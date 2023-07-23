Mzwandile Stick's bio: Who is the backline coach for the SA rugby team?

Mzwandile Stick is a former Springbok Sevens stalwart who participated in the 15-man game as a wing and fullback. After retiring in 2013, he worked as an assistant coach with the Eastern Province U21 team. He advanced in his coaching career after being elevated to the Southern Kings management staff at the start of 2016. Stick was hired to be the Springboks' backline coach in April 2016.

Mzwandile Stick's is the backline coach for the SA rugby team. To the right is President Ramaphosa and 'Stix' in 2019. Photo: Mike Egerton on Getty and @Stokololo on Facebook (Modified by editor)

The 38-year-old coach, Mzwandile Stick, fell in love with rugby after the 1995 heroics of the Springboks. His passion for the sport has moulded him into the rugby star he is today. Discover Mzwandile Stick's biography and better understand how his career started and his personal life.

Mzwandile Stick's profile and bio summary

Nickname Stokke, Stokololo, Stox Date of birth 5 October 1984 Place of birth Port Elizabeth, South Africa Zodiac sign Libra Age 38 years (as of July 2023) Nationality South African Education Newell High School Profession Rugby Union Coach Height in meter 1.81m Height in centimetres 181 cm Weight in pounds 192 lb; 13 st 10 lb Weight in kilograms 87 kg Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married since 2018 Wife Therina Mulder Daughter Luka Modric Nkosana Son Hosanna Nkosi Stick Instagram Facebook

Who is the backline coach for the SA rugby team?

It is the talented Mzwandile Stick. His coaching abilities are more apparent in the Springboks' new play style under Erasmus.

Stick's coaching abilities are exceptional. He can get the best performance from individuals within a collective and seamlessly combine their skills to form an unbeatable team like the three-time world champion All Blacks.

Mzwandile Stick's age

Sticks was born on 5 October 1984 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and is 38 years old as of July 2023. His nickname is 'Stokke,' the Afrikaans word for 'sticks.'

Rugby playing career

Stokke served as captain of the South Africa Sevens team during the 2008–2009 IRB Sevens World Series, which helped the team capture the series championship for the first time.

Mzwandile Stick started off his career as the captain of the South Africa Sevens team before venturing into coaching. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

'Stix' preferred playing fullback. During the 2009 South African tour, Stokke came off the bench for a Southern Kings XV against the British & Irish Lions. He was selected for the 2013 Super Rugby season's Southern Kings extended training squad but then released to the Vodacom Cup squad.

Coaching career

Mzwandile Stick was in 2013 appointed the Under-21 Assistant Coach. He served as the Eastern Province Under-19 team's head coach and their Vodacom Cup team for 2014 and 2015. 2015 he led the Under-19s to their first-ever Under-19 Provincial Championship victory.

Mzwandile Stick of the South African backroom staff with the Web Ellis Cup following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Photo: David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby

He was in December 2015 named the backline coach of the Southern Kings side for the 2016 Super Rugby season. He joined the South Africa national rugby union squad as the head coach in April 2016. Mzwandile Stick's position currently is the Springboks' backline coach.

Mzwandile Stick's net worth

Though Mzwandile Stick's salary has not been officially revealed, it is believed to range within the average rugby coach salary in South Africa, which is $704 (R10,982) per month. Mzwandile Stick's net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million.

Mzwandile Stick's wife

Stokke is married to Therina Mulder. They tied the knot on 22 September 2018 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Therina Mulder Stick studied at the University of Stellenbosch and was an intern at Alwyn Mulder Biokineticist & Associates, as per her Facebook profile.

Mzwandile Stick's children

He is a father of two kids and has been a guardian for two of his siblings. Mwandile's daughter is Luka Modric Nkosana born in 2022, and his son is Hosanna Nkosi Stick, who was born in 2020.

Mzwandile Stick's Instagram

The rugby star is active on Instagram and has amassed 9 582 followers as of 20 July 2023. He mainly shares pictures of his family and rugby career.

Mzwandile Stick is a South African former rugby union footballer currently the backline coach for the South African national rugby union team. The father of two is also the Springboks' backline coach.

