The personal story of Cynthia Blaise, Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife
Cynthia Blaise is a Hollywood dialect coach with over 35 years of experience in the industry. She is known for being the first wife of American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple were together for 17 years, and their divorce left Blaise with depression and PTSD. Where is she today?
Cynthia and Keegan-Michael met early in their careers while working in theatre production. Key gained recognition after appearing in the Mad TV sketch series from 2004 to 2009 and has since been in several successful projects like Key & Peele, Playing House, Friends from College, and Schimigadoon!
Cynthia Blaise's profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Cynthia Blaise
|Date of birth
|6th April 1958
|Age
|65 years old in 2023
|Birth sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Gender
|Female
|Orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (1998 to 2017)
|Children
|None
|Education
|University of Oregon (BA), University of California (MFA)
|Profession
|Actress, dialect coach
|Social media
Cynthia Blaise's age
Cynthia Blaise's birthday is 6th April 1958. She is 65 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries. The dialect coach was born and raised in the United States.
Cynthia Blaise's spouse
Blaise was previously married to American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple met while working at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. They dated for a while and tied the knot on 27th December 1998 despite their 14-year age difference.
The couple separated on 15th November 2015, and Key filed for divorce in December 2015. The divorce was finalized in November 2017. According to TMZ, the end of Blaise's 17-year marriage affected her mental health. She suffered from severe depression, hair and weight loss, anxiety, and PTSD.
The court ordered Key to pay Blaise $34,000 per month and 21% of his gross annual income in excess of $2.15 million, but the total spousal support shall not exceed $700,000 gross per year. Blaise was also paid a $655,000 settlement. The couple did not have children together.
Cynthia Blaise's career
Cynthia has been a voice, speech, and dialect coach in Hollywood since 1987. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Oregon and later graduated from the University of California, Irvine, with a master's degree in fine arts.
Blaise has worked with several prominent Hollywood stars, including Mekhi Phifer and top universities like Western Kentucky University, Southern Birmingham College, and the University of New Hampshire. Blaise made her big-screen debut in 1989 as Amanda in the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. She also appeared in several Key and Peele sketch series episodes.
Cynthia Blaise's movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
|1989
|Amanda
|The Spitfire Grill
|1996
|Dialect coach
|Polish Wedding
|1998
|Dialect coach
|Timequest
|2000
|Teacher
|The Affair of the Necklace
|2001
|Dialect coach
|8 Mile
|2002
|Dialect coach
|Timeline
|2003
|Dialect coach
|Bad Apple
|2004
|Dialect coach
|Iron Jawed Angeles
|2004
|Dialect coach
|Daltry Calhoun
|2005
|Dialect coach
|Justice
|2006
|Dialect coach
|Sea of Dreams
|2006
|Dialect coach
|Miami Vice
|2006
|Ms. Li/Dialogue coach
|Bandidas
|2006
|Dialect coach
|6 Souls
|2010
|Dialect coach
|Faster
|2010
|Dialect coach
|Bad Teacher
|2011
|Dialect coach
|LOL
|2012
|Dialect coach
|The Truth About Emanuel
|2013
|Dialect coach
|Beautiful & Twisted
|2015
|Dialect coach
|Hardcore Henry
|2015
|Mr. Roth/Dialect coach
|Robot Chicken
|2016
|Glynnis
|The Tiger Hunter
|2016
|Dialect coach
Cynthia Blaise's net worth
Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Her fortune was boosted by the divorce settlement she received from Keegan-Michael Key, whose net worth is approximately $12 million.
How old is Keegan-Michael Key?
The comedian was born on 22nd March 1971 in Southfield, Michigan, United States. He is 52 years old in 2023.
Who is Keegan-Michael Key's wife?
The Key and Peele star wed producer Elle Pugliese Key in June 2018 in New York City. The couple got engaged in November 2017. Elle has produced shows like Better Off Single, This American Journey, and Boy Meets Girl. She co-wrote and co-created The History Sketch Comedy podcast alongside Keegan.
Does Keegan-Michael Key have a child?
The renowned comedian does not have children. Keegan was adopted as a child by Patricia Walsh and Michael Eugene Winfield Key, who worked as social workers in Detroit. He met his biological mother, Carrie Herr, in his mid-20s, while his biological father, Leroy McDuffie, passed away.
Who are Key and Peele married to?
Jordan Peele, the other half of Key and Peele, is married to American comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti. The couple started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in April 2016.
Cynthia Blaise's facts
- Blaise was born on 6th April 1958 and is 65 years old in 2023.
- She met Key while working at Detroit Repertory Theatre, and they married in 1998.
- Cynthia has worked as a dialect coach in Hollywood for over 35 years since 1987.
- She suffered from depression and PTSD following her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key.
- Cynthia has a master's degree in fine arts from the University of California, Irvine.
Cynthia Blaise has kept a low profile after her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key was finalized in 2017. It is unknown if she has also moved on since the end of her marriage led to the deterioration of her mental health.
