Various reasons bring people to the limelight; one of them is being married to a celebrity. This is the case for Jennifer Lynton, who was once married to famous Briton Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins. However, the actor is no new name in the entertainment and showbiz industry. Sir Hopkins is a Welsh film producer, actor, and film director. He made a name for himself through films such as The Silence of The Lambs, among many others.

Anthony Hopkins and wife Jennifer Lynton at the Variety Club Show Business awards, 1st February 1994. Photo: Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lynton is better known as Anthony Hopkins ex-wife. The two met when the actor was struggling with alcoholism. The couple remained strong for 29 years before ending their marriage for lack of understanding and rumoured infidelity. Jennifer Lynton's net worth is estimated to be $2-3 million. This is from her career in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jennifer Lynton Nickname Jenni Year of birth October 26, 1947 Age 75 years as of 2022 Gender Female Birth Country England Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Scorpio Ex-spouse Anthony Hopkins (1973 – 2002) Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60-65 kg

Early life

Jennifer was born on October 26, 1947, in Rustington, Sussex, England. Jennifer Lynton's age is 75 years as of 2022.

Jennifer Lynton and Anthony Hopkins in a movie premiere, with an afterparty at the Plaza Hotel, in New York City on June 14, 1977. Photo: Darleen Rubin/WWD/Penske

Source: Getty Images

She has managed to keep details about her upbringing and education away from the public domain.

Jennifer Lynton's career

Jennifer started by working as a typist at a company known as Rank Organisation. She later became an intern at the Look at Life movie documentary series. Later on, she landed a job as a production assistant at the Pinewood Studios.

Jennifer Lynton and Sir Anthony Hopkins marriage

Jennifer met with her ex-husband in 1971. During that time, she worked at Pinewood Studios. She went to receive him at the airport since he was too drunk and, as a result, had missed his flight.

However, the actor was still married to his first wife, actress Petronella Barker. The two had been married since 1966. However, at that time, there were rumours of his infidelity and untameable alcoholism.

It was during this time that he met his second wife, Jennifer. The two commenced an affair despite the actor being married to Patronella. His marriage to Patronella worsened after their daughter Abigail Hopkins Harrison was born. The actor started staying at home and sinking into alcoholism.

Hopkins and Jennifer attended the London Premiere of his movie When Eight Bells Toll in 1971, and they even appeared on the red carpet.

Anthony Hopkins attending a cast party at Sorvino's for the movie "Nixon," in which Hopkins plays former President Richard Nixon. Photo by Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

In 1972, the famous actor left his wife and young baby at 14 months old, for Jennifer Lynton. Hopkins officially divorced his first wife in 1972 and married his new wife, Jennifer, in 1973. During the first two years of marriage, the actor is believed to have battled alcoholism. However, in 1975, Jennifer revealed in a statement that her husband was no longer a slave to the bottle.

However, their happily ever after would soon start facing challenges as Hopkin was rumoured to be cheating on his Jennifer. The actor chose to become a US citizen, which Jennifer did not take kindly. This led to their separation and divorce in 2002. The two did not sire any children.

Before their divorce was official, Hopkins had been rumoured to be dating his now-wife, Stella Arroyave, in 2001. In 2003, Hopkins tied the knot with Stella.

Anthony Hopkins (R) and his wife Stella Arroyave arrive for the premiere of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' at Civic Opera Building on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Gabriel Grams

Source: Getty Images

Body measurements

Jennifer Lynton's height is 5 feet 6 inches, and her height in meters is 1.70 m. Jennifer’s weight is estimated at 60-65 kg.

How rich is Anthony Hopkins?

It is reported that The Silence of the Lambs star is worth about $160 million. His wealth stems from a long and successful film career. He earned $20 million for the prequel movie Red Dragon and $5 million for Mission: Impossible II. In later years, Hopkins was still growing his net worth. He earned $15 million for the 2010 film The Wolfman.

Does Anthony Hopkins have children?

His marriage to Patronella bore them a daughter. Jennifer Lynton’s child is known as Abigail Hopkins Harrison. However, in 1972, the famous actor left his wife and young baby, at 14 months old, for Jennifer Lynton.

Is Jennifer Lynton still alive?

Yes, Jennifer is still alive and kicking. However, there have been no rumours of her death.

Does Anthony Hopkins have a wife?

Yes, the famous actor married Stella Arroyave in 2003. Stella is Colombian, and they reside in Malibu, where Hopkins enjoys playing the piano, walking on the beach, and painting.

Does Abigail Hopkins have children?

Actress Abigail Hopkins arrives for the cast/crew Screening Of "Among Friends" held at the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club on April 17, 2012 in Universal City, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Abigail Hopkins was born in 1968. She is an American actor, songwriter, jazz singer, and theatre director and the daughter of Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins CBE. Some of her famous films are Shadowlands (1993), The Remains of the Day (1993), and Romeo Vs Juliet (2015). For now, she is not married and has no children.

Jennifer Lynton remains popular as Sir Anthony Hopkins ex-wife. However, after her divorce from the actor, she choose to stay away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Sarah Lateiner's biography: age, boyfriend, career, measurements, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Sarah Lateiner, an American dealer-trained BMW technician and automotive industry advocate. She is also a reality television star known for hosting the automotive show, All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV.

Lateiner has been making waves in the mechanic field since she joined the industry over two decades ago. Her love for cars started when she was in high school.

Source: Briefly News