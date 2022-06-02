Thuli Phongolo has taken to her social media pages to announce that she will be a judge in an upcoming talent show

The famous actress and DJ, who has been on the receiving end for her acting and DJing skills, will join fellow stars JazziQ and DJ Qness on the judging panel

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news, many are happy to see the star on the screens; others are saying she does not deserve to be on the show

Amapiano lovers are in for a treat as a new show is set to air soon. The new show will be all about scouting new talent from vocalists, producers and lyricists.

Thuli Phongolo has taken to her social media pages to share that she will be judging a new talent show. Image: @thuliphongolo

Talented actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo will be part of the judges' panel. The stunner who has been in the industry for some time comes with experience and expertise.

According to TshisaLIVE, Phongolo will be joining seasoned entertainers JazziQ and DJ Qness on the panel. The show, which is currently trending under the hashtag # Amapiano'sNextStar, will be hosted by the beautiful Bontle Smith and Robot Boii.

Heading to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news. She urged her fans and followers to seize the opportunity to be Mzansi's next stars. She wrote:

"Please join me as we go on a journey to uncover Amapiano's next superstar. Auditions are open from today till the 30th of June. I'm so excited to announce that I will be one of your judges, and I hope to see you on that stage!"

The good news has been met with some negativity from social media users. Some took to the comments sections to say Thuli P does not deserve the role.

@Thabang_350 wrote:

"But there are people (ladies) that are better suited for the role, LadyDu, ShaSha, Boohle, etc"

@SocietyNews commented:

"They've really hijacked this Amapiano thing haven't they?"

