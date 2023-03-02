Who is Kim Fields's dad Erv Hurd? Everything to know about him

Despite being behind the scene, Erv Hurd has become a household name in Hollywood. He is an American technical director and cameraman known for his raw display of skills in many productions from the 80s till now. More so, he is famous as the husband to Chip Fields and stepfather to Kim Fields, who are big-time entertainment figures.

Kim Fields on BBC's Living the Dream TV Show panel. Photo: David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Erv Hurd lives a low-profile life but still manages to steal public attention because of his connection to a family of actors. Aside from this, his work has earned him numerous awards and recognition in show business.

Erv Hurd's bio summary and bio

Full name Ervan D Hurd Gender Male Date of birth 1940s Age 80s (as of 2023) Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 80 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Chip Fields Children 2 Profession Technical director, cameraman Net worth $2 million

Who is Erv Hurd?

Kim Fields' dad is a renowned technical director and cameraman born in California, USA. His exact birth date and age are undisclosed, but he was reportedly born in the 1940s and will be in his 80s in 2023. He graduated from a university in California in 1979, where he studied filming.

Career

The celebrity husband has a long-span career producing TV shows and movies in the American entertainment industry. His first work began in 1979 as an editor for the TV series Beat The Clock. As a skilled cameraman, he has recorded over 57 television series, TV specials, and documentaries.

Between 2004 and 2020, Kim Fields' father, Erv Hurd, was behind the scene of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he directed and recorded more than 2,500 episodes. His other works are in movies and TV shows, including The Ropers, The Young And The Restless, and The $10,000 Pyramid.

Actress Kim Fields speaks onstage at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo at Cobb Galleria in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Erv has regularly worked on TV specials for popular award events, such as the American Music Awards, The Academy Awards, and the BET Comedy Awards.

He has been nominated almost 20 times by Prime Time Emmy Awards for his exceptional career and has won four Daytime Creative Award For Outstanding Technical Team Drama.

Personal life

Erv is married to Chip Fields, a famous American actress, movie producer, director, consultant, and singer. She was born on 5 August 1951 and has appeared in TV series and Broadway theatres. More so, the famous actress is known for her role as Lynetta Gordons in the 70s CBS comedy series Good Times.

She has also directed TV series like House of Payne, Hannah Montana, The Parkers, and Girlfriends. Her epic roles in films are seen in The Amazing Spider-Man (1978-1979), The Lady in Red, and Living Single.

Erv Hurd and Chip fields reportedly met at a movie production in the 90s and started dating. However, before they met, she had just divorced her first husband, John Randolph. However, the couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on 20 August 1994.

Who is Chip Fields' daughter?

Her daughters are Kim and Alexis. So, who is Kim Fields' biological dad? Kim Victoria Fields's birth father is uncertain, though she was born when Chip was 17 on 12 May 1969 in New York.

After her failed marriage to John Randolph, she got pregnant and gave birth to Alexis on 3 March 1979.

Interestingly, the girls are notable figures as their mother in the entertainment industry. Kim is an actress and director, and her years of a successful career are showcased in movies and TV shows like:

Kim pictured in a screen gab on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Bravo/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenan & Kel

What to Expect When You're Expecting

The Facts of Life

The Jersey

Netflix original series The Upshaws

Adventures in Christmasing

Meet the Browns

The Wonderful World of Disney

Kim is married to Christopher Morgan, and they have two sons: Sebastian Alexander and Quincy Morgan. Likewise, as an actress, Alexis has made debuts in movies and TV series like Sisters (1994-1999), Roc (1994), and Kenan & Kel (1996-2000). She is a mother of three children.

Erv Hurd and his wife do not have a child together, but he plays a fatherly role over his wife's children and grandchildren.

Erv Hurd's net worth

According to the Married Celeb website, Erv Hurd's alleged net worth is $2 million. He has acquired this from his career, earning at least $49,000 yearly.

Erv Hurd is a prominent figure in the entertainment business. Despite his popularity owing to his connection to big names in Hollywood, the proficient engineer is basking in his career and has made a name for himself.

READ ALSO: Who is Tamyra Mensah Stock's husband, and how did they meet?

Briefly.co.za discussed Tamyra Mensah Stock in a post. The African-American wrestler participates in freestyle wrestling under the women's category. In 2021, she became the first black woman to win gold in the Women’s Freestyle category after clinching the gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Interestingly, her spouse has had a career etched in wrestling since his teenage days. Although his wrestling career has yet to bring him to the international stage, he has had an impressive run on the local scene.

Source: Briefly News