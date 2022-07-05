The media is known for attracting some of the most beautiful women our earth has to offer, and the case is no different for Nessa Diab. She is an American television host and radio jockey famous for her show Nessa on Air. However, her success is not limited to the media space. She has also been honoured to speak to the United Nations about women.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nessa attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Nessa has earned admiration from many people not only because of her work but also for her loyalty to her partner. Kaepernick chose to remain seated while the national anthem was being sang to protest against police brutality, but it cost him his career. Luckily for him, Nessa has had no problem with his choices and supports him no matter what.

Nessa Diab’s profile summary

Name Nessa Diab Date of birth May 6, 1984 Place of birth Los Angeles California Age 38 Years Old (as of 2022) Birth sign Taurus Nationality American Gender Female Religion Islam Ethnicity Mixed-race Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5' 8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 139 Siblings Two Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Collin Kaepernick Education University of California, Berkeley Occupation Television and Radio Host

Early childhood and education

Nessa Diab was born on the 6th of May, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, to Egyptian parents. This means that Nessa Diab’s ethnicity is Egyptian American. As of 2022, she is 38 years old, and her height is 5 ft 8 in. She has two brothers, and the family spent most of their time in Southern California. However, due to her father's job, the family moved frequently between California and Saudi Arabia.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MTV VJ Nessa speaks onstage during MTV Fandom Fest at PETCO Park in San Diego, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Her childhood was not easy, especially because of her experience in Saudi Arabia. Due to the impact of the Gulf war, Nessa Diab’s education was a little different. Nevertheless, she attended the University of California, Berkeley and earned a degree in mass communication.

Career

The career journey of Nessa started at Party Crew (a promotional party team), where she was an intern while still in college. Her next internship was at Wild 94.9 station in the San Francisco Bay Area. She showed huge potential, so she got an offer for a show called The Baydestrian Report.

Seeing that she was going places, MTV called and made her the host of Girl Code. Having established herself as a household name, Nessa got many other shows on MTV.

In addition, she has had the opportunity to work as a host on other stations like VH1 and NBCUniversal. Currently, she hosts the hip-hop afternoon show called Nessa On Air. Her YouTube channel has over 31,000 subscribers.

Nessa is also an activist who is a cause passionate about her and her partner. The duo founded a multicity travelling youth empowerment initiative called Know Your Rights Camp for disadvantaged youth. Nessa Diab’s Instagram account has photos of her participating in several protests.

Husband and children

Nessa previously dated Aldon Smith between 2003 and 2005. Aldon is a famous American footballer, but it seems the high-profile relationship was never meant to be. They split and went their separate ways after two years.

In 2016, it emerged that Nessa was in a relationship with another American footballer. The man in question is none other than Colin Kaepernick. The two became an item whilst Colin was a quarterback for the National Football League.

The relationship with Kaepernick has not been without its challenges. Nessa received backlash because of her boyfriend's political statements. Others also claimed that she made him convert to Islam.

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Nessa Diab’s net worth

Since she has been working since her college days, Nessa is expected to be a millionaire. As of 2022, she has a net worth of about $2 million. Most of the money came from her career on television, but she is also a popular social media influencer.

Fast facts

How old is Nessa from talk stoop? She was born in 1984 and is 38 years old as of 2022. Who are Nessa Diab’s parents? Her parents have Egyptian roots, but she has never disclosed their names to the public. How long have Colin Kaepernick and Nessa been together? They have been together for about seven years since they started dating in 2015. What is Nessa’s race? She has a mixed ethnicity because her parents are Egyptian. Where did Nessa Diab go to school? She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. What is Nessa Diab’s full name? Nessa Diab is the name she was given at birth. Who is Nessa Diab’s husband? Currently, Nessa is not married but has been in a long-term relationship with Colin Kaepernick.

Not many people are lucky enough to have a near-perfect life like that of Nessa Diab. She established a thriving media career and became a voice for voiceless women. The crowning moment is her relationship with Colin Kaepernick.

READ ALSO: Loretta Swit’s net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Loreta Swit. She is a famously-known actress and animal rights activist with multiple awards in her name.

However, many people recognize her as Major Margaret Houlihan from the TV series, M*A*S*H.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News