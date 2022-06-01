Refilwe Modiselle joined the many South African celebrities who have taken to social media to mourn the untimely passing of actor Jamie Bartlett

Bartlett, who was popular for playing the legendary David Genaro in the soapie Rhythm City , succumbed to heart failure on Monday last week

, Modiselle headed to her Instagram page and posted pictures alongside her late colleague, including a lengthy tribute

South Africans are still trying to deal with Jamie Bartlett's untimely passing. The star, known for his role in the eTV soapie Rhythm City, passed away last week.

Tributes have been pouring in from fellow celebrities, industry colleagues and fans worldwide.

Famous model and entertainer Refilwe Modiselle also took to her social media pages to pen a lengthy message to her friend and former colleague. The star, who couldn't hide her devastation, described Bartlett as a "humble soul".

According to TimesLIVE, Modiselle said she and the late Rhythm City star went way back and worked together on many projects. She wrote:

"The world can be a cold place, but there are beings that exist/have existed to make a positive impact with the beautiful souls they carry. Thank you Jamie for being just that a damn incredible soul with so much love & light to give to even strangers & a whirlwind of talent.

"Thank you @realjamiebartlett for your playful nature, warmth & kindness towards me every time (we go way back to ETV Kasi tours). The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn't see coming.

"Rest in Power King... Rest, Gentle Giant. You definitely were here."

