlie's age is 30 years in 2022. She won the MTV VJ Search for the year in 2012, and joined MTV Base as a VJ. Mabena joined VUZU and Channel O Africa in April 2016, released her debut mixtape, Versuse, in 2017, and established Nomuzi Mabena Music label in 2018. Moozlie's net worth is around $1 million. The rapper has been dating Sbuda Roc for over seven years. Moozlie's boyfriend is also her manager. Some of Mabena's best songs are:

Vatel

Ang’zanga

Asibasabi

Don't Panic

I'm A Star

8. Patty Monroe

Patty Monroe looks lovely with brown curly hair.

Full name: Megan Steenkamp

Megan Steenkamp Born: 1996/1997

1996/1997 Age: 25/26 years (as of December 2022)

25/26 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa YouTube: @misspattymonroe5379

Patty Monroe's real name is Megan Steenkamp. She has a bubbly energy and delivers smooth vibes. The rapper discovered her songwriting talent in Grade 9, and her older brother helped her to develop it. Patty Monroe's age is around 25/26 years in 2022. She matriculated in 2013 and was 19 years old in May 2015. Some of Patty's best songs are:

Reminiscing

Whiskey Sours

Keep Winning

I Don't Need a Break

Came for the Top

9. Dope Saint Jude

Dope Saint Jude in white and black clothes.

Full name: Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius

Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius Born: 11 April 1990

11 April 1990 Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)

32 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa YouTube: @DopeSaintJude

Rapper Dope Saint Jude doubles as a songwriter and producer. Her career kicked of in 2011, and people knew her as a drag king. The rapper looks up to Tupac and the Riot Grrrl. The queer rapper sometimes addresses sexuality and gender issues through her music. Catherine's music has an international appeal. Some of her top songs are:

You're Gonna Make It

Go High Go Low

For You

Keep Your Head Up

Didn't Come to Play

10. Tyrant the Rapper

Tyrant the Rapper wearing a checked shirt.

Full name: Mmabutsi Jacqueline Mmatshepo Mathabathe

Mmabutsi Jacqueline Mmatshepo Mathabathe Born: 26 June 1997

26 June 1997 Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)

25 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa

Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa YouTube: @mi-strorecords4725

Tyrant the Rapper was born in South Africa, but her ancestral roots are in Ntwane, Dennilton, in Limpopo. She draws inspiration from rappers Nas, Cassidy, Tech Nine, and The Roots. Mmabutsi Mathabathe has released several hit songs, including:

Moon Light

Scriptures

Outro

Stress of a Genius

I Love Boombap

11. Kanyi Mavi

Kanyi Mavi wearing long braids.

Full name: Kanyi Mavi

Kanyi Mavi Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa YouTube: @kanyimavi3005

Rapper Kanyi Mavi is like a sorceress casting hexes with words and sound waves. The Xhosa lyricist hails from the smoke filled dungeons of rap in Cape Town. Rapper Kanyi has performed in Sweden, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Her 2019 track, Umsindo, poetically addressed gender-based violence in relationships. Not much is known about her personal life because she is keeps it private. Some of Kany's top songs are:

Ngqangqa

Andizenzi

Ekukhanyeni

Iinkwenkwezi

Uzobuya

Umsindo

Lobola

12. Dee Koala

Dee Koala in a white shirt and orange top.

Full name: Odwa Situma

Odwa Situma Born: 11 May 1998

11 May 1998 Age: 23 years (as of December 2022)

23 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa

Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa YouTube: @DeeKoala

The award-winning South African female rapper became popular because of her single, Koala. It was part of her EP 18-18 in 2016. She began rapping and doing poetry while in primary school. Dee Koala received the Best Female award at the South African Hip-Hop Awards in 2020. Some of her top songs are:

Spazz

Ungenaphi?

Ndintswempu

Sel'iwash Yodwa

Play Your Part

You can support these South African female rappers by watching their songs on YouTube. Most of their tracks are also on Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music and other music steaming platforms.

