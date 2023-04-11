Meet Reese Ann Griffin: The inside story of Robert Griffin III's daughter

Reese Ann Griffin is a celebrity kid who became a subject of public interest even before she was born. Her father, Robert Griffin III (RG3), is a former American football quarterback selected second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Currently, he hosts ESPN's NFL Live and ESPN College Football. The TV personality has risen through his career ranks to become a sports and entertainment industry household name.

Despite her father's prominence, Reese Ann Griffin's parents try to keep her off the prying eyes of the internet and social media. They prefer to keep details about her personal life under wraps. Reese's biography shed light on the lesser-known facts about her.

Reese Ann Griffin's profile and bio summary

Full name Reese Ann Griffin Nickname Reese Gender Female Date of birth 21st May 2015 Age 8 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Marital status Unmarried Parents Rebecca Liddicoat and Robert Griffin III Half-siblings Gloria and Gameya Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Famous for Being the daughter of Robert Griffin III

How old is Reese Ann Griffin?

Reese Ann Griffin (aged 8 as of April 2023) was born on 21st May 2015 in the United States of America. The celebrity kid holds American nationality and has mixed ethnic roots. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who is Robert Griffin's first wife?

Reese Ann Griffin's parents, Robert and Rebecca Liddicoat met in 2009 through a mutual friend. After dating for four years, the pair exchanged wedding vows in August 2013. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Robert moved on to marry Estonian heptathlete and Florida State track star Grete Sadeiko on 10th March 2018. The couple has two children.

What is RG3 famous for?

Robert made his NFL debut in 2012, playing for Washington Redskins. In 2016, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns but was injured during the tenure, resulting in his release by the season's end. He later joined Baltimore Ravens and played three seasons as a backup.

Why did RG3 stop playing football?

On 4th December 2020, Ravens placed Griffin on reserve following a hamstring injury. The team eventually waived him on 18th January 2021. Although the talented quarterback has not played since then, he has publicly expressed his desire to continue playing if the opportunity arises.

How much money is Robert Griffin III worth?

Robert's net worth is estimated at $16 million as of 2023. During his NFL career, he earned $33 million and was affiliated with brands such as Adidas, Nissan and Subway.

Robert Griffin III's daughter, Reese Ann Griffin splits time between her parents as they divorced after three years of marriage.

