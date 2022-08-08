A jaw-dropping video is leaving social media users drooling over three African brothers busting entertaining moves

In a Facebook clip, the handsome brothers can be seen winding their waists and shaking their good-looking bodies in an in-sync dance routine

Social media users reacted to the video doing rounds on Facebook with amusing comments, asking for more than just the eight seconds they got

A popular Facebook page, Chop Daily, left social media users wanting more after they posted the eye-catching famous TikTok brothers @koolkidnelly, @isaacmik and @dennismik smiling and teasing viewers with engaging dance moves.

A popular group of three brothers are going viral with their epic TikTok video. Image: isaacmik/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip only lasts about eight seconds, but viewers were totally amped by their epic vibes and smooth moves, and they want more.

With their mouths opened and arms in formation, the brothers pointed to the camera as if summoning the viewers to join in the fun and then turned around and wound their loose waists in a dance well coordinated.

Brothers @koolkidnelly @isaacmik @dennismik showed off their entertaining dance moves in a video that's going viral. Image: Chop Daily/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The brothers have already gained millions of TikTok followers, and videos of them taking part in dance challenges usually land them in the limelight.

Check out some of the reactions that were left on Facebook:

Akajo Sarah Phiona Na'Eletu commented:

"Never marry a man who is as flexible as this, you will be signing a death certificate."

Justine Thompson-Williams said:

"I need to see part 2 please and thanks. Y'all can't just leave us hanging, after all, that waist movement"

Sunshine Lucky reacted:

"Eeehhh!??The true meaning of beauty and nature. Shake it, boys! It's your mother who gave it to you. Brilliant.

"I have never seen tall men swaying their hips like these ones. Eeehh! And it's very short which makes me listen to it over and over again. God knows how long I have played this video!!!! Because I'm waiting to see the flying backsides!! Flying"

Man takes social media by storm as he dances in a towel in the middle of the street, SA shows the video love

In another story, Briefly News reported on a man who wowed South Africa with his dancing skills and dressed in nothing but a towel in public.

An African man demonstrated impressive dance skills after sharing a video of himself doing his thing on a public road.

In the clip, believed to have been taken in Tanzania, the vibrant lad is seen wrapped in a bath towel as he takes on the streets - literally- to jump and jive with a crazy amount of energy.

His moves mirror the popular South African dance trend: the Umlando Challenge. Although no one really stops to watch the performance, he does his thing amid traffic and passer-bys along a zebra-crossing.

Source: Briefly News