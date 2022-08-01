A South African radio and SABC Sport presenter, Xoliswa Zondo, celebrated buying a big house with her supporters

Xoliswa Zondo shared a picture of herself getting into her new house as an owner on social media

Many showered Xoliswa Zondo with congratulations on her latest purchase after she shared some words of gratitude

Becoming a homeowner is not something to be scoffed at. A familiar face on South African TV, Xoliswa Zondo, celebrated that she is finally a homeowner.

Xoliswa Zondo was happy to share that she recently bought a five-bedroom house on social media. Image:/ twitter/@XoliswaZondo

Source: Instagram

Xoliswa Zondo shared the good news with her followers. The post soon caught some attention on social media as many netizens congratulated her on the big milestone.

Xoliswa Zondo's home purchase inspires followers

In a Twitter post, Xoliswa Zondo is holding a bouquet as she makes her way into a new house for the first time. Xoliswa thanked God for being able to get the five-bedroom house.

Mzansi loves to see women win, and netizens were quick to congratulate Xoliswa on her big girl purchase. Many were amazed that she bought a house with five rooms.

@Piko50087444 commented:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it."

@ScarcitySA commented:

"I love this for you. I could tell that you love what you do and it's paying off. Thanks for constantly giving it your utmost best. Our very own sports lady. "

@Sethojanas commented:

"5 beds that is huge house, wow congratulations mama "

@Sethojanas commented:

@uMduduzi01 commented:

"Hhayi-maan! Ake nitsi hooray... #modimo #badimo "

Stunner saves R40k per month for 2 years and buys her 1st London property at 25

Briefly News previously reported that a focused babe inspired many after revealing how she saved R40 000 a month for two years to buy her first home at 25 years old.

South-east London resident, Hilary Iyoha, bought a three-bedroom house in Bexley, UK, earlier this year after putting a considerable amount away per month into her savings.

The investment banking analyst lived with her family while saving, meaning she didn't have rent or other bills to pay.

