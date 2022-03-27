Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?

Who is the hottest football player in 2022? This list of the top 45 hot football players in 2022 settles the debate and sets the record straight. It does not include retired players or those who are still in college. Nonetheless, it unpacks details of their teams. Scroll for more information!

Top 45 hot football players 2022.

Source: UGC

American football is home to some of the most handsome and well-built figures. Despite the players' resilience and hard work while on the field, their charming looks and gorgeous smile cannot go unnoticed. Their looks give fans more reasons to watch the game. So, who are the top 45 football players in 2022?

Who is the hottest player in football?

Who is the hottest player in football? Do you know any hot NFL players? If not, this list settles scores on the conversation while filling you in on their teams and significant success.

45. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers.

Source: Facebook

Aaron Charles Rodgers is an American football quarterback. Currently, he is affiliated with the Gren Bay Packers in the National Football League. Aaron began his career in football in 2002 at Butte College before transitioning to the University of California.

44. Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit.

Source: Instagram

Grant Jacobs Delpit is an American professional footballer. He plays as the strong safety for the Cleveland Browns. He began his junior career at LSU before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Grant is not only one of the most successful footballers but also one of the best looking NFL players.

43. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins.

Source: Instagram

Kirk Daniel Cousins is an American professional football player affiliated with the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League. He plays as a quarterback. Daniel began his career while playing at Michigan State before the Washington Redskins drafted him in 2012.

42. Cason Wentz

Cason Wentz.

Source: Instagram

Cason James Wentz is a professional American footballer. He is the quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. Carson began his junior career in college at North Dakota State. In 2016, he became FCS's highest-drafted player.

41. Justin Fields

Justin Fields.

Source: Instagram

Justin Skyler Fields is not only among the youngest but the hottest football players. He plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL as a quarterback. Justin began his junior career playing for Ohio State.

40. Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott.

Source: Instagram

Ezekiel Elijah Elliott is an American professional footballer. He is affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL as their running back. Elliott started his career playing college football at Ohio State.

39. Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan.

Source: Instagram

Cameron Tyler Jordan is one of the hottest NFL players. Currently, Cameron Jordan is affiliated with the New Orleans Saints in the defensive end position. Jordan began his junior career playing college football in California.

38. DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf.

Source: Instagram

DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf is an American professional footballer. He is affiliated with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and plays as a wide receiver for the team. DK Metcalf began his junior career playing at Ole Miss.

37. Robby Anderson

Robyn Anderson.

Source: Instagram

Robert Steven Anderson is an American footballer affiliated with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He plays as the team's wide receiver. Robby began playing college football at Temple.

36. Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen.

Source: Instagram

Adam John Thielen is one of the hot football players. The American professional football player plays for Minnesota Vikings in the NFL as a wide receiver. He began his junior career at Minnesota State and later signed a deal with the Vikings.

35. Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara.

Source: Instagram

Alvin Mentian Kamara is an American professional footballer. He plays as a running back for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Kamara started playing college football at the University of Tennessee and later was drafted by the Saints in 2017.

34. Mike Badgely

Mike Badgely.

Source: Facebook

Michael Badgley is an American professional NFL player. He plays as a placekicker, although currently, he is a free agent. he has played for the Colts, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

33. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson.

Source: Instagram

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. is an American NFL player and one of the hottest footballers. He plays as a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar began his junior career at Louisville before the Ravens signed him.

32. Jarvis Landry

Juice Landry.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis Charles Landry is an American professional NFL player. He plays as a wide receiver and is currently a free agent. Jarvis started his college career at LSU.

31. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson.

Source: Instagram

Justin Joshua Jefferson is an American professional American football player. He is currently affiliated with the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. Justin Jefferson is not only one of the hottest NFL players but also among the youngest. He began his junior career at LSU before the Vikings drafted him.

30. Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone.

Source: Instagram

Alex Anzalone is an American professional NFL player affiliated with the Detroit Lions. He plays as the insider linebacker for the team. Anzalone began his junior college career at Florida before the New Orleans Saints drafted him.

29. CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb.

Source: Instagram

Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb is a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. The American footballer started his college career playing at Oklahoma before the Cowboys drafted him in 2020.

28. T.J Watt

T.J Watt.

Source: Instagram

Trent Jordan Watt is also among the hot NFL players. He plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an outside linebacker. He began his college career playing at the University of Wisconsin before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him.

27. Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews.

Source: Instagram

Mark Andrews is also among the cute football players in the NFL. He plays as the tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. Andrews began his college career playing at Oklahoma before the Ravens drafted him.

26. A.J Brown

A.J Brown.

Source: Instagram

Arthur Juan Brown is an American footballer affiliated with Tennessee Titans. In the NFL, he plays as a wide receiver. Arthur began his college career at Ole Miss before the Titans drafted him in 2019. Apart from growing professionally, fans have noted Brown among the cute NFL players.

25. Will Fuller

Will Fuller.

Source: Instagram

William Vincent Fuller V is a professional American footballer. He plays as a wide receiver as a free agent. Fuller played college football at Notre Dame before Houston Texans drafted him.

24. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs.

Source: Instagram

Stefon Mar'sean Diggs is an American football player affiliated with the Buffalo Bills. He plays as a wide receiver. Stefon played college football at Maryland before Minnesota Vikings drafted him in 2015.

23. Evan Engram

Evan Engram.

Source: Instagram

Evan Michael Engram is a football player affiliated with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He plays as a tight end. Evan began his college career at Ole Miss before the New York Giants drafted him in 2017. Evan Engram is one of the best looking NFL players.

22. Patrick Mahomes II

Patrick Mahomes II. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in 2017.

Source: Instagram

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is a football player affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He plays as a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes II began playing baseball after being mentored by his father, Pat Mahomes. He quit baseball during his sophomore year to focus on American football.

21. Justin Pugh

Justin Pugh.

Source: Instagram

Justin David Pugh is a professional American football player affiliated with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. He plays as an offensive guard. Pugh played college football for Syracuse University before the New York Giants drafted him in 2013.

20. Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp.

Source: Instagram

Cooper Douglas Kupp is among the cute football players affiliated with the Los Angels of the NFL. He plays as a receiver. He played college football at Eastern Washington and won the Walter Payton Award in 2017.

Kupp had a breakout season in 2021 and received the Player of the Year Award, and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LVI.

19. Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool.

Source: Instagram

Chase Claypool is a Canadian professional NFL player. He is affiliated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he plays as a wide receiver. Chase began his junior career at Notre Dame before the Steelers drafted him in 2020.

18. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce.

Source: Instagram

Travis Michael Kelce is a professional football player affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he plays as a tight end. Travis started his junior career at the University of Cincinnati before getting drafted by the Chiefs.

17. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson.

Source: Instagram

Russell Carrington Wilson is an NFL player and quarterback affiliated with the Denver Broncos. Russell initially played for the NC State between 2008 and 2010.

16. Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa.

Source: Instagram

Joseph Anthony Bosa is an American football player affiliated with the Los Angeles Chargers. He plays as an outside linebacker. Bosa began his career at Ohio State in 2016 before the Chargers drafted him.

15. Von Miller

Von Miller.

Source: Instagram

Von B'Vsean Miller Jr. is another one of the hot football players the NFL has. He is an American player affiliated with the Buffalo Bills and plays at the defensive end. Miller started playing college football at Texas A&M, where he was graced with the All-American honours. The Denver Broncos drafted him in 2011.

14. Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker.

Source: Instagram

Harrison Butker is an American footballer and placekicker affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs. Butker played college football at Georgia Tech. Harrison Butker is also among the best looking NFL players in 2022.

13. Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey.

Source: Instagram

Marlon N. Humphrey is an American NFL player affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens. He plays in the cornerback position. Humphrey began his junior career at Hoover High School in 2012.

12. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins.

Source: Instagram

Tamaurice William "Tee" Higgins is among the young and the best-looking football players. He is affiliated with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he plays as a wide receiver. Higgins began his college career at Clemson before the Bengals drafted him in 2020.

11. Robert Woods

Robert Woods.

Source: Instagram

Robert Thomas Woods is an American NFL player currently affiliated with the Tennessee Titans. Robert Woods plays as a wide receiver. He played college football at USC and was recognized as a consensus All-American.

10. Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert.

Source: Instagram

Dominique Raheem Mostert is an American football player affiliated with the Miami Dolphins. In the NFL, he plays as a running back. Mostert played college football at Purdue.

9. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Source: Instagram

Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. is one of the best looking NFL players. He plays as a wide receiver and is currently not affiliated with any team. He began his college football career at LSU.

8. Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard.

Source: Instagram

Kevin Leon Byard Jr. is one of the cutest American footballers. He plays for the Tennessee Titans in the free safety position. He played his college football at Middle Tennessee, and the Titans drafted him in 2016.

7. Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander.

Source: Twitter

Jaire Zakar Alexander is one of the cute NFL players. He plays for the Green Bay Packers as a cornerback. He began his junior career at Louisville, and the Packers drafted him in 2018.

6. D.J Moore

DJ Moore.

Source: Instagram

Denniston Oliver "D. J." Moore Jr. is an NFL wide receiver playing for the Carolina Panthers. He began his football career at Maryland, and the Panthers drafted him in 2018.

5. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey.

Source: Instagram

Christian Jackson McCaffrey is a professional footballer and a member of the Carolina Panthers. He plays as a running back. Christian began his college career at Stanford, and the Panthers drafted him in 2017.

4. Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel.

Source: Instagram

Tyshun Raequan "Deebo" Samuel Sr. is a professional footballer who plays for the San Francisco 49ers as a wide receiver in the NFL. He began his college career in South Carolina before being drafted in 2019.

3. Saquon Barkley

Aaquon Barkley.

Source: Instagram

Who is the hottest player in the NFL? Saquon Barkley is among the top 10 hottest football players. He is an American football player affiliated with the New York Giants as a running back. Saquon began his career at Penn State.

2. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow.

Source: Instagram

Who is the cutest NFL quarterback? Joseph Lee Burrow is an American football player who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals as a quarterback. Before getting drafted to the Bengals, he played his junior career at LSU.

1. James Garoppolo

James Garoppolo.

Source: Instagram

Who is the hottest guy in NFL? James Richard Garoppolo tops the list as the hottest football player in the NFL in 2022. He is an American quarterback who plays for the San Francisco 49ers. James began his career at Eastern Illinois. The New England Patriots drafted him in 2014.

Who is the cutest NFL quarterback?

According to the ranking on this list, James Richard Garoppolo is the cutest NFL quarterback. Garoppolo plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

What are your thoughts on this list of the top 45 hot football players? Was your favourite player featured? Ensure to leave your comments and opinions on the same.

