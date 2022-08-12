A video of grown staff members at a school having the time of their lives to an amapiano track went viral

Two jovial teachers brought on their best dance skills for students in a video where they entertained the whole school

Netizens flooded the video with comments about the teachers' impressive sense of rhythm and overall cool vibes

Two teachers were the day's highlight for their pupils when they decided to dance to an amapiano track during school break. Image: TikTok/@melbeee0202

A lit schoolyard with teachers getting down to a groovy tune was all over social media. The video of the two teachers having fun with students impressed peeps.

School is meant to be a place of fun and learning and two teachers are making sure to keep students interested with the fun side of things. The teachers in the video turned into the best entertainers for their students during break.

Teachers made Mzansi's day with their smooth dancing

A video shared to TikTok by @melbeee0202 shows two teachers getting down on the beat. The teacher in a maroon jersey was especially impressive as she nailed all the trendy moves that most of her students are familiar with. The awesome clip clocked 1.4 million views and nearly 100 000 likes on TikTok.

Students in the video can be heard cheering the teachers along as they hit all the right beat drops. Mzansi loves a fire dance video anytime, netizens joined in the myriad of comments on how fun the school looked.

user3431179880137 commented:

"Hayi teachers of today must be in that level to show these kids we know more that them. You killed it sis, kgalemela lenyatso."

user7755647612266 commented:

"Mara, why didn't we have teachers like this?"

Tsholofelo Masia commented:

"A teacher is an entertainer by profession, every day you go to work and put on a show, which ever show for our kids."

user46778311578584 commented:

"Teaching goes with passion and love, teachers are born not created."

