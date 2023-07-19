Thaakir Abrahams' age, family, education, stats, profiles, net worth

Thaakir Abrahams is one of South Africa's brightest and most talented rugby union players. Renowned for his explosive pace and remarkable agility, he draws comparisons to the likes of Cheslin Kolbe. But who is Thaakir Abrahams, and what accomplishments have propelled him to such recognition?

Abrahams runs with the ball to score a try during a third-place play-off match between Argentina U20 and South Africa U20 in Rosario, Argentina. Photo: Amilcar Orfali

South Africa is rapidly becoming a haven for talented rugby players, and Thaakir Abrahams is undoubtedly one of them. Having previously represented the Durban Cell C Sharks, he exhibited his skills as both a winger and a fullback. Poised for further success, he is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career. Here is everything you need to know about this promising player.

Thaakir Abrahams' profile summary and bio

Full name Thaakir Abrahams Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa Current residence France Nationality South African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Marital status Married School Paarl Boys High Profession Rugby Union Player

How old is Thaakir Abrahams?

As of 2023, Thaakir Abrahams' age is 23, having been born on 10 January 2000. Thaakir was raised in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa. He is a South African by nationality.

Education

Thaakir Abrahams completed his high school at Paarl Boys High. He was privileged to serve as the school's First XV team captain in 2018.

Career

Thaakir Abrahams' rugby career took off at Paarl Boys High, where he showcased his potential in the SA Rugby Youth Week tournaments. SA Rugby recognised his talent and selected him for their Elite Player Development program.

Thaakir Abrahams during a BKT United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Cell C Sharks at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group

This led to his inclusion in the Springbok U20s squad, where he significantly secured a bronze medal in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship. His standout performances led to his inclusion in the Sharks' squad for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

After signing a two-year contract, Thaakir Abrahams' team became the French rugby union team Lyon. He is set to commence his journey with Lyon in July 2023.

Thaakir Abrahams' injury

Abrahams was injured while playing for the Cell C Sharks in October 2021. The incident occurred during the match against Ospreys in Swansea. Due to the extent of the injury, Abrahams had to leave the field and eventually underwent a surgical operation.

Personal life

Thaakir Abrahams appears to be in a joyful marital union, evident from his Instagram account, where he has posted wedding photos featuring himself and his wife. Although limited information is available regarding the identity of his partner, it is evident that they are creating a family together.

Thaakir Abrahams of Cell C Sharks reacted during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Cell C Sharks at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thaakir Abrahams' net worth

Details regarding Thaakir Abrahams' net worth remain undisclosed. He receives income, although his specific amount has not been publicly disclosed.

Thaakir Abrahams is a remarkable young talent with a relentless drive to succeed. Despite lacking a towering physical presence, he captivates with his skills and potential. As he explores new horizons, there is great anticipation surrounding his future accomplishments.

