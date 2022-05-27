Beautiful photos of what looked like a failed wedding photoshoot have caught the attention of many around the world

Local photographer @bumagaz was the man behind the lens who shot the moment where a groom dropped his bride into the mud

The photographer admitted that it was a planned shoot as he knew people would love the drama of the moment

Women dream of their wedding dress from a very early age. So, when your new husband drops you in the mud whilst wearing it, one can only imagine the thoughts that were running through the bride’s head. What a beautiful disaster!

Most wedding photos are literally picture perfect, however, it generally is the imperfect things in life that pack the most punch. This is exactly what these messy muddy matrimony pics have done.

Local photographer @bumagaz was shooting a wedding, or so it seemed, when the groom dropped the bride in mud. Luckily he had his camera ready and managed to capture the moment. While it is not ideal to be dropped in the mud with your wedding dress on, it made for some beautifully creative shots.

News 24 spoke to the talented photographer and found out that the shoot was planned, it wasn’t a big oops that turned into something beautiful. Turns out, he knew people would love a muddy mess that looked like a catastrophe. Everyone loves a little drama, LOL.

“I planned this photoshoot as an experiment. Unfortunately, or fortunately, such failures, the mistakes of others and random situations attract more attention than standard photo sessions against the background of a beautiful sunset.”

