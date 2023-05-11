Everything known about Branson Bailey, Chlöe and Halle Bailey's brother

Branson Bailey has walked several red carpets and met stars most fans have only seen on their TV screens and phones. His sisters have tagged him along on their journey to fame. These are fascinating facts about Chlöe and Halle Bailey's younger brother.

Branson Bailey, Chloe and Halle's brother, at the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala. Photo: Jerritt Clark

For Chlöe and Halle, launching a YouTube channel and a rendition of Beyoncé's Pretty Hurts changed their lives. Almost 10 years later, they have a record deal with Parkwood Entertainment, are being mentored by Beyoncé, released two albums, received Grammy nominations, and secured leading roles in movies. Their brother has been by their side for the whole journey.

Branson Bailey's profile summary and bio

Full name Branson Bailey Date of birth 3 October 2005 Age 17 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Mableton, Georgia Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Gender Male Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Orientation Straight Relationship status Unknown Parents Courtney Bailey Doug Bailey Siblings 3 Social media Instagram

When was Branson Bailey born?

Branson Bailey (aged 17 years as of May 2023) was born in the United States on 3 October 2005 in Mableton, Georgia. He resides in Los Angeles, California.

Branson Bailey's siblings

He has a strong bond with his older sisters, Chlöe and Halle. The musical duo had minor acting roles before they started singing covers and posting them on their YouTube page.

Halle, Branson and Chlöe at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in 2019. Photo: Michael Buckner

Their singing talents caught the attention of the Grammy award-winning artist Beyoncé. According to Grazia, she mentored and signed the young singers to her record label, Parkwood Entertainment.

The duo, Chlöe X Halle, released their debut album titled The Kids Are Alright in March 2018 and earned Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Their second album, Ungodly Hour, was released in June 2020 and entered the Billboard 200 at number 16.

Chlöe Bailey

The 25-year-old is not only a singer and actress. She is also a songwriter and producer. She has focused on her solo career for the last two years.

Chlöe at the MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson in 2023. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

In 2021, she pursued her musical interests as a solo artist and debuted her single Have Mercy. She performed on the main stage at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards show, marking her first solo performance.

Chlöe's first album, In Pieces, was released on 24 January 2023, and the reception was sub-par. Critics found the songwriter's album confusing when comparing it to the radio-friendly, teen romance-fueled approach Chlöe X Halle had.

Halle Bailey

The other half of Chlöe X Halle has been making a name for herself as an actress. She made headlines after being cast as the first black Ariel in the remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Halle at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Halle, like her sister, started acting as a child. She has appeared in Disney's Let It Shine and Joyful Noise starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton. Her portrayal as Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid is her first lead role. It will be released in theatres on 26 May 2023 in the United States.

Halle was confirmed as part of the cast of the musical film The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders and Steven Spielberg. She will play the part of a young Nettie. The movie will be released on 25 December 2023.

Ski Bailey

Ski is not in the music or acting industry but has a YouTube page where she shares how to achieve different hair and makeup looks and posts short films. She also has a growing fanbase on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

The Bailey sisters. Ski and Halle (L). Chloe, Ski and Halle (R) Photo: @skiwithaneye (modified by author)

Branson Bailey at the Oscars

Branson was in attendance at the 95th Academy Awards on 12 March 2023. He walked the red carpet with his sister Halle.

Halle and Branson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Mike Coppola

Are Halle and Chlöe real sisters?

They are sisters. Initially, they were thought to be twins. Chlöe was born on 1 July 1998 and is the oldest of the two. Halle was born on 27 March 2000.

Who is the older Bailey sister?

Most people have not heard of Ski Bailey, the oldest of three sisters. She was born on 4 April 1992.

Is Chlöe Bailey signed to Beyoncé?

She and her sister are signed to Beyoncé's label Parkwood Entertainment. However, her debut album was released through Parkwood and Columbia Records.

Branson Bailey is known as Chlöe and Halle's younger brother, but there is one more sibling who is rarely mentioned, Ski, and she is the eldest. Branson aged only 17 as of 2023, is in high school and surrounded by talented siblings; the best is yet to come.

