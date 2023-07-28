Lesedi Kapinga's biography: Orlando Pirates' pre-season signing

Lesedi Kapinga spent only one year in the National First Division before being promoted to the PSL. His future seemed promising when he joined Sundowns, but he only made 25 league appearances in three years. Will he finally get a shot to show off his talent with the Buccaneers?

Lesedi Kapinga is Orlando Pirates' new pre-season signing. Photo: sundownsfc.co.za

Lesedi Kapinga is related to the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Lesley 'Slow Poison' Manyathela. On his way home to Musina, Limpopo, Lesley died in a car crash on 9 August 2003. The two soccer players were cousins.

Lesedi Kapinga's profile and bio summary

Full name Lesedi Alton Kapinga Date of birth 25 May 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Musina, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Height 5'6'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Ex-partner Noluthando Mkhwanazi Children None Education High school Profession Professional football player Football clubs Marumo Gallants FC Black Leopards Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates Position Midfielder Social media Instagram

How old is Lesedi Kapinga?

Lesedi was born on 25 May 1995 and turned 28 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Lesedi Kapinga's place of birth

The former Sundowns midfielder is from Musina, Limpopo, but his parents are Malawian natives. It is not known when exactly they moved to South Africa.

Lesedi Kapinga's career

Leasedi started his soccer career in the National First Division, officially renamed the Motsepe Foundation Championship in July 2022. He played for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club from 2017 to 2018. The club unveiled its new name, Marumo Gallants FC, in 2021.

The Limpopo-born star began his soccer career playing for Marumo Gallants FC in 2017. Photo: @soccernews24sa @thediskigeneral10 (modified by author)

In preparation for their return to the PSL in 2018, Black Leopards signed several players, including Kapinga. He played for the Leopards until 2020.

After parting ways with Black Leopards, the midfielder signed a three-year contract, with the option to extend by another two seasons, with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kapinga's time with Sundowns did not yield the results he had hoped for. The soccer player struggled to become a regular fixture in the team. To add to his frustration, he only made five appearances this past season, all from the bench.

Lesedi's three-year contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was not extended. Photo: @galuuu22 (modified by author)

Although things were not working out for him at Chloorkop, things were not too bleak for the soccer star. He was announced as part of the Bafana Bafana COSAFA team in June 2023. He has made four appearances so far.

Lesedi Kapinga to Orlando Pirates

The Limpopo-born star was officially a free agent at the end of the 2022/2023 season after the Brazilians opted not to extend their contract. Both Soweto Giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates showed interest.

Lesedi Kapinga's latest news

On 25 July 2023, Orlando Pirates announced the signing of the 28-year-old ahead of the 2023/2024 season. He has been allocated the number 21 jersey.

Lesedi Kapinga's contract

The former Black Leopards star has signed a three-year contract with the Orlando Pirates Football Club. Sharing his thoughts on his latest transfer, the midfielder said:

"I am pleased to join the club. I’m not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I’m focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love."

Lesedi Kapinga's salary

At his previous club, Sundowns, he reportedly earned R200,000. His salary with his new team has not been announced.

Lesedi Kapinga's stats

Below is a summary of his appearances by season and club:

Season Club Number of appearances 2022/2023 Mamelodi Sundowns 5 2021/2022 Mamelodi Sundowns 8 2020/2021 Mamelodi Sundowns 12 2019/2020 Black Leopards 24 2018/2019 Black Leopards 21 2017/2018 Marumo Gallants 21

While with the Brazilians, he lifted the DStv Premiership trophy three times and won the Nedbank Cup once.

Lesedi Kapinga's car

According to sources, the new Pirates signee shared a rare snap of himself and his Volkswagen Golf R on his Instagram page. The vehicle is reportedly worth over R600,000, while the newer version is worth over R900,000.

Lesedi has a royal blue Volkswagen Golf R, similar to the one pictured above. Photo: Pan Chaobin

Frequently asked questions

Below are the commonly asked question about the Limpopo native and soccer player.

Where is Lesedi Kapinga now?

He will join the Soweto Giants, Orlando Pirates, for the upcoming 2023/2024 season of the DStv Premiership. He was also part of the Bafana Bafana COSAFA squad that finished in third place.

Lesedi Kapinga has been a professional soccer player for six years and has an impressive resume. His career became stagnant when he joined Sundowns, but he can jump-start it now that he is a Buccaneer.

