Mia Talerico's age, height, children, parents, movies and TV shows, net worth

Most actresses start acting in their early twenties and work hard to gain the spotlight. But then, Mia Talerico's age proved to be an exception as she was only 11 months old when she began to attract the public's attention for her cute expression in the famous movie Good Luck Charlie in 2010.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Actress Mia Talerico attends the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Hair Day, a Disney Channel original movie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Mia Talerico is a famous young American actress, model, and social media influencer. She is a popular figure for her active role in movies such as the Brat series and Disney's Good Luck Charlie, making her a household name in the country. Despite her age, her brilliant performance made Good Luck Charlie's show nominated as a Favourite TV Show in the Kids Choice Awards in 2014.

Mia Talerico's profile summary and bio

Mia Talerico's full name Mia Kaitlyn Talerico Gender Female Date of birth 17th September 2008 Age 13 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States Current residence Santa Barbara, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4' 5" Height in centimetres 135 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilogram 35 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Claire Talerico Father Chris Talerico Sibling 1 Marital status Single School California Local School Profession Actress, model, and influencer Instagram account @miatalerico101

Background information

The famous young American actress was born on 17th September 2008 in Santa Barbara, California, United States. Therefore, by implication, Mia Talerico's age is 13 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mia Talerico's parents are Claire and Chris, and she is their first daughter. The actress has a younger sister named Aubrey, born in 2012.

As for Mia Talerico's education, she reportedly attends a local school in California, and her recent post shows that she is in grade seven.

Career

Talerico started acting when she was less than a year old. That was when the renowned producers Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen wanted to create a Disney sitcom that children and adults would appreciate. As a result, she was enlisted as one of the cast members of Good Luck Charlie.

Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Eric Allan Kramer, Bradley Steven Perry, and Leigh-Allyn Baker were also featured in the series as the Duncan family.

Mia Talerico attends Lilo Baier's Black Tie Winter Ball and Blanket Collection in Celebration of her EP release, Introducing Lilo held at The Globe Theater. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

How old was Mia Talerico in Good Luck Charlie?

Mia made her first feature in the movie when she was only 11 months old as baby Charlotte. But, interestingly, her brilliant role in the TV series granted her the opportunity to feature in all the series' episodes.

Afterwards, she landed other acting gigs. Below is a list of some of Mia Talerico's movies and TV shows:

Jessi

So Random

Shadow Theory

Mani

Photographic Memory

Conrad

Perfection Is the Enemy of Good

Are You Scared

But then, is Mia Talerico still acting? Yes, she is. She is playing the role of Paige in Brat's digital show, Mani.

Why did Good Luck Charlie get cancelled?

Disney Channel's 65-episode limit was the cause of the show's cancellation. The network initially had a regulation that a show had to terminate once it reached its landmark 65th episode, regardless of how popular it was with viewers. So, after our seasons with 97 episodes, the series had to stop airing on 16th January 2014.

Who are Mia Talerico's children?

The actress is still young and presently focusing on her acting profession. So, she does not have a boyfriend or children at the moment.

Actress Mia Talerico attends the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Hair Day, a Disney Channel original movie at Walt Disney Studios. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Does Mia Talerico have TikTok?

It is uncertain whether Mia has a TikTok account or chooses to remain private with a new identity. Nevertheless, she has several short videos on TikTok posted by her fans.

But then, she is famous on her verified Instagram page, with more than 1.3 million followers. She usually posts videos of herself dancing and having fun moments with friends and family. Also, on her Twitter page, Mia Talerico's profiles state that her mother manages her account.

Net worth

According to the Wealth Celebrity's website, it is estimated that Mia Talerico's net worth is about $3 million. She has made this much from her involvement in different TV series. Other sources of her income are her commercials deals and social endorsement.

​​Despite Mia Talerico's age, she is a thriving star. She has a promising future because of her commitment and tenacity in her job as an actress. Additionally, the actress appears to be a content girl doing what she enjoys now, and spectators are drawn to her graceful appearance.

READ ALSO: Brandy Norwood's net worth, age, daughter, husband, movies, profiles

A recent publication on Briefly.co.za shows that Brandy Norwood’s net worth has put her on the list of millionaire musicians enjoying successful careers in Hollywood. She had an early start in the entertainment industry and was already signed to a big record label before she was 16.

Brandy's net worth may have grown steadily in a career spanning over two decades, though her popularity was almost spontaneous from the start. So, how much is she worth? Check out the post to find out.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News