Unfortunately, for various reasons, most child actors do not hack the rise to fame. However, others like Camille Winbush thrive and achieve the pinnacle of the entertainment industry's success. Please get to know her in this read.

Camille Winbush is a talented American actress best known for her role as Vanessa in The Bernie Mac Show. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Too often, we read the tragic stories of child actors who fell off the map. But in this read, we are focusing on a child star who has grown in our eyes to become one of the best in the entertainment industry. Camille Winbush is best known for her role as Vanessa "Neesa" Thomkins in The Bernie Mac Show.

Camille Winbush's profiles summary

Full name Camille Simone Winbush Date of birth 9 February 1990 Place of birth Culver City, California, USA Zodiac sign Aquarius Camille Winbush's age 32 years (as of July 2022) Profession Actress, Recording Artist Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 5'2" (1.58 m) Weight 56 kg Waist size 26 inches Hips size 32 inches Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Social media Camille Winbush's Twitter Instagram Facebook

Neesa, as most people know her, gained fame from her TV appearances. Perhaps her most infamous work is the sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. She starred as Vanessa, Bernie and Wanda's elder niece. Here is everything you should know about her.

Camille Winbush gained fame after appearing in The Bernie Mac Show as Bernie and Wanda's elder niece. Photo: Earl Gibson III

How old is Camille Winbush?

She was born on 9 February 1990 in Culver City, California, USA and is 32 years old as of July 2022.

Is Camille Winbush related to Bernie Mac?

There is an assumption that the actress could be related to Bernie Mac because of the chemistry the two share in the sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. But they are not.

Is Camille Winbush from The Bernie Mac Show related to Angela Winbush?

Despite the speculations, Camille Winbush is in no way related to the songstress Angela Winbush. Photo: Lucianna Faraone Coccia

This child star is also believed to be related to the American R&B/soul songstress Angela Winbush. But once again, they two are in no way related.

Who are Camille Winbush's parents?

They are Anthony and Alice Winbush.

Are Camille and Troy Winbush related?

Troy is Camille Winbush's brother, who is also an accredited actor.

What is Camille Winbush's height?

She is 5 ft 2 in tall (1.58 m) and weighs approximately 56 kg.

Career

Camille Winbush debuted as an actress aged four in the TV show Viper. Photo: Michael Kovac

Simone started her acting career in the TV show Viper when she was four. Although her appearance in the show was limited, she received much appreciation from critics for her exceptional acting skills.

Simone starred in the TV shows CBS Schoolbreak Special and Minor Adjustments the following year. Again, these were minor roles, but her presence in the industry was felt due to her diversity and talent.

She continued to bag roles in different projects until her breakthrough came in 2001 after bagging the role of Vanessa Thomkins in The Bernie Mac Show. Although most people assume this was her first work, it wasn't, as seen above, nor was it her last.

Simone has starred in many award-winning shows and has even been nominated for several awards. Some of Camille Winbush's movies and TV shows include:

Although most people only know of The Bernie Mac Show, Camille Winbush has many acting credits. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Brotherly Love

7th Heaven

Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper

NYPD Blue

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Ladies Man

Recess

Any Day Now

Geppetto

The Norm Show

Strong Medicine

Criminal Minds

ER

Grey's Anatomy

The Choir

The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Children of Ether

Cannon Busters

Awards and achievements

Camille Winbush has been nominated for several awards and won some. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Simone received her first nomination in the Young Artist Awards in 1996 for her work in Minor Adjustments. She bagged the 2004 first Image Awards for her outstanding performance in the sitcom The Bernie Mac Show.

The following year, Simone received a nomination for the BET Comedy Awards. She won her second Image Award the same year and another Image Award and Young Artist Award in 2006 for The Bernie Mac Show.

What is Vanessa from Bernie Mac doing now?

It has been a minute since Simone released a project, and her fans have grown curious to know what she does nowadays. So what does Camille Winbush do now?

Besides acting, she is a recording artist. She is known for recording One Small Voice and The Night Before Christmas Song for the compilation album School's Out! Christmas. Simone also sang the soundtrack of the Disney musical production Geppetto.

But in late 2021, she announced she joined OnlyFans but would be doing things her way. She revealed she would drop her skincare routine there, doing regular Q&As and live sessions, singing, dancing, connecting with fans, and hosting special guests.

However, the news was received with mixed reactions from her fans because OnlyFans is mostly linked with nudism. Nevertheless, the actress is earning pretty well and has accumulated a net worth of $4.5 million in 2022.

Who is Camille Winbush dating?

Camille Winbush has kept her love life under wraps and is speculated to be single. Photo: Emma McIntyre

She has revealed having three boyfriends in the past to date. Most sources claim she dated actor Nick Denbeigh at some point in her life. But the actor denied any romantic spark between the two, claiming they were close friends.

Simone has also been rumoured to have dated or be dating Nickelodeon actor Daniel Nguyen as the two are often spotted gracing events together. She has also teased her fans online after referring to Nguyen as bae. But neither has confirmed they are dating.

Camille Winbush's facts

She is a famous actress, recording artist, and Instagram star.

She made her acting debut at four years old.

She is an accomplished pianist.

She was a competitive gymnast for ten years.

For three years as a teen, she owned an ice cream parlour called Baked Ice in Pasadena, California.

in Pasadena, California. Her favourite travel destination is Rome.

Brown and grey are her favourite colours.

She loves animals and has a pet dog called Fran.

Camille Winbush is an American actress and recording artist best known for her role as Vanessa Thomkins in The Bernie Mac Show. However, her acting credits are many, and fans believe there are more to come.

