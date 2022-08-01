Mzansi popular celebrities are spending big bucks in 2022, and they aren't afraid to brag about it on social media

While many people are downgrading their lifestyles as a result of inflation, these well-known individuals have used the internet to announce new additions to their already existing properties

Celebrities like TV presenter turned rapper Boity and award-winning female rapper Nadia Nakai has bought elegant and beautiful mini mansions

Mzansi celebrities have been working hard, and it's showing. Some familiar faces have bought new expensive whips, while others are now first-time homeowners. Despite rising food and petrol prices, which have caused many Mzansi residents to downsize their lifestyles, Mzansi celebs seem to be making big money moves.

Mzansi celebrities like Boity and Nadia Nakai have made the biggest spending ever since the year 2022 started. Image: @nadianakai and @boity

Briefly News has compiled a list of celebrities who made huge purchases in 2022.

Nakai overjoyed to be a first-time homeowner

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker announced on Instagram that she now owns a beautiful home. Nadia thanked hip hop for the money she has made since her debut in 2013. This comes after she bid goodbye to her music label in 2021, Family Tree, and went independent, proving that coins can be made either way.

Nadia shared the following on Instagram:

"Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! ☺️ Hip Hop did that!!!!! Thank You!!! ❤️ #BraggaOnTheDeed ❤️ God’s timing "

Boity purchased a new mansion

Media personality Boity Thulo continues to rise to great heights, as evidenced by her spending. In April of this year, the Bakae rapper announced that she had purchased yet another mini-mansion for her birthday. Boity turned 32 on 28 July this year. She thanked her faithful ancestors not only for another year but also for the new huge home she now calls her own.

Boity shared the following on Instagram:

K.O is a Jaguar owner

Hip hop in Mzansi may be on its deathbed, but rapper K.O appears to be getting that bag after buying a new whip. The Skhanda love hitmaker shared a photo of himself sitting on top of the red ribboned gift to himself on Instagram. Famous celebs such as musician Sjava and media personality Bontle Modiselle have congratulated Mr Cashtime on his huge purchase.

On Instagram, K.O posted the following:

Big Zulu's new expensive whip

Big Zulu is another rapper who has made big coins in the hip-hop scene this year. He took to social media to reveal a new Range Rover he purchased to travel from one venue to another for his jam-packed shows. Big Zulu shared the following on Instagram:

Khanya Mkangisa a two-time property owner

At just 34 years old, the stunner bought herself a second new home. She took to Instagram to thank God for this massive accomplishment. Mkangisa shared the following on Instagram:

Boity's fans guess her next business venture

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that media personality and rapper Boity Thulo took to social media to announce the launch of a new business venture.

The Bakae hitmaker announced the launch of her new brand, hinting that it will focus on woman empowerment and the promotion of unique individuality.

According to her Instagram caption, more information about the new brand was expected to be released on 22 July. Boity's fans speculated about her next business venture. Many had thought that she would launch a wig-care brand after she asked her fans for wig-care tips in a post a few days ago.

