A passionate dancer took the stage and showed his friends a unique new way to rock the dance floor

The confident classmate was shown love and support by his peers, who cheered him on as he showed off what he's got

SA Vibes followers chose to come up with hilarious names for the teenager's strange dancing style

South Africans love to share a good laugh. Often, you never know if it's with you or at you. A boy dancing in front of his schoolmates is a true example of that.

The boy's original swag hit it big with his age group, and the school learners screamed with excitement at the cool moves. Others even tried to join him on the dance floor but were not greeted with the same enthusiasm.

What was most interesting about the choreography was how unbelievably flexible the boy could bend his knee backwards

SA Vibes followers were amused with the new dancing style, and they could not contain their hilarious reactions and shared their thoughts on the dance moves in the comment section. Some of them were lost for words and even came up with ideas for what the dancing style could be called.

Take a look at some of their reactions:

Vecza Mavelane Khoza commented:

"UDisabled lo mele aye eSassa‍."

Lenghamola K Boitshwarelo said:

"Extraordinaire."

Queen Keo replied:

"Spaghetti dance!"

Nqaba Calvin Ndlovu said:

"We call it Pete dance."

