Slik Talk has accused popular influencer Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad snap on her timeline on purpose

The controversial YouTuber claimed that Mihlali wanted to prove to Bonang that she's "getting old" and that she's the new queen in town

In the video, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang, adding that she looks like a beat-down Toyota Corolla

Slik Talk has accused Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. Mihlali shared the snap on her Instagram stories and Bonang was roasted for looking like Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel and claimed Mihlali knew exactly what she was doing when she posted the snap of the TV host. The YouTuber alleged that she wanted to prove that Bonang is "getting old".

In the clip posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang Matheba.

"She's looking crusty and she looks like she's tired. You look like Thuli Madonsela, you look like a beat-down Toyota Corolla. Mihlali did it on purpose trying to prove that she's the new queen in town, that she's the baddest chick in the country right now."

He went on to claim that even make-up is no longer working on Bonang's face. Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Slik's comments. Many agreed with him and called Mihlali Ndamase out.

@Tamlynvanwyk1 wrote:

"He’s right but his voice makes it hard to concentrate. It’s too loud and all over the place. Mihlali was wrong for this one."

@Linette_Jim commented:

"There's no way that Mihlali didn't see anything wrong with that picture, she did it on purpose. In fact I'm sick. Nxa!"

@NTHABEETee said:

"I agree with Slik Talk 100%. Mihlali is an influencer, they are careful about which pictures to post and always want to look best. She could've posted another picture of Bonanza."

@Ntombenhle124 wrote:

"Her posting that picture was very distasteful to say the least."

@LindiweMiya12 said:

"Mihlali did Bonang dirty, Mihlali you can shine your light so bright without diming Bonang's light."

@Teddykaykay added:

"What Mihlali did to Bonang is so low low and dirty."

Bonang Matheba compared to Thuli Madonsela, her fans slam trolls

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's fans had no kind words to say to trolls dragging the radio and television presenter for her looks.

The Being Bonang star found herself charting Mzansi's Twitter trends when trolls posted her pictures and made comparisons. It all started when a Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 made a collage of an unflattering picture of Bonang and an edited snap of Harlem star Meagan Good and posted it online.

Social media users did not hold back. They flocked to the post's comments section to troll Bonang Matheba and how she has changed. Others even suggested the stunner now resembles Thuli Madonsela.

