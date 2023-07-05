Michael Rubin's net worth: Inside Fanatics CEO's lavish lifestyle

Michael Rubin is the man of the moment after his white party became one of Hampton's most starry summer soirees. The party has also sparked questions about his lavish lifestyle and what he does to earn a living. Therefore, go through Michael Rubin as they debunk his rise to fame and wealth.

At 16, he was around $120,000 in debt and could pay off his credit cards using a $37,000 loan from his father. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Source: Getty Images

Michael Rubin is considered one of the self-made billionaires with expertise spanning over three decades. The university drop-out carved a path in business and leveraged opportunities in sports to become the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise. How so?

Michael Rubin's profile summary and bio

Full name Michael G Rubin Gender Male Date of birth 21st July 1972 Age 50 years (as of July 2023) Birthday 21st July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Occupation CEO of Fanatics and Executive Chairman Rue Gilt Groupe Marital status Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Meegan Rubin Children 3 (Kylie, Romi Rubin and Gema) Parents Paulette and Ken Rubin Known for Founding GSI Commerce (1998), All In Challenge (2020) Net worth $11.4 billion Source of wealth Online retail, self-made Social media Instagram Twitter

Michael Rubin's age

How old is Michael Rubin? He was born on 21st July 1972 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, USA. Therefore, he is 50 years as of July 2021.

Early life

Rubin was born to a Jewish family living in America. His mother, Paulette, was a psychiatrist, while his father, Ken Rubin, was a veterinarian.

Rubin started a ski-tuning shop when he was 12 and opened a formal ski shop in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. He was a student at Villanova University for a semester before dropping out after realising a significant and opportunistic transaction.

Rubin has links with successful sports companies and mixes among America's wealthiest- including Beyoncé and Jay-Z- who even attended his epic 4th of July party. Photo: The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Professional career

Rubin founded KPR Sports, an athletic equipment company which bought and sold over-stock name-brand merchandise.

In 1998, he created Global Sports Incorporated, an apparel and logistics company. He later turned it into a multibillion-dollar-e-commerce company. In 2011, he sold it to eBay for $2.4 billion.

As part of the deal, Rubin paid $500 million for majority ownership of 3 assets eBay did not want, ShopRunner, Rue La La and Fanatics. In 2018, Rue La La acquired Gilt Groupe. In 2019, mall operator Simon Property Group took a 50% stake in the combined company.

Who is the CEO of Fanatics com? In 2020, Rubin sold ShopRunner to FedEx for an undisclosed amount. He still owns minority stakes in Rue Gilt Group and Fanatics, where he is the CEO. Fanatics has received accolades and the following titles:

50 Most Innovative Companies in the World by Fast Company

Sports Business of the Year by Yahoo! Finance

Business Model of the Decade (2010-2019) by Sports Business Journal

Rubin spent more than ten years as a partner of the 76ers before selling his ownership stake in June 2022. He attributed the business move to focusing on Fanatic's expansion across the sports ecosystem.

Philanthropy

What is Michael Rubin famous for? Apart from his business acumen, Michael is also actively involved in philanthropy works. He is a champion for criminal justice reform. He is also the creator of the ALL IN Challenge, one of the largest digital fundraisers ever. The fundraiser raised $60 million to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Rubin's wife

Is Michael Rubin married? Michael is not married as of July 2023; he is in a long-term relationship with Camille Fishel. Details about the timeline of their relationship are not publicly available, though they have been in each others' lives for a while.

As an avid sports fan since childhood, Rubin used $2500 bar mitzvah gifts to fund his shop. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Michael Rubin's children

In 2020, Michael Rubin and Camille welcomed their first child, Romi. Two years later, they had their second baby, Gema.

Before Michael Rubin's girlfriend got into a relationship with the billionaire, Michael married Meegan Rubin, a local dance teacher. The ex-couple finalised their divorce in 2011. They have a daughter, Kylie.

Michael Rubin's net worth

Michael Rubin was named among Forbes 20 Most Powerful CEOs 40 and Under in 2011. Sports Business Journal also honoured him for being among the Top 50 Most Influential People in Sports Business between 2015 and 2019.

Rubin was named the Sports Business Journal Executive of the Year in 2022. He was also included in the Bleacher Report "Power 50" list of the most influential people in sports.

Is Michael Rubin a billionaire? Michael Rubin's net worth is approximately $11.4 billion as of July 2023. He has accumulated wealth from his businesses and is among the top self-made billionaires.

Michael Rubin's White party

Who was at Michael Rubin's party? The business mogul hosted his anticipated annual Fourth of July party in Hamptons. The party was graced by extravagance from star-studded guests and A-list celebrities, including Odell Beckham Jr, Beyonce, Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Travis Scott and Lil Baby, to mention a few.

As part of the celebration, Lori Harvey and some of her friends, including Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and LaLa Anthony, participated in a fashion show showcasing their outfits. Others like Usher and Ne-Yo surprised the guests with impromptu performances, and DJs like Druski, Travis Scott and Jack Harrow dominated the DJ booth.

Michael Rubin is a notable internet entrepreneur dubbed the self-made billionaire. Driven by an unquenchable quest for business and a deep passion for sports, he has built multi-billion businesses.

READ ALSO: Moses Tembe: family, wife, net worth, AKA interview response

Briefly.co.za published informative details about Moses Tembe. He is a renowned South African businessman with two decades of experience. He received public attention for being Anele Tembe's father.

Moses Tembe is respected by many for his thoughtful investments. He is also a contributor to crucial developments in KwaZulu Natal.

Source: Briefly News