Global site navigation

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Top 10

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?

by  Priscillah Mueni

Who is the hottest football player in 2022? This list of the top 45 hot football players in 2022 settles the debate and sets the record straight. It does not include retired players or those who are still in college. Nonetheless, it unpacks details of their teams. Scroll for more information!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Who is the ugliest footballer?
Top 45 hot football players 2022. Photo: instagram.com, @19problemz, (modified by the author)
Source: UGC

American football is home to some of the most handsome and well-built figures. Despite the players' resilience and hard work while on the field, their charming looks and gorgeous smile cannot go unnoticed. Their looks give fans more reasons to watch the game. So, who are the top 45 football players in 2022?

Who is the hottest player in football?

Who is the hottest player in football? Do you know any hot NFL players? If not, this list settles scores on the conversation while filling you in on their teams and significant success.

Read also

List of the oldest players in the NBA retired and right now

45. Aaron Rodgers

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Aaron Rodgers. Photo: @The Source Magazine
Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Aaron Charles Rodgers is an American football quarterback. Currently, he is affiliated with the Gren Bay Packers in the National Football League. Aaron began his career in football in 2002 at Butte College before transitioning to the University of California.

44. Grant Delpit

hot football players NFL
Grant Delpit. Photo: @realgrantdelpit
Source: Instagram

Grant Jacobs Delpit is an American professional footballer. He plays as the strong safety for the Cleveland Browns. He began his junior career at LSU before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Grant is not only one of the most successful footballers but also one of the best looking NFL players.

43. Kirk Cousins

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Kirk Cousins. Photo: @kirkcousins
Source: Instagram

Kirk Daniel Cousins is an American professional football player affiliated with the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League. He plays as a quarterback. Daniel began his career while playing at Michigan State before the Washington Redskins drafted him in 2012.

Read also

Top 40 hottest MLB players of all time who will make you drool

42. Cason Wentz

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Cason Wentz. Photo: @cj_wentz11
Source: Instagram

Cason James Wentz is a professional American footballer. He is the quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. Carson began his junior career in college at North Dakota State. In 2016, he became FCS's highest-drafted player.

41. Justin Fields

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Justin Fields. Photo: @justnfields
Source: Instagram

Justin Skyler Fields is not only among the youngest but the hottest football players. He plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL as a quarterback. Justin began his junior career playing for Ohio State.

40. Ezekiel Elliott

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Ezekiel Elliott. Photo: @ezekielelliott
Source: Instagram

Ezekiel Elijah Elliott is an American professional footballer. He is affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL as their running back. Elliott started his career playing college football at Ohio State.

39. Cameron Jordan

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Cameron Jordan. Photo: @camjordan94
Source: Instagram

Cameron Tyler Jordan is one of the hottest NFL players. Currently, Cameron Jordan is affiliated with the New Orleans Saints in the defensive end position. Jordan began his junior career playing college football in California.

Read also

Top NBA head coach salary 2021: What do they make annually?

38. DK Metcalf

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
DK Metcalf. Photo: @dkm14
Source: Instagram

DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf is an American professional footballer. He is affiliated with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and plays as a wide receiver for the team. DK Metcalf began his junior career playing at Ole Miss.

37. Robby Anderson

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Robyn Anderson. Photo: @chosen1ra
Source: Instagram

Robert Steven Anderson is an American footballer affiliated with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He plays as the team's wide receiver. Robby began playing college football at Temple.

36. Adam Thielen

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Adam Thielen. Photo: @athielen19
Source: Instagram

Adam John Thielen is one of the hot football players. The American professional football player plays for Minnesota Vikings in the NFL as a wide receiver. He began his junior career at Minnesota State and later signed a deal with the Vikings.

35. Alvin Kamara

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Alvin Kamara. Photo: @alvinkamara
Source: Instagram

Alvin Mentian Kamara is an American professional footballer. He plays as a running back for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Kamara started playing college football at the University of Tennessee and later was drafted by the Saints in 2017.

Read also

NFL coaches salaries 2021: List of top NFL coaches and their pay

34. Mike Badgely

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Mike Badgely. Photo: @Mike Badgley
Source: Facebook

Michael Badgley is an American professional NFL player. He plays as a placekicker, although currently, he is a free agent. he has played for the Colts, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

33. Lamar Jackson

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Lamar Jackson. Photo: @new_era8
Source: Instagram

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. is an American NFL player and one of the hottest footballers. He plays as a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar began his junior career at Louisville before the Ravens signed him.

32. Jarvis Landry

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Juice Landry. Photo: @juice_landry
Source: Instagram

Jarvis Charles Landry is an American professional NFL player. He plays as a wide receiver and is currently a free agent. Jarvis started his college career at LSU.

31. Justin Jefferson

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Justin Jefferson. Photo: @jjettas2
Source: Instagram

Justin Joshua Jefferson is an American professional American football player. He is currently affiliated with the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. Justin Jefferson is not only one of the hottest NFL players but also among the youngest. He began his junior career at LSU before the Vikings drafted him.

Read also

David Lemanowicz: Untold facts about Jill Wagner's husband

30. Alex Anzalone

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Alex Anzalone. Photo: @alexanzalone34
Source: Instagram

Alex Anzalone is an American professional NFL player affiliated with the Detroit Lions. He plays as the insider linebacker for the team. Anzalone began his junior college career at Florida before the New Orleans Saints drafted him.

29. CeeDee Lamb

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
CeeDee Lamb. Photo: @cee2x
Source: Instagram

Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb is a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. The American footballer started his college career playing at Oklahoma before the Cowboys drafted him in 2020.

28. T.J Watt

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
T.J Watt. Photo: @tjwatt90
Source: Instagram

Trent Jordan Watt is also among the hot NFL players. He plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an outside linebacker. He began his college career playing at the University of Wisconsin before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him.

27. Mark Andrews

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Mark Andrews. Photo: @mandrews_81
Source: Instagram

Mark Andrews is also among the cute football players in the NFL. He plays as the tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. Andrews began his college career playing at Oklahoma before the Ravens drafted him.

Read also

A glimpse on Deshaun Watson bio: age, girlfriend, contract, net worth

26. A.J Brown

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
A.J Brown. Photo: @1k_alwaysopen
Source: Instagram

Arthur Juan Brown is an American footballer affiliated with Tennessee Titans. In the NFL, he plays as a wide receiver. Arthur began his college career at Ole Miss before the Titans drafted him in 2019. Apart from growing professionally, fans have noted Brown among the cute NFL players.

25. Will Fuller

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Will Fuller. Photo: @mcmanusdesign
Source: Instagram

William Vincent Fuller V is a professional American footballer. He plays as a wide receiver as a free agent. Fuller played college football at Notre Dame before Houston Texans drafted him.

24. Stefon Diggs

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Stefon Diggs. Photo: @billsnations
Source: Instagram

Stefon Mar'sean Diggs is an American football player affiliated with the Buffalo Bills. He plays as a wide receiver. Stefon played college football at Maryland before Minnesota Vikings drafted him in 2015.

23. Evan Engram

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Evan Engram. Photo: @eazyengram
Source: Instagram

Evan Michael Engram is a football player affiliated with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He plays as a tight end. Evan began his college career at Ole Miss before the New York Giants drafted him in 2017. Evan Engram is one of the best looking NFL players.

Read also

25 greatest African footballers of all time

22. Patrick Mahomes II

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Patrick Mahomes II. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in 2017. Photo: @patrickmahomes
Source: Instagram

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is a football player affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He plays as a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes II began playing baseball after being mentored by his father, Pat Mahomes. He quit baseball during his sophomore year to focus on American football.

21. Justin Pugh

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Justin Pugh. Photo: @justinpugh67
Source: Instagram

Justin David Pugh is a professional American football player affiliated with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. He plays as an offensive guard. Pugh played college football for Syracuse University before the New York Giants drafted him in 2013.

20. Cooper Kupp

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Cooper Kupp. Photo: @cooperkupp
Source: Instagram

Cooper Douglas Kupp is among the cute football players affiliated with the Los Angels of the NFL. He plays as a receiver. He played college football at Eastern Washington and won the Walter Payton Award in 2017.

Kupp had a breakout season in 2021 and received the Player of the Year Award, and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LVI.

Read also

A grand list of the richest NBA players in 2020

19. Chase Claypool

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Chase Claypool. Photo: @chaseclaypool
Source: Instagram

Chase Claypool is a Canadian professional NFL player. He is affiliated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he plays as a wide receiver. Chase began his junior career at Notre Dame before the Steelers drafted him in 2020.

18. Travis Kelce

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Travis Kelce. Photo: @killatrav
Source: Instagram

Travis Michael Kelce is a professional football player affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he plays as a tight end. Travis started his junior career at the University of Cincinnati before getting drafted by the Chiefs.

17. Russell Wilson

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Russell Wilson. Photo: @dangerusswilson
Source: Instagram

Russell Carrington Wilson is an NFL player and quarterback affiliated with the Denver Broncos. Russell initially played for the NC State between 2008 and 2010.

16. Joey Bosa

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Joey Bosa. Photo: @jbbigbear
Source: Instagram

Joseph Anthony Bosa is an American football player affiliated with the Los Angeles Chargers. He plays as an outside linebacker. Bosa began his career at Ohio State in 2016 before the Chargers drafted him.

15. Von Miller

Read also

Here are the most interesting facts about Chris Long including his wife, net worth and career

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Von Miller. Photo: @vonmiller
Source: Instagram

Von B'Vsean Miller Jr. is another one of the hot football players the NFL has. He is an American player affiliated with the Buffalo Bills and plays at the defensive end. Miller started playing college football at Texas A&M, where he was graced with the All-American honours. The Denver Broncos drafted him in 2011.

14. Harrison Butker

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Harrison Butker. Photo: @buttkicker7
Source: Instagram

Harrison Butker is an American footballer and placekicker affiliated with the Kansas City Chiefs. Butker played college football at Georgia Tech. Harrison Butker is also among the best looking NFL players in 2022.

13. Marlon Humphrey

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Marlon Humphrey. Photo: @marlon
Source: Instagram

Marlon N. Humphrey is an American NFL player affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens. He plays in the cornerback position. Humphrey began his junior career at Hoover High School in 2012.

12. Tee Higgins

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Tee Higgins. Photo: @teehiggins
Source: Instagram

Tamaurice William "Tee" Higgins is among the young and the best-looking football players. He is affiliated with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he plays as a wide receiver. Higgins began his college career at Clemson before the Bengals drafted him in 2020.

Read also

Rob Gronkowski is a great American football player

11. Robert Woods

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Robert Woods. Photo: @robertw10ds
Source: Instagram

Robert Thomas Woods is an American NFL player currently affiliated with the Tennessee Titans. Robert Woods plays as a wide receiver. He played college football at USC and was recognized as a consensus All-American.

10. Raheem Mostert

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Raheem Mostert. Photo: @raheemmostert
Source: Instagram

Dominique Raheem Mostert is an American football player affiliated with the Miami Dolphins. In the NFL, he plays as a running back. Mostert played college football at Purdue.

9. Odell Beckham Jr.

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Odell Beckham Jr. Photo: @obj
Source: Instagram

Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. is one of the best looking NFL players. He plays as a wide receiver and is currently not affiliated with any team. He began his college football career at LSU.

8. Kevin Byard

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Kevin Byard. Photo: @kb31_savage
Source: Instagram

Kevin Leon Byard Jr. is one of the cutest American footballers. He plays for the Tennessee Titans in the free safety position. He played his college football at Middle Tennessee, and the Titans drafted him in 2016.

7. Jaire Alexander

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Jaire Alexander. Photo: @jairealexander
Source: Twitter

Jaire Zakar Alexander is one of the cute NFL players. He plays for the Green Bay Packers as a cornerback. He began his junior career at Louisville, and the Packers drafted him in 2018.

6. D.J Moore

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
DJ Moore. Photo: @djmoore3
Source: Instagram

Denniston Oliver "D. J." Moore Jr. is an NFL wide receiver playing for the Carolina Panthers. He began his football career at Maryland, and the Panthers drafted him in 2018.

5. Christian McCaffrey

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Christian McCaffrey. Photo: @christianmccaffrey
Source: Instagram

Christian Jackson McCaffrey is a professional footballer and a member of the Carolina Panthers. He plays as a running back. Christian began his college career at Stanford, and the Panthers drafted him in 2017.

4. Deebo Samuel

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Deebo Samuel. Photo: @19problemz
Source: Instagram

Tyshun Raequan "Deebo" Samuel Sr. is a professional footballer who plays for the San Francisco 49ers as a wide receiver in the NFL. He began his college career in South Carolina before being drafted in 2019.

3. Saquon Barkley

cute NFL players
Aaquon Barkley. Photo: @saquon
Source: Instagram

Who is the hottest player in the NFL? Saquon Barkley is among the top 10 hottest football players. He is an American football player affiliated with the New York Giants as a running back. Saquon began his career at Penn State.

2. Joe Burrow

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
Joe Burrow. Photo: @burrowdaily
Source: Instagram

Who is the cutest NFL quarterback? Joseph Lee Burrow is an American football player who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals as a quarterback. Before getting drafted to the Bengals, he played his junior career at LSU.

1. James Garoppolo

Top 45 hot football players 2022 | What teams do they play for?
James Garoppolo. Photo: @Tech lab
Source: Instagram

Who is the hottest guy in NFL? James Richard Garoppolo tops the list as the hottest football player in the NFL in 2022. He is an American quarterback who plays for the San Francisco 49ers. James began his career at Eastern Illinois. The New England Patriots drafted him in 2014.

Who is the cutest NFL quarterback?

According to the ranking on this list, James Richard Garoppolo is the cutest NFL quarterback. Garoppolo plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

What are your thoughts on this list of the top 45 hot football players? Was your favourite player featured? Ensure to leave your comments and opinions on the same.

READ ALSO: Top 50 most beautiful women in the world 2022: Who is the prettiest?

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about the top 50 most beautiful women in 2022. Who do you think tops the list?

If you thought you knew the most beautiful women in the world, you need to go through this list. You will be surprised by the number of gorgeous faces you probably did not know about. You will also discover the common thing about them.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel