Bonang Matheba has been called out for her hypocritical face cream advert after the snap of the advert surfaced online

On the pic doing the rounds on the timeline, the larger-than-life media personality can be seen applying Nivea cream on top of visible make-up

Social media users dragged the reality TV star and the popular skincare brand for taking them for a ride, claiming that Queen B doesn't even use the brand

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bonang Matheba has bagged a new deal with a face cream brand but Mzansi is unimpressed. The media personality's collaboration with Nivea left many people fuming.

Bonang Matheba has been called out over a hypocritical face cream advert. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

A snap of the reality TV star clearly applying the brand's face cream on top of make-up is doing the rounds on social media. The pic was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Scores of tweeps took to Musa's comment section on Twitter to share their honest opinions on Queen B's new advert. They dragged Bonang Matheba and the Nivea for taking them for fools, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@Pamellamahlati commented:

"Love this woman but this is false advertising, maybe they should have advertised a hand lotion for her by Nivea because her hands are flawless cos we don't know her real face skin and she's definitely not using Nivea on her face. But she's still the Queen B."

@SoulfulDee2 wrote:

"Same people complaining about this will be buying it even when they can clearly see that they are being made fools."

@Ori_RSA said:

"So Nivea only works on top of Makeup?"

@Starminah13 commented:

"On top of make-up, that's why she never made it in America."

@HermaineM wrote:

"If the product works, why apply it on top of Make up? Nivea and Bonang can do better."

@Riri_Mathagoe added:

"Putting cream on makeup? That’s not convincing enough."

Slik Talk accuses Mihlali of posting Bonang's bad picture on purpose

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk accused Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. Mihlali shared the snap on her Instagram stories and Bonang was roasted for looking like Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel and claimed Mihlali knew exactly what she was doing when she posted the snap of the TV host. The YouTuber alleged that she wanted to prove that Bonang is "getting old".

In the clip posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang Matheba.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News