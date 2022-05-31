Brenda Ngxoli's 2017 interview with legendary Kwaito star Zola 7 has resurfaced, and peeps are still appreciating the profound message

Speaking during the candid interview five years ago, the talented actress who is also a sangoma said the ancestors are turning their backs on South Africans

The actress also added that young people need to do better to improve the economy instead of drinking their lives away every weekend

Brenda Ngxoli dropped some pearls of wisdom during an interview with Zola 7 five years ago. The insightful video has made its way to the time lines almost half a decade after it was recorded.

Brenda Ngxoli has been praised for raising valid points during a 2017 interview with Zola 7. Image: @brendangxoli

In the video, The Queen star, who is also a sangoma, said South Africans are trying too hard to adopt the western culture while neglecting their own ways.

She also added that young people need to realise that they are the ones who can build the economy; therefore, they need to take action and stop drinking too much, The South African reports. She said:

“We need to have a spiritual revolution. Our ancestors are always angry because we’ve turned our backs on the land and ourselves. We talk about running the country but from Friday to Sunday we’re all drunk. How can we run the country when we’re always drunk.”

The video has been praised by social media users who lauded the talented actress for dropping pearls of wisdom.

@maiwalee said:

"That's the truth about spirituality my sis. You're truly enlightened."

@sbabalwe nkukwana added:

"Damn Brenda so much wisdom."

Zusiphe Sikayi noted:

"God these two spoke the truth."

