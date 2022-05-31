Popular Muvhango character Vho-Mukondeleli will be exiting the SABC 2 telenovela after being with the show for decades

Vho-Mukondeleli played by the talented Elsie Rasalanavho suffered brain damage and has been on life support

The life support was switched off marking the star's exit, social media users have shared mixed reactions to the episode

Viewers of Muvhango viewers and Vho-Mukondeleli fans got to witness their favourite actress exit the show in an emotional scene.

Vho-Mukondeleli was on life support after suffering brain damage and her family switched off the plug this week.

Social media users have been struggling to come to terms with the idea of not having the talented Elsie Rasalanavho on the show, ZAlebs reports.

Viewers of the popular SABC 2 show flocked to social media to share that the award-winning show will not be the same without the talented Kondi.

@mtshweni_sasa wrote:

"Why Mukondeleli leaving the soap mara, I like that woman, u should take out Makhadzi coz I don't see her role in soapy, Mukondeleli make Muvhango fun 2 watch, I'm very disappointed."

@uMaKhumalo1 commented:

"Why would you take off Kondi like that. Its not nice at all. Muvhango wont be the same without her."

@PenelopePennyT2 added:

"She'll come back as a ghost...sepoko sa day light? Don't like the storyline of death as it might be real. Yoh, will miss her role."

