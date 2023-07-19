Global site navigation

How many caps does Thomas du Toit have? Age, team, stats, salary, net worth
Celebrity biographies

How many caps does Thomas du Toit have? Age, team, stats, salary, net worth

by  Peter Kinuthia

Sharks and Springbok prop Thomas du Tuit, "The Tank," has been linked with an exit from the Durban-based franchise to English Rugby Premiership side Bath at the end of the season. The news has attracted interest to know more about the professional rugby player, including his career, team, family and future.

Who is Thomas du Toit?
Thomas du Toit is a skilled rugby player. Here, Thomas poses with the Web Ellis Cup after his team's victory against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Ramos
Source: Getty Images

Hailing from Paarl Boys' High, Thomas du Toit had a roaring presence as a ball carrier and scrummager, earning South Africa Schools caps in 2013. Later, in what turned out to be a momentous year in which he represented his nation at the 2014 U20 Junior World Championship, he transferred from Western Province to the Sharks. His career has been skyrocketing ever since.

Thomas du Toit's profile and bio summary

Full nameThomas Joubert du Toit
Nickname The Tank
Date of birth5 May 1995
Place of birthCape Town, South Africa
Zodiac sign Taurus
Age28 years (as of July 2023)
NationalitySouth African
Education Paarl Boys' High School
Profession Professional Rugby Player
PositionProp
Debut 2 June 2018
URC caps2
Test caps13
Height in inches 6 ft 21/2 in
Height in centimetres 189 cm
Weight in pounds 300 lbs
Weight in kilograms136 kg
Sexual orientation Straight
Relationship status Married
WifeElaine
Son Ruben
Daughter Leah
InstagramTwitter

Read also

Deon Davids: who is the assistant coach of the Springboks?

How old is Thomas du Toit?

'The Tank' Thomas du Toit (age 28 years as of July 2023) was born Thomas Joubert du Toit on 5 May 1995 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Thomas du Toit's biography
South African rugby player Thomas du Toit was born in 1995 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

Education profile

Joubert attended Paarl Boys’ High School. Joubert played for the school's first team in 2012 and 2013, captaining the side in 2013.

Rugby career

Thomas du Toit's career
Thomas du Toit started playing rugby while in high school at Paarl Boys' High School. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Source: Getty Images

Thomas started his rugby career in high school. He moved to Durban to join the Sharks academy in 2014 to further improve his skills. Luckily, it worked out for him, and in the same year, he was included in the South Africa Under-20 side for the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship.

Du Toit made his senior debut on 7 March 2014 in East London against the Border Bulldogs. Just 15 minutes after entering the game as a halftime substitute, he scored his first senior try. He was in the following year included in the South Africa Under-20 squad that toured Argentina and in the final squad for the 2015 World Rugby Under-20 Championship. Joubert helped South Africa qualify for the semi-finals with several wins.

Read also

Is Deon Fourie the oldest Springbok debut? All about the rugby player

After concluding his Currie Cup obligations, it was announced on 4 October 2016 that Du Toit would sign a three-month contract with Irish Pro14 team Munster. He made his professional debut for Munster on 26 November 2016, when he replaced another player during the team's 46-3 victory over Benetton in a Pro12 match at Thomond Park.

Thomas du Toit's career highlights
Thomas du Toit has had several career highlights, particularly leading his teams to victory. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

Du Toit joined Bath Rugby of the English Premiership Rugby on 22 March 2023. Upon his return after representing South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Du Toit will formally join the squad. His debut is likely to be in November 2023.

Thomas du Toit's position

His regular position is prop. Despite playing in such a risky position, there have been no reports of Thomas du Toit's injury.

How many caps does Thomas du Toit have?

Du Toit has been capped 15 times since his test debut in 2018. Two are URC caps, and the other 13 are test caps.

Read also

Meet Mario Banchero: Everything about Paolo Banchero's father

Thomas du Toit's red card

Thomas du Toit's red card
Thomas du Toit is shown a red card during the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 26, 2022 in London, England. Photo: David Rogers
Source: Getty Images

Du Toit's fans were in 2022 left heartbroken after the player was given a red card that saw him mess up his schedule and almost miss some games. But why did Thomas du Toit get a red card?

It was because of a dangerous hit on replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in the 60th minute during his match against England. Although he initially faced a six-week ban, it was reduced to three weeks.

Where is Thomas du Toit going?

South Africa tight-head prop Joubert will join Bath after this year's Rugby World Cup. He will join the team alongside Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who signed and is set to arrive after the World Cup.

Thomas du Toit's net worth

Although there is no official record of his net worth, most of his profiles acknowledge it ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Read also

Michael Rubin's net worth: Inside Fanatics CEO's lavish lifestyle

Thomas du Toit's wife and family

Thomas has been married to Elaine du Toit for over four years. They share two children; their son Ruben was born in 2021, and daughter Leah born in February 2023.

Thomas du Tuit is a talented South African rugby player whose career peaked when he joined The Sharks Academy. He has played for many teams and led them to victory, making him one of the greatest forces to reckon with on the field.

READ ALSO: Bear Blu Jarecki's biography: All about Alicia Silverstone's son

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Bear Blu Jarecki's biography. Bear Blu Jarecki is an American celebrity child best known as the son of renowned actress Alicia Silverstone with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

Alicia is famous for starring in Clueless and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleased. On the other hand, Christopher is a musician and radio host who rose to stardom for his work as a frontman for the band S.T.U.N.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel