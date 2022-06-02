Lasizwe Dambuza and his sister actress Khanyi Mbau had their fans suspecting that they were not in good books lately

The star addressed the speculations in a question and answer session on his Instagram stories, telling his followers that he is no longer close to Khanyi

The reality television star told fans that their hectic work schedules and different commitments contributed to the rift between them

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has finally addressed speculations that he is not in good books with his celebrity sister Khanyi Mbau. The pair, who used to gush over each other on social media at any given opportunity, had the rumour mill spinning when they unfollowed each other.

Lasizwe Dambuza told his followers that he and his sister Khanyi Mbau drifted apart due to hectic work schedules. Image: @mbaureloaded and @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Fans started to speculate that there was trouble in the siblings' paradise, and Lasizwe just shared that there was some truth to the gossip.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality addressed the rumours in a candid question and answer session with his followers on Instagram. Responding to a fan who asked about his relationship with the 'Red Room' star Lasizwe said:

"We aren't that close anymore. This year really tested us as work on both ends got hectic and we just didn't have time to see each other like we used to."

The Drink or Tell the Truth star added that there is no bad blood between them. He said they drifted apart because of their hectic and demanding work schedules. He added:

“Our relationship also contributed to us not seeing each other as in her free time she would go to Dubai and in my free time I would be in Cape Town."

Lasizwe Dambuza responded to a fan asking about his relationship with his sister Khanyi Mbau in a Q&A on Instagram. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

