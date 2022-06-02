Lasizwe Dambuza Opens Up on Relationship With His Sister Khanyi Mbau: "We Are Not That Close Anymore”
- Lasizwe Dambuza and his sister actress Khanyi Mbau had their fans suspecting that they were not in good books lately
- The star addressed the speculations in a question and answer session on his Instagram stories, telling his followers that he is no longer close to Khanyi
- The reality television star told fans that their hectic work schedules and different commitments contributed to the rift between them
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has finally addressed speculations that he is not in good books with his celebrity sister Khanyi Mbau. The pair, who used to gush over each other on social media at any given opportunity, had the rumour mill spinning when they unfollowed each other.
Fans started to speculate that there was trouble in the siblings' paradise, and Lasizwe just shared that there was some truth to the gossip.
Refilwe Modiselle pens touching tribute to late 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett: "Our last conversation was a goodbye"
According to ZAlebs, the media personality addressed the rumours in a candid question and answer session with his followers on Instagram. Responding to a fan who asked about his relationship with the 'Red Room' star Lasizwe said:
"We aren't that close anymore. This year really tested us as work on both ends got hectic and we just didn't have time to see each other like we used to."
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
The Drink or Tell the Truth star added that there is no bad blood between them. He said they drifted apart because of their hectic and demanding work schedules. He added:
“Our relationship also contributed to us not seeing each other as in her free time she would go to Dubai and in my free time I would be in Cape Town."
Israel Matseke Zulu makes TV comeback after illness and amputation, set to appear in 'Nescafé: Made Strong'
Ayanda Thabethe clears the air about Andile Ncube and their separation, claims no drama
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe had a traditional wedding with Andile Ncube in 2014, and then the couple separated sometime after. Now the influencer has cleared the air about what happened.
Years later, after her break up from Andile Ncube, Ayanda Thabethe has had to respond to controversial blogger Musa Khawula.
The tweet caused a buzz for those who remain curious about what happened between Andile and Ayanda.
Source: Briefly News