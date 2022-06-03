Social media users have praised popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo for being his friend's keeper

The star stole M z ansi's heart when he came through for actress Khanyi Mbau in the latest episode of his reality television show Living the Dream With Somizi

z During the show, the Down Time with Somizi star revealed that he went out of his way to book a flight for The Wife star so she wouldn't be alone

Somizi Mhlongo recently revealed that he came through for his friend and fellow celebrity, Khanyi Mbau. SomG shared that he booked a flight for the actress to fly to Cape Town because she was dealing with a lot.

Somizi Mhlongo shared that he booked a flight for Khanyi Mbau during his show 'Living The Dream With Somizi'. Image: @mbaureloaded and @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to the details shared by the larger-than-life media personality in the latest episode of his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi, the incident took place on New Year's Eve.

The South African reports that the Young, Rich, and African star called SomG in tears, telling him that she was supposed to book a private jet to the Mother City, but it was not booked.

Per the publication, Somizi quickly sprung into action and offered to book a flight for his friend. He said:

"Can I make plans, and you fly out here now? You can't be alone. No man, don't cry. I'm sorry! Okay, give me an hour. I'm making a plan right now."

SomG went on to hare that he decided to show support for Khanyi Mbau because he understood her situation. He added:

"I can relate to what she is going through. Sometimes when you go through stuff you just want to be alone… but she is alone on New Year's Eve. Don't worry about anything else. I'll send you details and make your way to the airport."

Viewers headed to social media to appreciate Somizi Mhlongo for being a great friend who Khanyi could count on.

@sunkissedseba wrote:

"Not Somizi checking up on Khanyi during New Year's and flying her out so that she's not alone."

@Akhie_Ree commented:

"Somizi is such a great friend for flying Khanyi out and making sureshe'ss not alone when she was going through the most."

