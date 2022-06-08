Mihlali Ndamase has responded to peeps who slammed her for posting an ugly picture of her industry colleague Bonang Matheba

The bad pic of Queen B trended on social media after Mihlali shared it, with many people roasting her for looking like Prof Thuli Madonsela

After responding to a fan, tweeps took to Mihlali's comment section and urged her to apologise to the larger-than-life media personality

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to social media to react to the claims that she posted Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. The stunner's response to a fan who was defending her rubbed many up the wrong way.

The snap Mihlali posted on her timeline trended on social media. Peeps threw shade at Bonang with some going as far as saying she looks like Prof Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Reacting to a fan who jumped to her defence, Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter and said:

“It's so tired, shame, I even post meme's of myself, but because it's me there must be more to it. Bhod sana,” she wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps took to her comment section and continued calling her out for what she did. They asked her to apologise to Queen B instead of defending herself.

@thina_murem wrote:

"You posted an ugly picture of Bonang as a meme? Just asking, angilwi. Do you post ugly pictures of yourself as a meme as well?"

@GrettamuambaG commented:

"Just apologize honestly and also where did you get that picture?"

@NengiGuinness said:

"Love you boo but nah you don't do another woman like that. That ain't cool."

@LRamositli wrote:

"It's good you can post yourself as much as you like, but you can't post someone else's pic when the pic is not flattering. It's wrong, especially in this industry where image is everything."

@Banele_Mlangeni commented:

"Bull!! You know very well what you were doing."

@neli_bbby added:

"Mna I love you and always defend you kodwa this time? You’re becoming so negative & it’s so sad. Yes you post memes of yourself but you don’t purposely post ugly memes. There’s so many memes of Bonang where she still looks amazing why couldn’t you use those? Hai."

Slik Talk accuses Mihlali of posting Bonang's bad picture on purpose

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk accused Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. Mihali shared the snap on her Instagram stories and Bonang was roasted for looking like Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel and claimed Mihlali knew exactly what she was doing when she posted the snap of the TV host. The YouTuber alleged that she wanted to prove that Bonang is "getting old".

In the clip posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang Matheba.

