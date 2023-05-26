What happened to Prince and Manuela Testolini? Here are the details

Manuela Testolini is a Canadian philanthropist, lawyer and businesswoman. She is best known as the ex-wife of Prince, the late American musician and dancer. He won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. But, besides their successful careers, the duo divorced three years after their marriage. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple?

Manuela Testolini in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

The celebrity ex-wife has built a selfless career path for herself as a philanthropist. She is the president and founder of the In A Perfect World Foundation. Here are more exciting details about her.

Manuela Testolini's profile summary and bio

Full name Manuela Testolini Nickname Manuela Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1976 Age 47 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Toronto, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education York University Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 137 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Eric Benet Children 3 Famous for Being Prince's ex-wife Profession Philanthropist, lawyer, businesswoman Net worth $8 million Instagram @manuelatestolini

How old is Manuela Testolini?

Eric Benet and Manuela Testolini at WACO Theatre's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Manuela Testolini (aged 47 as of 2023) was born on 19 September 1976 in Toronto, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Prince Rogers and Manuela Testolini's relationship

How did Prince meet his second wife? Manuela and her late ex-husband met at Love4One Another, a charitable organization where she worked as a consultant. They started dating and eventually tied the knot in 2001. However, the duo parted ways and finalized their divorce in 2007. They remained friends until Prince died of intoxication in 2016.

Who is Manuela Testolini married to now?

The philanthropist is married to Eric Benet Jordan, an American R&B, neo-soul singer, and on-screen star. The couple started dating two years after she finalized her divorce from Prince. They first met at a Los Angeles Fashion Week party. On 31 July 2011, the pair married in a colourful wedding.

Is Manuela Testolini still married to Eric Benet?

Over a decade since their nuptials, the couple is enjoying marital bliss. On 16 October 2022, Manuela posted a photo with her husband on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday.

Manuela Testolini's children

Eric Benet, Manuela Testolini, Lucia Bella Benet and Amoura Luna Benet at the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Manuela shares two daughters with her husband. Their first-born daughter, Lucia Bella Benet, was born on 21 December 2011. They welcomed their second child, Amoura Lynn Benet, in July 2014. She also has a stepdaughter, India, born from Eric's previous relationship with Tami Marie Stauff.

Professional career

After graduating, Testolini began her law career but was not pleased with the legal system. She took a break and started doing charity work. Since then, she has been involved with non-profitable organizations like Free Arts Minnesota, Young Women Empowerment and Love4One Another.

In 2020, the Toronto native became the advisor and business equity council for The Virtue Project. In addition, she is a member of the board advisor of Kiss The Ground and is the chief visionary officer of Gamillah company.

How much is Manuela Testolini's net worth?

As of 2023, Manuela's net worth is estimated at $8 million. She primarily earns her income from her business endeavours. Additionally, the celebrity ex-wife amassed a chunk of wealth from her divorce settlements.

Manuela Testolini’s profiles

Musician Prince on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Photo: Kevin Winter

Testolini is active on Instagram, regularly posting her family and philanthropic works. She has 16.7k followers on the platform.

Manuela Testolini came into the limelight as the ex-wife of the late Prince. However, she has created a name for herself through her philanthropic works. Testolini is now married to Eric Bent, and they share two kids.

