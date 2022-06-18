Starlife's Unspoken Bonds series: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Are you a fan of telenovelas? If yes, then the Unspoken Bonds series on Starlife is a must-watch! The series tells the story of Nandini, who is put through difficulties by her stepmother and stepsister. However, her life later takes a turn after she gets hitched to Darsh, a wealthy man who is visually impaired. What follows next? Read below to find out!

Despite being virtually impaired, Rawal is gifted in his photographic skills.

Unspoken Bonds Starlife is a series you cannot miss. Darsh Rawal, a visually impaired businessman, believes that his incapacity cannot hamper his life. He has a unique sixth sense which has made him an aesthetic photographer. Get the full story below:

Unspoken Bonds Starlife brief information

Genre Drama First Episode June 13, 2022 Total number of episodes 191 Seasons One Channel StarLife Africa Network Star Plus Tv Original name Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Tele Country Indian Last Episode Nil Time Slot Monday – Sunday 5 pm

Unspoken Bonds on Starlife: full story

The story begins with Darsh receiving an award at an event in Paris following his competence in photography. Despite being virtually impaired, Rawal is gifted in his photographic skills. He has a great sense where he can visualise things and never lets his disability bring him down. However, her mother, Rajvi, is very concerned about Darsh's marriage.

Elsewhere in the Indian city of Dwarka, we meet Nandini, an orphan lady who is soft-natured, grounded, and straightforward. She is an orphan who has her elder sister Bansuri. As she prepares for her sister Bansuri's marriage, she is caught in a storm near the sea harbour. Luckily, Darsh sees that, and he risks his life and saves her.

On the wedding day, she is kidnapped by Mohan but manages to escape. She manages to return to mandapa, and the wedding proceeds.

Bansuri's potential mother-in-law, Vanlata, then demands enormous sums of cash and a wide range of different items as dowry from Nandini for her sister's wedding ceremony. Sadly, she is pressured by Vanlata to go with her sister after the latter's marriage as a home assistant with a promise Bansuri will buy a washing machine soon.

Elsewhere, Rajvee organises a homecoming party for Darsh after three years of being away from home. However, some guests hurl insults at Darsh for being incapable. Rajvee is unhappy about the issue and vows to find a wife for her son within one month. She finally gets a lady called Tosha, but their union does not work. Rajvee later fixes Darsh's marriage with his childhood friend, Nirali, not knowing she is already married to Aman.

Left with no option, Rajvee starts liking Nandini, whom she dislikes and even asks her to leave Dwarka. Darsh also falls in love with Nandini and goes ahead to send her mother to ask for Nandini's hand in marriage. Luckily, she agrees.

Nandini gets pregnant and the show ends on a happy note.

On the wedding day, she is kidnapped by Mohan, who attempted to marry her but manages to escape. She manages to return to mandapa, and the wedding proceeds. However, with their marriage, they face misunderstandings, and Darsh fights ruining her life. He comes to regret his actions and tries to apologise, but she leaves the marriage and returns to her village in Okha.

Despite all efforts to win her back, she refuses to return home with him. She only agrees to return and work as Darsh's assistant until she pays back the wedding expenses. As Nandini is going about her errands, she witnesses a fatal car accident and attempts to help the passengers. In the process, she drops her purse and phone. Shobhit reaches the scene of the accident and finds the purse and phone. She assumes the deceased woman as Nandini and calls the Rawals to inform them of the demise.

13 days later

Preparations for Nandini's last rites are underway at the Rawal mansion. Darsh leaves the hospital where he was undergoing an eye operation and heads home to meet the family. When the family sees him, they are left shocked as they were not expecting him, and thus they cannot carry carry-on with the last rites. Rajvee also comes to know that Rawal did the last rites, not knowing she was alive.

Darsh does not believe in the death of Nandini. So, he rushes to her village and finds her. He apologises for everything, confesses his love and they reunite. She gets pregnant, and the show ends on a happy note.

Unspoken Bonds teasers: July 2022

Unspoken Bonds teasers are already out. You can go through them and know what to expect in every episode of the series. See them below!

Friday, July 1, 2022: Episode 36

After Mohan spikes Darsh's drink, Gunn gives him a devilish idea to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Darsh and Nandini get romantic.

Episode 37

Vipul and Chetan inform Nandini about the cancellation of her wedding. However, Darsh sticks to his decision.

Saturday, July 2, 2022: Episode 38

Charmi and Darsh find Nandini locked inside the morgue.

Episode 39

Darsh tells Namrata that she broke his trust about his surgery. Later, Nandini tries to make up things with Namrata.

Sunday, July 3, 2022: Episode 40

Namrata gets irked about Darsh marrying Nandini.

Episode 41

Darsh overhears Nandini speaking with Rakla, but she lies about it.

Monday, July 4, 2022: Episode 42

Darsh comes closer to Nandini. Shobhit apologises to Gunjan.

Episode 43

Nandini and Darsh come close when he makes her wear the jewellery.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Episode 44

The unexpected visitor is headed to the wedding. Finally, Nandini is ready for her Haldi ceremony.

Episode 45

Vanlata goes ahead with her diabolical plan against Nandini and gets her kidnapped.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022: Episode 46

Mohan forces Nandini to marry him. Darsh finds out Nandini is nowhere to be found.

Episode 47

Nandini manages to escape from Mohan and heads toward the wedding venue. Darsh stops the wedding to wait for her.

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Episode 48

Nandini arrives at the venue. Rajvee supports her as she tries to prove her innocence.

Episode 49

Finally, Drash and Nadini tie the knot.

Friday, July 8, 2022: Episode 50

Nandini gets emotional for being part of Rawal's family. However, she is later stunned by Darsh's peculiar behaviours.

Episode 51

Darsh gets irritated during his post-wedding rituals. He later recalls his secret meeting with Charmi.

Saturday, July 9, 2022: Episode 52

Charmi's words echo through Darsh's mind. Darsh locks Nandini in the bathroom.

Episode 53

Darsh finds the truth about Nandini. However, he gets agitated and vows to take revenge.

Sunday, July 10, 2022: Episode 54

Shobhit's love turns into hatred. Nandini pretends to be happy for the sake of Rajvee.

Episode 55

Darsh misbehaves with Nandini. Shobhit surprises Gunjan with a diamond necklace.

Monday, July 11, 2022: Episode 56

Some gold coins miss at Rawals, and Namrata accuses Nandini and Gunjan of the theft.

Episode 57

Nandini threatens to leave the guesthouse. However, she later changes her mind and stays for the sake of Rajvee.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Episode 58

Darsh unleashes his wrath upon Nandini using overheated soup. The soup was meant for Rajvee.

Episode 59

Gunjan and Namrata go out shopping. Nandini cancels the honeymoon.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022: Episode 60

Shobhit gets annoyed when Gunjan tries to get romantic with him. Then, Shobhit recollects his cunning act as he vows to seek revenge against Darsh.

Episode 61

Nandini impresses the Rawals by coming up with an idea to lower their loss. Rajvee is pleased by her idea and appoints her as the head of the business.

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Episode 62

Nandini rejects the offer to be the head of the business. Instead, Darsh seeks revenge against her.

Episode 63

Nandini is fed up with Darsh, and she confronts him. As a result, she is summoned to attend the Board Members' meeting.

Friday, July 15, 2022: Episode 64

The family is shocked after learning about Darsh's Miranda plot deal.

Episode 65

Darsh and Nandini fake their romance. Gunjan creates a scene.

Saturday, July 16, 2022: Episode 66

Darsh and Nandini engage in truth and dare challenges. Shobhit receives sad news.

Episode 67

Darsh and Nandini engage in a fight. Finally, Darsh makes a revelation about Charmi.

Sunday, July 17, 2022: Episode 68

Nandini demands to meet Charmi. Rajvee sides with her.

Episode 69

Nandini is fed up with Darsh and decides to leave. Darsh tries to stop her.

Monday, July 18, 2022: Episode 70

Darsh fails to stop her from leaving. However, Shobhit is happy and vows never to let Darsh unite with his love.

Episode 71

Darsh apologises to Nandini. Rajvee rebukes Namrata.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022: Episode 72

Darsh fails to win Nandini. Instead, he decides to build a school in her father's name.

Episode 73

Bansuri pleads with Nandini to give Darsh a second chance. She decides to go away.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022: Episode 74

Nandini apologises to Shobhit for all his sacrifices. After that, Nandini is to work for the Rawal business to pay off the debts.

Episode 75

Nandini agrees to work as Darsh's secretary. Rawal's family is happy about them working together.

Thursday, July 21, 2022: Episode 76

Nandini is impressed by Darsh's fighting skills.

Episode 77

Nandini accidentally gives Darsh the wrong medication. Darsh takes a stand for Nandini and makes a promise to her.

Friday, July 22, 2022: Episode 78

Nandini learns about marketing from Rajvee. Nandini accidentally sends Namrata a hate mail.

Episode 79

Darsh learns of someone selling fake products in the name of Rawal Sweets. Nandini comes up with a solution.

Saturday, July 23, 2022: Episode 80

Shobhit employs Gunjan to spy on Darsh. Nandini saves Darsh as he gets arrested.

Episode 81

Nandini gets the person selling fake products. But unfortunately, she lands in trouble while trying to catch the culprit.

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Episode 82

Darsh is promoted as a CEO. They later share a romantic moment with Nandini.

Episode 83

Shobhit vows vengeance after seeing Darsh and Nandini's bond.

Monday, July 25, 2022: Episode 84

Darsh does the unthinkable. The family is left shocked.

Episode 85

Darsh reads a romantic poem to Nandini. Gunjan gets jealous.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022: Episode 86

Shobhit gets jealous as Rajvee appreciates Darsh. Finally, Rajvee and Vipul conduct their anniversary.

Episode 87

Nandini delivers a heartwarming speech.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Episode 88

Nandini is overjoyed over the news that Darsh could regain his eyesight. However, Shobhit is not happy.

Episode 89

Shobhit comes up with a minister plan to end Darsh and Nandini relationship.

Thursday, July 28, 2022: Episode 90

Darsh and Nandini bond. However, Shobhit uses Ritesh to separate them.

Episode 91

Nandini dreams of Darsh getting his eyesight. Darsh practices horse riding.

Friday, July 29, 2022: Episode 92

Nandini confronts Darsh for risking his life to impress her.

Episode 93

Darsh grows possessive as Shobhit instigates him with a lie.

Saturday, July 30, 2022: Episode 94

Darsh and Nandini get cosy after watching a romantic scene.

Episode 95

Shobhit tricks Nandini into visiting Ritesh.

Sunday, July 31, 2022: Episode 96

Darsh gets jealous of Nandini and Ritesh's friendship. Parul puts a shocking demand on Rajvee.

Episode 97

Ritesh executes her mission and makes Darsh insecure. Later, Shobhit does the unthinkable to Nandini.

Unspoken Bonds on Starlife: cast

Darsh fails to stop her from leaving. However, Shobhit is happy and vows never to let Darsh unite with his love.

Richa Rathore as Nandini Rawal

Vijayendra Kumeria as Darsh Rawal

Aditi Rathore as Dr Charmi

Recurring

Narayani Shastri as Rajvi Vipul Rawal

Abhishek Verma as Shobhit Rawal

Revati Lele as Bansuri Parekh

Miloni Kapadia as Gunjan Parekh Rawal

Pankit Thakker as Chetan Rawal

Ketki Kadam as Nirali

Purvi Vyas as Vanlata Parekh

Ayaz Ahmed as Aman

Saurabh Agarwal as Vipul Rawal

Varun Sharma as Dr. Ritesh Barot

Abigail Jain as Shamika

Bharat Pahuja as Keshav Rawal

Ankit Gulati as Aatish Desai

Sucheta Khanna as Toral Vipul Rawal

Renee Dhyani / Vaishnavi Dhanraj / Kshitisha Soni as Namrata Rawal Desai

Saee Barve as Parul Rawal

Mahi Soni as Vini Rawal

Ashish Kulkarni as Naveen Parekh

Above is everything you would love to know about the Unspoken Bonds Starlife series, also known as Your Eyes Have Understood. Premiere episodes of Unspoken Bond air on Star Life Mondays to Sundays at 18h00. Do not miss out!

