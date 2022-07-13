Boity Thulo took to Instagram to announce a new brand aimed at empowering women that she will launch this year

According to the media personality and rapper, fans can expect more information about the brand name and its official market at the end of this month

Fans, including familiar faces, have left comments under her post speculating on what the product could be

Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo has taken to Instagram to announce the launch of a new business venture.

Boity’s fans took to her latest post to speculate about her next business move. Image: Siyanda Mayeza/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Bakae hitmaker announced the launch of her new brand, hinting that it will focus on women empowerment and the promotion of unique individuality.

"I’m constantly working to create BRANDS that celebrate the multifaceted woman who is in charge of her destiny. Hence... It’s no surprise that this NEXT BRAND I’ll be launching is built on the notion of celebrating and owning our individuality as women... and highlighting the power in Being Whoever You Want To Be! ✨"

Boity Thulo shared the following on Instagram:

More information about the new brand is expected to be released on 22 July, according to her Instagram caption.

Boity's fans have been speculating about her next business venture. Many had thought that she was going to launch a wig-care brand after she asked her fans for wig-care tips in a post a few days ago.

Boity shared the following on Instagram:

Fans and familiar faces from the Mzansi entertainment industry have flooded Boity's comments with excitement about her next move.

@leratokganyago said:

"We are here all day, every day ❤️"

@ceecee_ndaba also said:

"No ways! Haa!"

@refilwe_mash wrote:

"Definitely a hair/wig line."

@mpmodutsoane commented:

"Hair or clothes..."

@nayahfrends shared:

"Whatever it is, we are ready to support you Queen❤️❤️"

@amo_swanepoel added:

"Clothing, whatever it is I'm here for it. I love how unlimited you are❤️"

Boity Thulo shares photo of her hairstyle, asks fans for wig-care tips

Briefly News previously reported that media personality Boity Thulo took to Instagram to share a cute hairstyle she had at the time. Despite looking flawless, she was also looking for tips on how to take care of her hair from her followers.

