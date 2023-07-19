Sharks and Springbok prop Thomas du Tuit, "The Tank," has been linked with an exit from the Durban-based franchise to English Rugby Premiership side Bath at the end of the season. The news has attracted interest to know more about the professional rugby player, including his career, team, family and future.

Thomas du Toit is a skilled rugby player. Here, Thomas poses with the Web Ellis Cup after his team's victory against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Ramos

Hailing from Paarl Boys' High, Thomas du Toit had a roaring presence as a ball carrier and scrummager, earning South Africa Schools caps in 2013. Later, in what turned out to be a momentous year in which he represented his nation at the 2014 U20 Junior World Championship, he transferred from Western Province to the Sharks. His career has been skyrocketing ever since.

Thomas du Toit's profile and bio summary

Full name Thomas Joubert du Toit Nickname The Tank Date of birth 5 May 1995 Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Zodiac sign Taurus Age 28 years (as of July 2023) Nationality South African Education Paarl Boys' High School Profession Professional Rugby Player Position Prop Debut 2 June 2018 URC caps 2 Test caps 13 Height in inches 6 ft 21/2 in Height in centimetres 189 cm Weight in pounds 300 lbs Weight in kilograms 136 kg Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Wife Elaine Son Ruben Daughter Leah Instagram Twitter

How old is Thomas du Toit?

'The Tank' Thomas du Toit (age 28 years as of July 2023) was born Thomas Joubert du Toit on 5 May 1995 in Cape Town, South Africa.

South African rugby player Thomas du Toit was born in 1995 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images

Education profile

Joubert attended Paarl Boys’ High School. Joubert played for the school's first team in 2012 and 2013, captaining the side in 2013.

Rugby career

Thomas du Toit started playing rugby while in high school at Paarl Boys' High School. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thomas started his rugby career in high school. He moved to Durban to join the Sharks academy in 2014 to further improve his skills. Luckily, it worked out for him, and in the same year, he was included in the South Africa Under-20 side for the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship.

Du Toit made his senior debut on 7 March 2014 in East London against the Border Bulldogs. Just 15 minutes after entering the game as a halftime substitute, he scored his first senior try. He was in the following year included in the South Africa Under-20 squad that toured Argentina and in the final squad for the 2015 World Rugby Under-20 Championship. Joubert helped South Africa qualify for the semi-finals with several wins.

After concluding his Currie Cup obligations, it was announced on 4 October 2016 that Du Toit would sign a three-month contract with Irish Pro14 team Munster. He made his professional debut for Munster on 26 November 2016, when he replaced another player during the team's 46-3 victory over Benetton in a Pro12 match at Thomond Park.

Thomas du Toit has had several career highlights, particularly leading his teams to victory. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Du Toit joined Bath Rugby of the English Premiership Rugby on 22 March 2023. Upon his return after representing South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Du Toit will formally join the squad. His debut is likely to be in November 2023.

Thomas du Toit's position

His regular position is prop. Despite playing in such a risky position, there have been no reports of Thomas du Toit's injury.

How many caps does Thomas du Toit have?

Du Toit has been capped 15 times since his test debut in 2018. Two are URC caps, and the other 13 are test caps.

Thomas du Toit's red card

Thomas du Toit is shown a red card during the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 26, 2022 in London, England. Photo: David Rogers

Du Toit's fans were in 2022 left heartbroken after the player was given a red card that saw him mess up his schedule and almost miss some games. But why did Thomas du Toit get a red card?

It was because of a dangerous hit on replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in the 60th minute during his match against England. Although he initially faced a six-week ban, it was reduced to three weeks.

Where is Thomas du Toit going?

South Africa tight-head prop Joubert will join Bath after this year's Rugby World Cup. He will join the team alongside Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who signed and is set to arrive after the World Cup.

Thomas du Toit's net worth

Although there is no official record of his net worth, most of his profiles acknowledge it ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Thomas du Toit's wife and family

Thomas has been married to Elaine du Toit for over four years. They share two children; their son Ruben was born in 2021, and daughter Leah born in February 2023.

Thomas du Tuit is a talented South African rugby player whose career peaked when he joined The Sharks Academy. He has played for many teams and led them to victory, making him one of the greatest forces to reckon with on the field.

