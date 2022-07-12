In the world of media reporting, certain standout characters that report on famous figures become celebrities themselves through their charisma, communication skills, and natural likeability. Jenny Taft is one such character that has become a household name through being an exceptional reporter that gets to the bottom of a story efficiently and professionally. Keep reading to learn more about why she has become famous in her own right.

Kyle Busch was interviewed by FOX Sports pit reporter Jenny Taft at the Fox Daytona 500 Beach Bash taped in Daytona Beach, Florida Photo: Michael Bush.

Jenny Taft’s Undisputed career is undoubtedly what put her on the map, featuring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. The show saw Jenny as a moderator during debates with Skip, a previous sportswriter now decorated reporter, and Shannon, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. But, besides that, what else has she gotten up to?

Jenny Taft's profile summary

Full name Jenny Taft Nickname Jen Date of birth 5 September 1987 Age 34 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Edina, Minnesota, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (unconfirmed) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Matt Gilroy Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 62 kg Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Grey/green Parents Mary Taft, father unknown Children One daughter (Gigi) Profession Sports journalist, TV personality, anchor Education Edina High School, Boston University Native language English Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

Fans of the show have also been quick to point out that their beloved moderator has since departed. So, what happened to Jenny Taft on Undisputed? And what else do we know about her life and current endeavours? Here is what we could find out about all of that and more.

Is Jenny Taft leaving Undisputed?

In January of this year (2022), news broke that the beloved Undisputed cast member would depart the show after receiving a new contract deal with Fox Sports, which retains her on the broadcast network but leaves her current position for a future undisclosed career path. However, she is still acting as a reporter for Fox Sports News.

Jenny Taft’s age

As of July 2022, the sports reporter is 34 years old and already has a blossoming career that shows no signs of slowing down at her young age.

Who is Jenny Taft's husband?

Jenny Taft’s spouse has been a topic of question because he is a famous figure in his own right. She married Matthew J. Gilroy in 2015, a former American professional ice hockey defenseman. The former sports star last played for the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers of the National League before seemingly retiring from the sport.

The sports anchor gave her analysis before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on 21 June 2018, in Russia. Photo: Chris Brunskill

Jenny Taft’s net worth

Considering what we know about her successful career at 34 years old, we expect her to have a substantial net worth. Various reports estimate it to be around $2 million.

Jenny Taft’s parents

Much less is known about the TV personality's parents as she does not discuss her childhood or family life much. We know her mother's name is Mary Taft, but her father's name and identity are unknown.

Did Jenny Taft have a baby?

In December of 2021, the sports anchor announced she was expecting her first child while already a few months along at the time. Jenny Taft’s baby is a girl named Gigi if her social media posts are anything to go by. You can catch glimpses of the newborn on her famous mother's Twitter account, where she documents Gigi's milestones.

The reporter interviewed Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker during the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks game at TDECU Stadium in February 2020. Photo: Ken Murray

Jenny Taft’s education

According to reports, the anchor attended Edina High School before studying further at Boston University, where she majored in broadcast journalism.

Jenny Taft’s profiles

Jenny Taft’s TikTok has 49.4 thousand followers on the platform. Her Instagram page has 194 thousand followers. Jenny’s Twitter page has 124.4 thousand followers as of 15 July 2022. All of the links are in the summary above.

Jenny Taft may have started by interviewing and engaging with prominent sports figures. Still, she has become a well-known and liked celebrity of her own accord, thanks to her charisma, knowledge and impeccable interviewing skills.

