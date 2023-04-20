One of the most famous record producers whose work dates back to the early 90s is Dave Hall. He is best known for working on Mary J. Blige’s debut album What’s the 411? He is also famous for producing Rihanna’s hit Umbrella. Here is all about him!

Today, music producers like Dave Hall do not stand in the back and only get recognized as credits. They are also hailed as stars for helping their artists shine. Dave has been in the game for decades and has worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, Prince, and Madonna.

Dave Hall’s profile and bio summary

Nickname Jam Year of birth 1969 Place of birth Abilene, Texas Education Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts Course Music Production and Engineering Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Profession Record producer Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Wanda Sykes Instagram Twitter

Who is Dave Hall?

Dave is a veteran record producer whose credits include working with some of the biggest names in the music industry. These include hip-hop pioneers like Big Daddy Kane and contemporary stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Jam, as he is nicknamed, was born in 1969 in the small town of Abilene, Texas. Dave Hall's age is believed to be 53 or 54 years old in 2023.

Education profile

Hall attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts and studied music production and engineering. After graduating, he relocated to Los Angeles to establish his career in music production.

Career

Jam was always into music due to his family musical roots. He began playing the piano when he was eight years old and recording and engineering when he was twelve.

By the time he was a teenager, Jam had already become a skilful musician and engineer. His career took off after he moved to LA as he got to work with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur. Below is an overview of his career profile:

1970s: Was a studio assistant at the Philadelphia based legendary Sigma Sound Studios. Here, he worked with Gamble & Huff, Norman Harris, and Bobby Eli.

Was a studio assistant at the Philadelphia based legendary Sigma Sound Studios. Here, he worked with Gamble & Huff, Norman Harris, and Bobby Eli. Early 80s: Moved to New York City and began working with Kurtis Blow, The Sugarhill Gang, and Grandmaster Flash. He also produced for the seminal hip-hop group, Public Enemy.

Moved to New York City and began working with Kurtis Blow, The Sugarhill Gang, and Grandmaster Flash. He also produced for the seminal hip-hop group, Public Enemy. Mid 80s: Jam began producing for Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Jam began producing for Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, and Salt-N-Pepa. Late 80s: Began producing for Madonna, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Prince. He also continued working with De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest.

Began producing for Madonna, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Prince. He also continued working with De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest. 90s: Produced Janet Jackson’s That’s the Way Love Goes, LL Cool J’s Around the Way Girl , and Mariah Carey’s Dreamlover . Jam also worked with TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton.

Produced Janet Jackson’s LL Cool J’s , and Mariah Carey’s . Jam also worked with TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton. Mid 2000s: Produced Rihanna’s hit Umbrella and Justin Timberlake’s second studio album.

Dave also produced tracks for several underground artists, including Madlib, MF Doom, and J Dilla. He has also produced tracks for indie rock bands like The Killers, The Shins, and The White Stripes.

Career highlights

Dave has had a thriving career and had several accolades, such as:

Winning the 1991 Grammy for Best R&B Album for his work on Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814

Being inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame

Winning the 2006 Grammy for Producer of the Year

Being nominated for the 2008 Grammy for Album of the Year

Is Numb Dave Hall’s music group?

No. The Canadian band Numb was founded by Don Gordon, Sean Stubbs, and David Hall in 1986.

Dave Hall’s net worth

There is no official report about his net worth. However, most of Dave Hall’s profiles acknowledge he has made an estimated fortune of roughly $1 million from his successful music production career.

Who is Dave Hall married to?

Any search for Dave Hall’s wife will end up empty as he is currently not married. However, in the past, he was married to American comedian, writer and actress, Wanda Sykes. The lovebirds tied the knot in 1991. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1998.

Did Dave Hall marry again?

After the divorce, Jam kept his romantic life under the grid but has never walked down the aisle again. As for his ex-wife Wanda, she shocked many with her sexual orientation, as she went ahead and married Alex Sykes.

Dave Hall’s height

Although his exact weight and height remain unknown, Jam appears to be of average height from pictures.

Dave Hall is a veteran record producer with a successful music production career. He has worked with veterans and is highly regarded as one of the most talented and successful record producers in the music industry.

