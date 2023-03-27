Who is Veno Miller? The untold story of rapper Master P's son

Veno Miller is an upcoming American actor, model, and musician. He is famous for being the son of American hip-hop mogul Master P, real name Percy Robert Miller Sr. Veno first came into the limelight when he appeared on his father's reality series, Master P's Family Empire.

Veno Miller is an American actor, model, and singer. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Master P has nine children and has worked hard to ensure they have the best lives and promising futures. The rapper was raised in poverty in the Calliope Housing Projects and started rapping in the late 1980s. He became one of the most successful hip-hop artists in the 1990s. Today, Master P is a respected business mogul and philanthropist.

Veno Miller's profiles summary and bio

Full name Veno Miller Date of birth 16th July 1991 Age 31 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Parents The late Kevin Miller (biological dad), Master P and Sonya Miller (adoptive parents) Siblings Eight, including Romeo Miller and Cymphonique Miller Relatives Uncles C-Murder (real name Corey) and Silkk the Shocker (real name Vyshonn King Miller) Profession Actor, model, musician Known for Being Master P's son

Veno Miller's age

The celebrity son was born on 16th July 1991 in the United States. He is 31 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Veno Miller's parents

Rapper Master P adopted Veno after his father's passing. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Veno's biological father is the late Kevin Miller, Master P's brother. The rapper adopted Veno and raised him as his son after Kevin was killed during a robbery in the early 1990s.

Who is Veno Miller's mother?

The identity of his biological mother is unknown. He was raised by Master P's ex-wife Sonya C, an American rapper, director and producer from Richmond, California. Master P and Sonya were together for over 20 years before Sonya filed for divorce in 2013.

Veno Miller's siblings

Veno has eight siblings who are his cousins, but he was raised as their brother. They include;

Businessman and TV personality Percy Romeo Miller (born on 19th August 1989)

Vercy Miller, popularly known as Young V (born 26th July 1991)

Late Tytyana Miller (born on 15th June 1992 and passed away in May 2022)

RnB singer Inty Miller (born 25th June 1993)

Actress and singer Cymphonique Miller (born in 1996)

Itali Miller (born on 6th May 1999)

Hercy Miller (born 28th March 2002)

Mercy Miller (born on 4th June 2003)

Master P (third from right) with his children Hercy, Mercy, Cymphonique, Romeo, and Veno (left to right). Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Is Veno Miller gay?

Master P's son's gay rumours are yet to be proven as he rarely talks about his sexual orientation. Veno has never been in any public relationships.

Veno Miller's career

Veno wears several hats as an actor, musician, and model. In 2008, he appeared in the Sunday School Musical and later in the Zoey 101 television show. He gained fame in 2015 when he appeared in his father's reality series, Master P's Family Empire.

He also starred in the Jamall & Gerald comedy and appeared in ten episodes of Nickelodeon's Victorious. Other Veno Miller movies and TV shows include Malibu Horror Story (2021) as Carter Conley, LaLa Land (2011), Sophomore Year (2017), Internet Dating, and How to Rock (2012)

Veno released his self-titled debut album, Veno, in the summer of 2009. Top tracks on the album include High Cheek Bones, Taste Da Money, and More Than Friends. As a model, he has worked with Ford Models out of New York and Los Angeles.

Veno Miller's net worth

Master P's son Veno has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million in 2023. Most of his income comes from his acting and modelling career. His father is one of the wealthiest rappers and entrepreneurs in the hip-hop industry, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Veno in 2009. Photo: Jason Merritt

Veno Miller's height

The celebrity son has an estimated height of 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m). He has black hair and dark-brown eyes.

Veno Miller's Instagram

The Victorious actor is not active on social media networks. He seems to cherish a quiet life away from the limelight.

Master P's son Veno Miller comes from a musical family but seems to prefer the modelling and acting world. As seen from the Miller family reality show, Master P's Family Empire, the rapper has been mentoring his children to build independent careers.

