Who is Ryan Newman’s girlfriend or wife? Everything you ought to know

Ryan Newman, nicknamed Rocket Man, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He started driving when he was four and has competed full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series while driving a Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing. With such popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny. Most of his fans are bound to wonder who Ryan Newman’s girlfriend or wife is.

Ryan Newman's ex-wife was born on October 28 1977, in Statesville, North Carolina. Photo: David Becker

Ryan Newman’s ex-wife, Krissie Newman, is a celebrity ex-spouse who runs a non-profit animal welfare organization named Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina. Krissie’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Krissie Newman’s profile summary and bio

Full name Krissie Newman Gender Female Date of birth October 28, 1977 Birthplace Statesville, North Carolina, United States Age 46 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 63kg Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father James Boyle Mother Joanne Boyle Sibling John Boyle Education Shippensburg University Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Ryan Newman Children Ashlyn Olivia, Brooklyn Sage Profession Social worker Net worth $1.5 million Famous for Being the ex-wife of Ryan Newman Instagram @krissienewman

How old is Krissie Newman?

Ryan and Krissie Newman have two daughters together. Photo: Jerry Markland

Ryan Newman's ex-wife was born on October 28 1977, in Statesville, North Carolina. As of 2023, she is 46 years old, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her parents are James and Joanne Boyle.

Did Krissie Newman get married?

Krissie Newman and her ex-husband met on a blind date in 2001 through a mutual church friend, and they tied the knot in a colourful wedding on January 3, 2004. Together they have two daughters named Brooklyn and Sage.

Are the Newmans still married?

On February 13, 2020, after 16 years of marriage, Krissie and Ryan announced that they would amicably separate. They stated that they would maintain their friendship, raise their daughters together and run their organization, Rescue Ranch, as a team. Ryan Newman’s divorce from Krissie shocked everyone because the couple appeared to be in a happy marriage.

What is Ryan Newman's real name?

Although the American stock car racing driver is famously known by his nickname Rocket Man, his real name is Ryan Joseph Newman.

Ryan Newman is an American professional stock car racing driver. Photo: Rusty Jarrett

He was born on December 8 1977, in South Bend, Indiana, United States, to Greg and Diana Newman.

Ryan Newman’s car crash

In February 2020, four days after announcing his separation from Krissie, the sports world stood still when Ryan crashed at the finish line of the Daytona 500 race. He was severely injured and admitted to the hospital for a long time. His father and daughters would frequently visit him in the hospital.

What happened to Ryan Newman in 2022?

Rocket Man was a name every NASCAR fan saw on a year-to-year basis ever since his entry in 2002. But the 2022 season changed everything as RFK Racing did not renew his contract, putting him out of the Cup Series. Since the unfortunate exit, he has been focusing on smaller racing series.

He did not contest the contract renewal or get a new one because he took to spending more time with his family and on himself. But recent reports reveal that the car racing driver is set to make a return.

Who is Ryan Newman dating?

Krissie Newman poses on the red carpet for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series awards. Photo: David Becker

Currently, Ryan is single and remains relatively quiet about his personal life, making it a point to stay out of the public eye.

This article answers the many searches of “Who is Ryan Newman’s girlfriend or wife?” Although she went through a tumultuous marriage that culminated in divorce, Krissie Newman seems to lead a happy and fulfilled life. Currently, she prefers to maintain a private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

