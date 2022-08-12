A brave man recorded a clip in which he highlighted that those shaming and throwing shade are the real nasty ones

Twitter user @ToneOnlyPhoto shared the clip of the guy who had been bullied and has now drawn a line

Social media peeps love that he did this courageous clip, spitting truth that needed to be said way too many times

There is so much hate on social media and one guy was just over it. So, he recorded a clip where he called out all the people spreading hate, labelling, shaming and all the other nasty nonsense that goes with it.

A victim of bullying came forward to let the shamers know that they are actually the ugly ones. Image: Getty Images

While social media can be used for so much good and is an extremely powerful tool, it is also crushing lives and even leading to the loss of many.

Twitter user @ToneOnlyPhoto shared a clip of a TikTok user who recorded the clip. In the video, the young man makes it known that he has been a victim of hate and shaming many times, and it is not okay.

One of the most powerful things that he says in the lengthy clip is this:

“There is no weight on a scale, height on a ruler, amount of hair on your head, armpits, legs or otherwise structure of your face that is ever going to make you uglier than the shamers.”

Social media people stand by the man and his sermon

What a clip, wow! The man spoke some hard truth that maybe some did not want to hear. Many took to the comment section to show their support.

Take a look at some of the thoughts:

@chrmeshwty said:

“Someone had to say it bro cause the whole gender war sh*t is annoying.”

@Nighttide1032 said:

“I remember adults in 2008 said the drama we stirred up as teens would go away in our adult years, we wouldn’t be interested anymore. We not only found that to be incorrect but now? There is no delineation between high school and adulthood. We dragged the sh*t forward eternal.”

@Im_daijoubo said:

@Irose_art said:

Japan introduces up to one-year jail time for cyberbullying

In related news, Briefly News reported that people found guilty of cyberbullying in Japan now face up to a year in prison under rules implemented Thursday, which were toughened up after the suicide of a reality star who had been trolled online.

Pink-haired professional wrestler Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old cast member of the hit Netflix series "Terrace House" died by suicide in 2020.

The revised legislation follows a passionate campaign by her mother, and now imposes fines of up to 300,000 yen ($2,200) or a year in prison -- an increase from previous penalties of up to 10,000 yen in fines or 30 days detention.

