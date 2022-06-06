Media personality Kelly Khumalo has posted an explosive trailer of the upcoming Season 3 of her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo

In the trailer, the Empini singer claims that some people hate the fact that she did not die on the night her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot

Somizi and Kelly's followers shared that they can't wait for the show to premiere on Showmax on 5 July after she posted the spicy trailer

Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to tease Season 3 of her reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo. The singer posted the explosive trailer on Monday, 6 June.

In the clip, the media personality touches on Senzo Meyiwa's death and also the drama with her baby daddy, Jub Jub. Kelly has been trending for all the wrong reasons in the past few days as the former Orlando Pirates goalie's murder case continues.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the Empini hitmaker captioned the dramatic 30-second clip:

"Y'all gon’ know about me."

ZAlebs reports that the star told her friend Wanda Baloyi that some people in Mzansi don't like her because she was not fatally shot on the night Meyiwa die. She said:

"They hate the fact that I am the one who didn't die that day."

The upcoming season of the show will premiere on 5 July on Showmax. Celebs and Kelly's fans shared that they can't wait to watch the show.

Somizi wrote:

"The content we signed up for. I'm here for it."

amymccarthy998 commented:

"Hai I'll wait for the entire season to finish so that i can watch in 1 day. The wait for the next episode will defeat me."

thembie_okahlabangane wrote:

"Can’t wait to watch and repeat as many times as I can just to make sure ukuth ngizwe kahle. Can someone fast forward to July the 5th webabo!!!!"

asandaa_n said:

"We are ready."

zinhle_nokukhanya commented:

"Can't wait. I miss your relationship with Wanda."

sebenele92 wrote:

"What if you'll be at Sun City by that time. Just saying."

mrs_bey_ added:

"My fave show is coming back! The realest show ever!"

Advocate Teffo says eyewitness will testify that Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot Senzo Meyiwa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name trended after Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court that an eyewitness will testify that the singer allegedly fatally shot Senzo Meyiwa.

According to reports, the Gauteng High Court heard that the Empini singer allegedly shot dead the late Orlando Pirates goalie by mistake, using a firearm that apparently belonged to Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

Kelly Khumalo, Longwe and several other members of the singer's family were reportedly present when he was gunned down. The former Bafana Bafana star was shot at Kelly's mother's home.

