Who is Tamyra Mensah Stock's husband and how did they meet?

Tamyra Mensah Stock has been married to her high school sweetheart for a few years since she tied the knot with him, but many may not know much about the lucky man. Tamyra Mensah Stock’s husband is a former American wrestler; she first met him at Morton Ranch High School.

Gold medalist USA's Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock poses with her medal after the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP

Who is Tamyra Mensah? She is an African-American wrestler with a United States nationality; she participates in freestyle wrestling under the women's category. In 2021, she became the first black woman to win gold in the Women’s Freestyle category after clinching the gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She married Jacob Stock before achieving this feat.

Tamyra Mensah Stock's husband's profile summary

Full name Jacob Stock Gender Male Date of birth 9 July 1993 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Katy, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 98 Weight in pounds 216 Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Bald Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Married Spouse Tamyra Mensah Stock High school Morton Ranch High School University Wayland Baptist University Profession Businesswoman and manager Net worth $500,000

Background information

Jacob Stock (aged 29 years as of 2023) was born on 9 July 1993 in Katy, Texas, United States of America. He spent most of his childhood in his home state, Texas. Besides, he is Caucasian and holds United States nationality.

Tamyra Mensah Stock's husband, Jacob Stock, had his early education in Katy and proceeded to Morton Ranch High School, Harris County, Katy. He practised wrestling in high school and continued after being admitted to study at Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, Texas.

Career

Tamyra Mensah Stock's spouse has had a career etched in wrestling since his teenage days. Although his wrestling career has not brought him to the international stage, he has had an impressive run on the local stage. He participated in the NXT level and captained the men’s wrestling team at Wayland. His official record at the college was 13 matches and 15 dual points.

Jacob Stock has competed in many wrestling tournaments, including the USA Championship Wrestling and Team USA Olympic trials held in Iowa City. He led his team to victory in wrestling competitions in 2012, and good enough, his wrestling career has also inspired his wife to do exploits as they have been wrestling alongside each since their high school days.

How Tamyra Mensah met Jacob Stock

Jacob Stock and Tamyra Mensah attended Morton Ranch High School, Katy, and their paths crossed when they practised wrestling as high schoolmates. After high school, they entered college at Wayland Baptist University, and they practised and wrestled alongside each other again.

While in college, their interest aligned, and they started dating in February 2014. After graduation from college, Stock and Mensah wedded on 24 July 2016 during a small ceremony in Texas.

The couple does not have children yet. Jacob Stock's wife never ceases to be vocal when admiring her husband, especially on her verified Instagram page.

Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock of Team United States celebrates defeating Blessing Oborududu of Team Nigeria during the Women's Freestyle 68 kg Gold Medal Match in Chiba, Japan. Photo: Tom Pennington

Jacob Stock's net worth

Stock’s net worth is allegedly about $500,000. This amount accrues from his income and earnings as a wrestler. It also includes some other endeavours like brand endorsement and investments.

Tamyra Mensah Stock’s husband is an American wrestler. They first met in high school and later in college. It was not until after some time in college that they started dating before getting married in 2016.

