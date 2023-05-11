The personal story of Cynthia Blaise, Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife

Cynthia Blaise is a Hollywood dialect coach with over 35 years of experience in the industry. She is known for being the first wife of American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple were together for 17 years, and their divorce left Blaise with depression and PTSD. Where is she today?

Cynthia is a Hollywood dialect coach and actress. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia and Keegan-Michael met early in their careers while working in theatre production. Key gained recognition after appearing in the Mad TV sketch series from 2004 to 2009 and has since been in several successful projects like Key & Peele, Playing House, Friends from College, and Schimigadoon!

Cynthia Blaise's profiles summary and bio

Full name Cynthia Blaise Date of birth 6th April 1958 Age 65 years old in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (1998 to 2017) Children None Education University of Oregon (BA), University of California (MFA) Profession Actress, dialect coach Social media LinkedIn

Cynthia Blaise's age

Cynthia Blaise's birthday is 6th April 1958. She is 65 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries. The dialect coach was born and raised in the United States.

Cynthia Blaise's spouse

Blaise was previously married to American comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The former couple met while working at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. They dated for a while and tied the knot on 27th December 1998 despite their 14-year age difference.

The couple separated on 15th November 2015, and Key filed for divorce in December 2015. The divorce was finalized in November 2017. According to TMZ, the end of Blaise's 17-year marriage affected her mental health. She suffered from severe depression, hair and weight loss, anxiety, and PTSD.

The court ordered Key to pay Blaise $34,000 per month and 21% of his gross annual income in excess of $2.15 million, but the total spousal support shall not exceed $700,000 gross per year. Blaise was also paid a $655,000 settlement. The couple did not have children together.

Cynthia and Keegan-Michael were married from 1998 until their separation in 2015. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Blaise's career

Cynthia has been a voice, speech, and dialect coach in Hollywood since 1987. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Oregon and later graduated from the University of California, Irvine, with a master's degree in fine arts.

Blaise has worked with several prominent Hollywood stars, including Mekhi Phifer and top universities like Western Kentucky University, Southern Birmingham College, and the University of New Hampshire. Blaise made her big-screen debut in 1989 as Amanda in the film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. She also appeared in several Key and Peele sketch series episodes.

Cynthia Blaise's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Star Trek V: The Final Frontier 1989 Amanda The Spitfire Grill 1996 Dialect coach Polish Wedding 1998 Dialect coach Timequest 2000 Teacher The Affair of the Necklace 2001 Dialect coach 8 Mile 2002 Dialect coach Timeline 2003 Dialect coach Bad Apple 2004 Dialect coach Iron Jawed Angeles 2004 Dialect coach Daltry Calhoun 2005 Dialect coach Justice 2006 Dialect coach Sea of Dreams 2006 Dialect coach Miami Vice 2006 Ms. Li/Dialogue coach Bandidas 2006 Dialect coach 6 Souls 2010 Dialect coach Faster 2010 Dialect coach Bad Teacher 2011 Dialect coach LOL 2012 Dialect coach The Truth About Emanuel 2013 Dialect coach Beautiful & Twisted 2015 Dialect coach Hardcore Henry 2015 Mr. Roth/Dialect coach Robot Chicken 2016 Glynnis The Tiger Hunter 2016 Dialect coach

Cynthia Blaise's net worth

Keegan-Michael Key's ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Her fortune was boosted by the divorce settlement she received from Keegan-Michael Key, whose net worth is approximately $12 million.

How old is Keegan-Michael Key?

The comedian was born on 22nd March 1971 in Southfield, Michigan, United States. He is 52 years old in 2023.

Who is Keegan-Michael Key's wife?

Keegan-Michael married Elle Pugliese in June 2018. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

The Key and Peele star wed producer Elle Pugliese Key in June 2018 in New York City. The couple got engaged in November 2017. Elle has produced shows like Better Off Single, This American Journey, and Boy Meets Girl. She co-wrote and co-created The History Sketch Comedy podcast alongside Keegan.

Does Keegan-Michael Key have a child?

The renowned comedian does not have children. Keegan was adopted as a child by Patricia Walsh and Michael Eugene Winfield Key, who worked as social workers in Detroit. He met his biological mother, Carrie Herr, in his mid-20s, while his biological father, Leroy McDuffie, passed away.

Who are Key and Peele married to?

Jordan Peele, the other half of Key and Peele, is married to American comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti. The couple started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in April 2016.

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti tied the knot in 2016. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Blaise's facts

Blaise was born on 6th April 1958 and is 65 years old in 2023.

She met Key while working at Detroit Repertory Theatre, and they married in 1998.

Cynthia has worked as a dialect coach in Hollywood for over 35 years since 1987.

She suffered from depression and PTSD following her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key.

Cynthia has a master's degree in fine arts from the University of California, Irvine.

Cynthia Blaise has kept a low profile after her divorce from Keegan-Michael Key was finalized in 2017. It is unknown if she has also moved on since the end of her marriage led to the deterioration of her mental health.

READ ALSO: Jan Ashley's life and her marriage to Robert Kardashian

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Jan Ashley. She was the second wife of the late celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Ashley met a divorced Kardashian after the unfortunate death of her first husband, John Ashley. They later tied the knot, but their marriage lasted only 30 days.

Source: Briefly News