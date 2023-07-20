Ruan Venter is a South African rugby player for the Golden Lions in South Africa. He made his Currie Cup debut for the Golden Lions against the Western Province in Round 1 of the 2022 Premier Division.

He credits his family for keeping him humble and maintaining a focused state of mind. Photo: @Venter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ruan Venter rose to fame in 2022 after he was named in the Golden Lions side for the Currie Cup Premier Division. Read more about his life and career.

Ruan Venter's profile and bio

Full name Ruan Venter Date of birth November 29, 2002 Age 20 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Western Cape, South Africa Star sign Sagittarius Country South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches Weight 120 kilograms Occupation Rugby player Position Lock / Flanker Current team Lions / Golden Lions

What is Ruan Venter's age?

The Golden Lions rugby player is 20 and was born on November 29, 2002, in Western Cape, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius, and he holds South African nationality.

What is Ruan Venter's height?

The Lions player stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 kilograms. He has an ideal physique for playing rugby.

Education plays an integral part in his overall development as a young athlete. Photo: @Venter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ruan Venter's education

He started his rugby career at Sutherland High School, participating in the Sutherland 7s Tournament in August 2018. He won the Player of the Tournament award. He later studied at Paarl Boys High School.

Ruan Venter's career

Ruan Venter's father was a rugby coach, and he introduced the young Ruan to the game when he was two years. Venter would accompany his dad to practices, where he developed an interest and dreamt of playing for big teams such as the Johannesburg rugby franchise. When he turned 18, he got an opportunity to play for the Lions at the age-group level.

In 2021, he participated in South Africa's Rugby Under-20 competitions. He displayed impressive performances in the semi-final against Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park, having made 14 tackles and 12 carries.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ruan Venter. He is a South African professional rugby player playing for the Golden Lions.

READ ALSO: Meet Steve Young's wife, Barbara Graham: age, occupation, children

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Barbara Graham's bio. Who is she? Barbara Graham is a model from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is famous for being the wife of Steve Young.

Barbara and Steve met through a friend in the early 1990s when he was at the peak of his career. They married in 2000 and have been involved in various philanthropic activities together. Barbara Graham Young is known for her charitable work and support for several causes.

Source: Briefly News