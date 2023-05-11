Global site navigation

The personal story of Cynthia Blaise, Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife

by  Alice Wabwile

Cynthia Blaise is a Hollywood dialect coach with over 35 years of experience in the industry. She is known for being the first wife of American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple were together for 17 years, and their divorce left Blaise with depression and PTSD. Where is she today?

Cynthia is a Hollywood dialect coach and actress. Photo: Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images

Cynthia and Keegan-Michael met early in their careers while working in theatre production. Key gained recognition after appearing in the Mad TV sketch series from 2004 to 2009 and has since been in several successful projects like Key & Peele, Playing House, Friends from College, and Schimigadoon!

Cynthia Blaise's profiles summary and bio

Full nameCynthia Blaise
Date of birth6th April 1958
Age65 years old in 2023
Birth signAries
Place of birthUnited States
NationalityAmerican
GenderFemale
OrientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbandComedian Keegan-Michael Key (1998 to 2017)
ChildrenNone
EducationUniversity of Oregon (BA), University of California (MFA)
ProfessionActress, dialect coach
Social mediaLinkedIn

Cynthia Blaise's age

Cynthia Blaise's birthday is 6th April 1958. She is 65 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries. The dialect coach was born and raised in the United States.

Cynthia Blaise's spouse

Blaise was previously married to American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple met while working at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. They dated for a while and tied the knot on 27th December 1998 despite their 14-year age difference.

The couple separated on 15th November 2015, and Key filed for divorce in December 2015. The divorce was finalized in November 2017. According to TMZ, the end of Blaise's 17-year marriage affected her mental health. She suffered from severe depression, hair and weight loss, anxiety, and PTSD.

The court ordered Key to pay Blaise $34,000 per month and 21% of his gross annual income in excess of $2.15 million, but the total spousal support shall not exceed $700,000 gross per year. Blaise was also paid a $655,000 settlement. The couple did not have children together.
Cynthia and Keegan-Michael were married from 1998 until their separation in 2015. Photo: Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Blaise's career

Cynthia has been a voice, speech, and dialect coach in Hollywood since 1987. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Oregon and later graduated from the University of California, Irvine, with a master's degree in fine arts.

Blaise has worked with several prominent Hollywood stars, including Mekhi Phifer and top universities like Western Kentucky University, Southern Birmingham College, and the University of New Hampshire. Blaise made her big-screen debut in 1989 as Amanda in the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. She also appeared in several Key and Peele sketch series episodes.

Cynthia Blaise's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier1989Amanda
The Spitfire Grill1996Dialect coach
Polish Wedding1998Dialect coach
Timequest2000Teacher
The Affair of the Necklace2001Dialect coach
8 Mile2002Dialect coach
Timeline2003Dialect coach
Bad Apple2004Dialect coach
Iron Jawed Angeles2004Dialect coach
Daltry Calhoun2005Dialect coach
Justice2006Dialect coach
Sea of Dreams2006Dialect coach
Miami Vice2006Ms. Li/Dialogue coach
Bandidas2006Dialect coach
6 Souls2010Dialect coach
Faster2010Dialect coach
Bad Teacher2011Dialect coach
LOL2012Dialect coach
The Truth About Emanuel2013Dialect coach
Beautiful & Twisted2015Dialect coach
Hardcore Henry2015Mr. Roth/Dialect coach
Robot Chicken2016Glynnis
The Tiger Hunter2016Dialect coach

Cynthia Blaise's net worth

Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Her fortune was boosted by the divorce settlement she received from Keegan-Michael Key, whose net worth is approximately $12 million.

How old is Keegan-Michael Key?

The comedian was born on 22nd March 1971 in Southfield, Michigan, United States. He is 52 years old in 2023.

Who is Keegan-Michael Key's wife?

Keegan-Michael married Elle Pugliese in June 2018. Photo: Rich Fury
Source: Getty Images

The Key and Peele star wed producer Elle Pugliese Key in June 2018 in New York City. The couple got engaged in November 2017. Elle has produced shows like Better Off Single, This American Journey, and Boy Meets Girl. She co-wrote and co-created The History Sketch Comedy podcast alongside Keegan.

Does Keegan-Michael Key have a child?

The renowned comedian does not have children. Keegan was adopted as a child by Patricia Walsh and Michael Eugene Winfield Key, who worked as social workers in Detroit. He met his biological mother, Carrie Herr, in his mid-20s, while his biological father, Leroy McDuffie, passed away.

Who are Key and Peele married to?

Jordan Peele, the other half of Key and Peele, is married to American comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti. The couple started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in April 2016.

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti tied the knot in 2016. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Blaise's facts

  • Blaise was born on 6th April 1958 and is 65 years old in 2023.
  • She met Key while working at Detroit Repertory Theatre, and they married in 1998.
  • Cynthia has worked as a dialect coach in Hollywood for over 35 years since 1987.
  • She suffered from depression and PTSD following her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key.
  • Cynthia has a master's degree in fine arts from the University of California, Irvine.

Cynthia Blaise has kept a low profile after her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key was finalized in 2017. It is unknown if she has also moved on since the end of her marriage led to the deterioration of her mental health.

