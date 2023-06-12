Bafana Bafana's salaries per player: are the players motivated enough?

Bafana Bafana represents South Africa in men's international football competitions. The team was primarily formed in 1991 and received this name, which translates to The Boys, The Boys, in 1992 following its readmission to FIFA. Avid soccer fans have developed an interest in discovering how much they earn. In this article, we reveal Bafana Bafana's salaries per player.

Bafana Bafana pose for a group photo at the AFCON Qualifiers. Photo: @Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

In South Africa, soccer players earn a salary based on their experience level, the club they play for, and their performance. However, a salient feature in the country's sports industry, as far as soccer is concerned, is the stark difference between the salaries of Bafana Bafana players and those of the women's national team players, Banyana Banyana.

How much do Bafana Bafana players get paid?

The salaries of Bafana Bafana players vary as the team comprises players from other independent clubs like Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or Sundowns. However, they receive equal pay when they play for the national team.

1. Thembinkosi Lorch

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch. Photo: @TLorch03 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Lorch plays midfielder and attacker for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana. His impressive skills and talent saw him being named South Africa's Player of the Season in 2018/2019. He earns R165,000 per month.

2. Percy Tau

Percy Tau is among South African soccer players who earn millions of rands. Photo: @percymuzitau22 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Originally from eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, Tau has made a name for himself in the industry as a forward position player for Al Ahly. He is among the millionaire professional soccer players and receives a salary of R2.6 million.

3. Luke Le Roux

Luke Le Roux is a midfielder for Varbergs BoIS. Photo: @luke_leroux8 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The 23-year-old midfielder was born in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on the 10th of March 2000. He plays for the Varbergs BoIS FC, which pays him R1.2 million annually.

4. Siyanda Xulu

Centre-back player, Siyanda Xulu. Photo: @siyanda_xulu (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Xulu began his career at the Kaizer Chiefs Academy before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009. In May and September 2010, he got a trial opportunity with two international clubs, Barcelona and Arsenal, but did not secure a contract with the clubs due to not meeting the set requirements. He earns R350,000 as a centre-back player for Turan Tovuz.

5. Ron Williams

Ron Williams is a South Africa goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @ronwen30 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Williams is a Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and captain of the national team. He played for SuperSport United, Tottenham Hotspur and Shutterprufe Rovers during his youth. He has had immense success in his career and Newshub360 reports that his salary is R500,000.

6. Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Bongokuhle plays for a USA-based football club. Photo: @bongokuhle_hlongwane (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hlongwane left the country in January 2022 to pursue his international career with Minnesota United for a three-year contract, where sources mention that he earns R971,000 per month and has an annual salary above R11 million.

7. Themba Zwane

One of Mamelodi Sundowns' best players, Themba Zwane. Photo: @mshishi18 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Best regarded as the greatest player of his generation, Zwane is among the players with the most successful careers in the industry. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's salary is between R250,000 and R400,000.

8. Monnapule Saleng

Orlando Pirates winger, Monnapule Saleng. Photo: @salengmonnapule (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

In the 2022/2023 season, Saleng was named MTN's Last Man Standing and the Season's Player. The Orlando Pirates winger scored 13 goals in 29 matches at the 2020-21 National First Division. As such, his salary is R70,000.

9. Njabulo Blom

Njabulo Blom is among the youngest players who earn half-a-million from soccer. Photo: @blomnjabulo_45 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Blom is a former Kaizer Chiefs player whose career changed after being drafted by the Major League Soccer club St. Louis City SC. As a central midfielder for the club, his take-home is R543,000.

10. Ashley Du Preez

Kaizer Chiefs forward, Ashley Du Preez. Photo: @ASBO0999 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Du Preez started his career at Stellenbosch FC in the town where he was born. When he was young, he realised his love for football and dreamt of playing for the national team. He plays for Kaizer Chiefs and his monthly salary at the club is R300,000.

11. Miguel Timm

Miguel started his professional career with Bidvest Wits between 2011 and 2014. Photo: @meegzo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Timm was born in Durban, South Africa, on the 31st of January 1992. As of 2023, the Orlando Pirates player is 31 years old. His midfielder position at the club makes him earn R120,000 monthly.

12. Yusuf Maart

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Yusuf Maart. Photo: @yusuf_maart_6 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder spent his youth career with Orlando Pirates from 2016 to 2017. He subsequently moved to Cape Umoya United on loan and Sekhukhune United. Maart joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2022 and earns R300,000 as a player for the club.

13. Collins Makgaka

Orlando Pirates midfielder trains with his club members. Photo: @collinsmakgaka12 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Makgaka has contributed his impeccable midfielder skills to Orlando Pirates, which have made the club emerge victorious during matches. Thus, he makes a monthly salary of R100,000.

14. Thapelo Morena

The Randfontein native, Thapelo Morena, plays defender and midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @thapelomorena27 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns' defender, Morena, has a career that spans over a decade. His current team has won honours including, the Nedbank Cup, Telekom Knockout, MTN 8, and the Carling Black Label Cup. His salary is R400,000.

15. Mothobi Mvala

Mothobi plays as a central defender for both Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

Source: UGC

Mvala currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns as a defender. He has represented South Africa internationally as a member of the Bafana Bafana squad and succeeded at cementing his name in the sports industry. His salary is pegged at R250,000.

Who is the highest-paid player in Bafana Bafana?

Lyle Foster is one of the highest-paid players in Bafana Bafana. He earns an annual salary of £1,040,000 (R24,487,590) under Burnley F.C, an English association football club based in Lancashire, England. He plays the forward position for South Africa's national team.

How much does a soccer player earn in South Africa?

The salary of soccer players in South Africa depends on various factors such as their level of experience, the team they play for, and their performance. According to The Football Lovers, an entry-level soccer player earns a gross salary of R215,617, while a senior player earns a monthly salary of R356,288.

Who is the richest soccer player in South Africa?

Kaizer Chiefs' forward-second striker, Bernard Parker, is South Africa's richest soccer player. He has accumulated a net worth estimated to be R20 million from his career as a soccer player. He signed a R10.8 million contract with Kaizer Chiefs, which has been in effect since 2015.

The salary of SAFA's president

The salary of Danny Jordaan has yet to be revealed, but Networth Mask states that his net worth is not above $5 million. Before becoming the president of South Africa's Football Association, Jordaan was a university lecturer, an ANC politician and director for the Cape Town Olympic Bid Company.

Who is the highest-paid player in Kaizer Chiefs in 2023?

Keagan Dolly is reportedly the highest-paid Kaizer Chiefs player. His team pays him a staggering monthly salary of R1,450,000 as a midfielder. Notorious for his impressive dribbling skills and technical ability, Dolly has represented South Africa's national team at various levels and was named South African Footballer of the Year twice.

Zakhele Lepasa's salary

Zakhele is a South African soccer player born and raised in Soweto. He started playing in 2018 under Orlando Pirates and moved to other clubs before returning to his initial club. He plays center forward for Orlando Pirates, with his salary estimated at R150,000.

How much does Itumeleng Khune earn per month?

Itumeleng Khune earns R450,000 and has a net worth of approximately $4 million. His career in South Africa's sports industry spans over two decades. He is one of the top goalkeepers in the country and has been playing for a single club since the onset of his career.

Bafana Bafana's salaries per player varies according to the already stated factors. Although it is well-known that soccer players earn a lot of money, this article has explained that players start at a beginner level before reaching a point of making hundreds of thousands or even millions.

READ ALSO: 10 richest kings in Africa and their current net worth in 2023

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing the worth of Africa’s richest kings. It reports that riches and royalty go hand in hand, and finding a poor ruler is a rare phenomenon. In the 21st century, rich African kings earn wealth from government taxes, community donations, businesses, inheritance, and other ventures. Their net worth is estimated based on the assets held after accounting for debt.

Source: Briefly News