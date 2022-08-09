Mzansi women are rising and it is truly a beautiful sight. While buying a home is always something to celebrate, seeing so many women of colour become homeowners is something that 30 years ago people would never have believed.

Mzansi women are levelling up, becoming homeowners and changing the course of history. Image: Twitter / @nottsmlambo_xo and @MasingitaPri

Women do not only face gender-based limitations and discrimination but racial and cultural too. Facing all the struggles that they do and still managing to slay shows the true power of what it means to be female.

Briefly News is celebrating women today on National Woman’s Day, and taking a look back at some of the inspiring women whom we have written about in celebration of them becoming homeowners. Take a look:

Gorgeous woman purchases fabulous new home, Mzansi celebrates her win: “You are goals”

@MasingitaPri successfully bagged a new home and shared the wonderful news on the TL. Taking to Twitter with two amazing snaps, @MasingitaPri posed with a 'Sold' board in front of her new home.

She shared the images with her 1 800 followers and managed to go viral, gaining over 16 300 likes on the bluebird app. The awesome news was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from excited locals.

Young woman celebrates being done with res life and getting her own apartment, Mzansi inspired by her big move

A young woman is done with student accommodation and is now the new proud lessee of an apartment.

Twitter user @nyisist_ to the bluebird app to share her delight as she posted a snap of herself dangling the keys to her new home, revealing a glimpse of the spacious kitchen.

Mzansi amped as excited stunner flexes new apartment, shares cute celebratory snaps

Thanks to the able exploits of a local lass who made good on her vision of securing a title deed, South Ahh has a brand new apartment owner in town.

The gorgeous girl wasted little time as she strode over to the busy timeline to bring her 31 000 followers up to speed on her phenomenal flex. With nothing but a celebration in mind, the Twitter user @nottsmlambo_xo turned to the only song she knew to usher in the sweet win.

SABC sports anchor Xoliswa Zondo celebrates becoming homeowner, walks into 5 bedroom house for the first time

Becoming a homeowner is not something to be scoffed at. A familiar face on South African TV, Xoliswa Zondo, celebrated that she is finally a homeowner.

Xoliswa Zondo shared the good news with her followers. The post soon caught some attention on social media as many netizens congratulated her on the big milestone.

