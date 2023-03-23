Ryan Clark is an NFL analyst at ESPN and a retired American football safety. His National Football League career lasted 13 seasons, most of which were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. What is Ryan Clark's net worth today, and what are his career earnings?

Despite going undrafted in 2002, Clark went on to become one of the best NFL safeties for the 13 seasons he played in the league. Ryan Clark's highlights during his NFL career include a Super Bowl XLIII title and two AFC championships.

Ryan Clark's profiles summary and bio

Ryan Clark's net worth

The former NFL safety has an estimated net worth of between $6 million and $12 million in 2023. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons before joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

What is Ryan Clark's salary?

Ryan Clark's career earnings in the NFL are estimated at $23.5 million. His salary at the New York Giants was $906,000 with a signing bonus of $1,000. The Washington Giants later signed him on a two-year $835,000 contract, while the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him on a $7 million 4-year contract, including a signing bonus of $1.65 million. In his final season in 2014, the NFL safety earned an annual salary of about $1.23 million. Ryan Clark's ESPN salary is estimated to be $60,000.

Ryan Clark's NFL career

The athlete played collegiate football at Louisiana State University for the LSU Tigers. In April 2002, the New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent on a three-year contract but released him in October 2002. The New York Giants then signed Ryan to the practice squad, where he stayed for the rest of his rookie year. In May 2004, he became a free-agent safety after the Giants waived him.

Clark signed with the Washington Redskins in July 2004 on a two-year contract as a backup safety. He left the Redskins after the 2005 NFL season when efforts to re-sign his contract failed. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Ryan in March 2006 on a 4-year deal.

In 2008, Clark received the Ed Block Courage Award and later started in Super Bowl XLIII after the 2008 season, in which the Steelers won against the Arizona Cardinals. Ryan Clark's contract expired during the 2014 offseason, and he became a free agent.

In March 2014, Ryan made a Washington Redskin return on a one-year contract. Later in February 2015, he announced his NFL retirement and proceeded to sign a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers to ensure he retired as a Steeler.

Ryan Clark's post-NFL career

After retiring from his 13-season career in the National Football League in February 2015, Ryan joined the ESPN family as an NFL analyst. He also co-hosts the DC & RC MMA program alongside UFC heavyweight and lightweight champion Daniel Cormier and is the presenter of the weekly digital series Face First.

The Super Bowl Champion partnered with Shots Podcast Network in 2022 to establish The Pivot Podcast alongside Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, both former NFL athletes. Ryan also founded DB Precision Academy, which partners with professional athletes to provide elite-level training.

Does Ryan Clark have a degree?

The former NFL safety has a degree in Mass Communications from Louisiana State University. He is also an alumnus of Archbishop Shaw High School, from where he graduated in 1997.

Ryan Clark's age

The ESPN sports commentator was born on 12th October 1979, in Marrero, Louisiana, United States. He is 43 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Who is Ryan Clark's wife?

The ESPN analyst married his wife, Yonka Triche Clark, in 2004. She is originally from Ama, Louisiana and met her current husband in 2000 during a high school graduation. They later studied in the same college at Louisiana State University, where they became friends and started dating. The athlete proposed on Valentine's Day in 2004 and tied the knot in July 2004.

Clark and his wife Yonka Triche have three children, including sons Jordan and Jaden and daughter Loghan. Jordan is following in his famous dad's footsteps and currently plays football at Arizona State.

How tall is Ryan Clark?

The NFL analyst stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) tall. He weighs about 92 kg (205 lb).

Does Ryan Clark have sickle cell?

The retired athlete has a sickle cell trait that is potentially fatal at high altitude areas. In October 2007, Ryan almost lost his life when the Pittsburgh Steers travelled to Denver, Colorado, to play against the Denver Broncos. He suffered a splenic infarction requiring surgical removal of the spleen and gallbladder.

Ryan Clark's net worth in 2023 is attributed to his inspiring determination and hard work. Despite having a low start in the NFL in 2002, he ensured he finished among the best at the end of his 13-season career. Today, he is channeling the same energy to his media career, which had a better start.

