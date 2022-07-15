Bonang Matheba has taken to Instagram to invalidate trolls by flaunting her flawless makeup-free skin

This comes after social media users criticised Matheba for endorsing a skincare product while wearing heavy makeup

Fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded her comments section in her most recent post, in which she shows off the product while barefaced

Bonang Matheba has chosen to ignore the trolls who have been harassing her and the new skincare partnership with Nivea she has recently secured.

Bonang Matheba took to Instagram to share a video of her makeup-free face amid backlash for advertising a skincare product with makeup on. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The name of the television personality entered the trends list on Wednesday as a result of social media users noticing that Queen B was wearing makeup while endorsing a skin care product.

Bonang was campaigning for the newest Nivea Luminous630 cream range, which she has endorsed on Instagram with a bare face after trolls mocked her for previously wearing makeup while advertising the cream.

The following is what bonang posted on Instagram:

"I’m convinced that the #Luminous630 works, so my darling B-Force I’m starting this journey with you & @niveasouthafrica Here’s to day 1 Let’s! ❤️"

Bonang's fans, dubbed the B-Force, and fellow celebrities have since rushed to her comment sections to praise her for looking good without makeup.

@shudufhadzomusida said:

"You’re so beautiful."

@bontle.modiselle wrote:

"She said: SHUT UP!!!! Gorgeous, gorgeous girl."

@ilovemelmo shared:

"One thing about you, you always had beautiful skin."

@shimmy2u also said:

"You knew what you were doing, one thing about you ❤️"

@fezile_mdlalose commented:

"They didn’t expect this I’m sure... beautiful skin, momma."

@lasizwe added:

"SKIIIINNN is skinning!!! "

Source: Briefly News